When Home Depot Wins, You Win

I also believe the housing market will remain strong in the first half of 2020, which should provide the company with further upside momentum.

The company is a perfect tool to get paid while benefiting from a strong housing related retail industry as both dividends and share buybacks are high and further rising.

Home Depot (HD) is a stock I have covered quite frequently in the past. I love the way management has turned its business into what I consider to be one of the strongest retailers on the market. So far, I have used the stock as a tool to track the consumer and have often used the high dividend yield as an addition reason to buy Home Depot. The mistake I made was not going into detail as this company is much more than a great consumer proxy. Home Depot is one of the best stocks to benefit from its rapidly rising earnings stream and strong housing market. This stock pays its investors big time through dividends and buybacks and is everything except expensive at current levels.

What's Home Depot?

I am not breaking any major news when I say that Home Depot is a major home improvement store in the US. I guess most of my readers from the US are home depot customers or own shares. Nonetheless, I always like to take some time discussing the basics of a company as it often reveals a lot about a potential bull case. In case of Home Depot, we are dealing with a Dow Jones and S&P 500 member valued at currently more than $245 billion that employs more than 400,000 employees. Home Depot is the number one home improvement retailer in the US, Canada and Mexico. The market is highly fragmented as Home Depot is still only covering 15% of the market in the US - providing both secular and cyclical growth opportunities.

The company founded in 1978 is currently operating 2,290 stores and sold product worth $108.2 billion in 2018. Home Depot has 35,000 products in store and 1 million products online.

True Sales & Earnings Power

I could have included this part in the part above, but I think the company's characteristic to generate sales and earnings deserves its own part. Over the past couple of years, the company has been on a massive sales and earnings growth streak. Since the start of the century, Home Depot has added more than $70 billion to its annual earnings resulting in a net income boost from $2.5 billion to more than $11 billion.

And even as we are already in the 10th year of the economic upswing, the company still reports blockbuster same-store sales growth. The quote below is from my article discussing the most recent third-quarter earnings.

"... total company comparable store sales (hereafter referred to as 'comps') rose by 3.7%. Total third quarter sales were up 3.5% to $27.2 billion. August saw 4.1% comps growth, September was up 3.7%, and October was up 3.1%. Domestic coms were up 3.8% with 4.4% comps growth in August."

Home Depot continues to generate strong organic growth through growth measures like in-store lockers to pick up online orders. In the third quarter, this has been implemented in about 1,300 stores. So far, 95% of customers rate this system 5/5 stars. The company is also constantly remodeling its stores. When I wrote my previous article, about 60% of stores had a completed remodeling. Lockers and further online improvements are rapidly growing online sales. Third quarter online sales improved by 22% and are more than likely going to provide double-digit annual growth in the foreseeable future.

Basically, what Home Depot means for long-term investors is a way to benefit from a stronger economy. Home Depot is growing its sales because of two reasons. The first one being strong housing-related sales. Reason two is the unique way of delivering strong value for both do-it-yourself and Pro customers as I just briefly discussed. And speaking of housing-related strength, we are currently seeing that housing momentum is returning. Homebuilding permits have been up about 10% over the past few months as you can see in the graph below. This makes it very likely that retail sales of building materials, garden equipment and supplies are returning to about 4% year-on-year growth again. Home Depot is obviously offering way more products, but these retail sales have been a good indicator of Home Depot's organic sales growth.

Even if we ignore that I expect higher sales in the first months of this year, Home Depot is doing something else besides just offering good services and growing earnings. The company lets it shareholders benefit from pretty much every dollar the company makes.

Shareholder Returns Are (Very) High

This is the part I ignored in the past as it simply did not apply to me back then. I wanted capital gains. I did get them, but I never bought the stock because of its long-term potential. While I am writing this, the dividend yield is 2.42% based on an annual dividend of $5.44 and a stock price of $223.32. 2.42% is roughly 67 basis points above the S&P 500 yield. That's not a lot one might think. However, what Home Depot is doing for investors is something you don't see that often on the market. Home Depot is both paying a dividend and buying back shares. In the first three quarters of 2019 (most recent data), the company paid dividends worth $4.48 billion. This is up 26.2% from $3.55 billion in dividends in the first three quarters of 2018. Total dividends accounted for 42% of operating cash flow throughout the first three quarters of 2019. This is up from 35.4% in 2018. The payout ratio as a percentage of net income is at 51.1% compared to 40.4% in 2018. This also is 'not that much'. However, now comes the part that makes it interesting. In the first thee quarters of 2019, Home Depot bought back shares worth $3.7 billion. Note that I adjusted this number for a very small number of shares that were issued. Total shares repurchased are down roughly 30% compared to 2018 and simply the result of repurchases being more volatile compared to steady dividend payments. Anyhow, buybacks accounted for 34.9% of operating cash flow. This is just 800 basis points below the ratio of dividends to operating cash flow and one of the many reasons I like Home Depot. Both investors looking for dividends (cash flow) and investors searching for buybacks (for tax reasons) are getting what they are looking for. When combining dividends and buybacks, the company returned $8.2 billion to its shareholders in the first three quarters of 2019. That's 76.9% of operating cash flow and 93.6% of net income.

If I had written this article a while ago I would have ended up telling you the company is spending more on shareholders than it is making. The table below is a screenshot from my spreadsheets and shows you the payout ratio of the full years 2018, 2017 and 2016. The company paid more than 100% of its net income in all three years and more than its operating cash flow in two of those years.

The graph below shows dividends and buybacks as a percentage of operating cash flow. Note that the dividend value is negative as this is a negative value on the cash flow statement. Technically, buybacks should also be negative, but in this case the value is positive. The reason I am showing you this, is the fact that buybacks have always been used as a method to distribute large amounts of cash while dividends have been increased steadily. Note that while the ratio of dividends to operating cash flow is rising on top of rapidly rising sales and earnings - making it a rapidly growing source of wealth.

With that said, let's move over to the price one has to pay to get a share - the valuation.

Valuation & Financial Strength Are OK

I wish I could say valuation and financial strength are awesome, but that's simply not the case. What we are dealing with here is a stock that gets the job done. Investors know Home Depot is delivering high growth rates and a solid shareholder return. Hence, the stock is not cheap. At this point, the stock is trading at 22.2x earnings and 21.2x next year's expected earnings. Nonetheless, making the case that Home Depot is expensive is simply invalid. See, over the past few years, the stock went from $75 to more than $220. Meanwhile, the PE ratio remained roughly unchanged indicating that this is not simply a valuation expansion but a fundamentally backed uptrend. The same goes for dividends. The yield has been kept steady at levels slightly below 2.50%. Besides that, isn't the graph below the perfect example of the third source of wealth: capital gains, while still collecting rapidly rising dividends.

The balance sheet is not spectacular. The company has current assets worth $21.2 billion. Pretty much all of it is inventory valued at $15.7 billion. Current liabilities are valued at $19.6 billion, giving the company a current ratio of 1.08. That's OK, but nothing to get too excited about.

What bothers be a bit, is the fact that total liabilities are valued at $53.4 billion. That's $1.1 billion more than total assets resulting in negative equity. Nonetheless, it's the kind of debt situation that does not interfere with the business. The interest coverage ratio continues to be solid and liquidity is perfectly able to keep the business running.

As you can see below, the rising debt position did not happen overnight as the company has been in a leveraging cycle since the start of the century. In 2013/2014, this trend started to accelerate resulting in a negative equity situation at the end of 2018. Good thing the company actually used its leverage to achieve both higher growth and rapidly rising margins. These successful investments are the very reason this situation is sustainable. Nonetheless, as the company has remodeled most of its stores, I hope to see a healthier balance sheet in the longer term.

Takeaway

Home Depot investors have a lot of tailwinds right now. The company is benefiting from its ability to generate both cyclical and secular growth in an ever-growing housing retail market. The company is even in a late-stage economy reporting strong same store sales and rising margins. Investors are fully benefiting as this is leading to capital gains and both strong dividend payments and share repurchases. Moreover, the stock is fairly valued and roughly $30 below its all-time high making it an interesting correction buy.

I expect the uptrend to continue and consider this to be one of the go-to stocks for investors looking for dividends, buybacks and capital gains. This is the perfect stock to really benefit from a company's success.

