Copper Rebound Brightens Emerging Markets Outlook

The rising copper price is signaling that the global economy is on track for a rebound in 2020. In this report, we’ll look at the latest data which point to a significant reduction in copper stockpiles and a continued rebound in prices. We’ll also examine the copper/gold ratio, which suggests that the financial markets for big copper users like China and other emerging nations will outperform in the coming months.

Copper has long been regarded by many economists as a reliable gauge of the strength of the global economy. Manufacturing-based economies such as China, which accounts for roughly 50% of global copper demand, are heavy users of the commodity. As such, copper prices can serve as a barometer for the intermediate-term outlook for China and many other developing nations.

On that note, the supply outlook for copper paints an exceedingly bullish picture for the red metal price in 2020. According to a recent Bloomberg report, the metal enters the new year:

with capital spending for new production down and stockpiles tapped out at a time when U.S.-China trade tensions are easing.

The Bloomberg article further stated that copper stockpiles have declined by some 37% over the last six months. Bloomberg also said copper mine output was down 0.4% in 2019 on a year-over-year basis.

The reduction in supplies couldn’t be more welcome for emerging market investors. With prices on the rise and supplies falling, “Dr. Copper” is evidently forecasting a stronger global manufacturing outlook. Shown here is the continuous contract copper price, which has established a four-and-a-half month rising trend. Copper has also rallied nearly 14% since bottoming last August. It has also recovered more than half of its losses since peaking last April, when U.S.-China trade war fears were accelerating.

Source: BigCharts

It’s also worth mentioning, from a technical perspective, that copper’s recovery from the August 2019 low is its longest-duration rally since 2017. You’ll recall that 2017 was the last year in which investors weren’t persistently plagued with geopolitical and global economic worries. That year was also a powerfully bullish one for China’s stock market, as well as the emerging markets in the aggregate. A sustained, low-volatility upward trend in copper prices, like the one we’re now seeing, is typical of a market which is controlled by informed investors (i.e. institutions and commercial interests). Thus, copper’s sustained upward trend likely means that the “smart money” foresees greater economic strength for the end users of the industrial metal.

To provide another example of how investors expect good things for China in the months ahead, consider the following graph. This features the 1-year price performance of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), which I use as a proxy for China’s broad equity market. FXI has nearly regained all of the ground it lost after last year’s major decline. It was last spring when investors began to panic over the possibility that a full-fledged trade war between the U.S. and China might erupt and further undermine the then-slowing global economy. Now that both nations are in the process of patching up trade relations, however, the global outlook has significantly improved. China’s equity market, which can also be regarded as a proxy for the health of the global economy, is reflecting this return to strength.

Source: BigCharts

An even more bullish picture of the global outlook can be seen in the graph of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). This highlights the fact that many emerging nations, including major copper consumer Russia, are currently outperforming even China’s equity market. Historically, a strong performance in the EEM has been bullish for the intermediate-term (3-6 month) global economic and manufacturing outlook.

Source: BigCharts

Another useful way of measuring the extent to which investors expect the global economy to expand is the copper-to-gold ratio. As the name implies, this indicator compares the gold and copper prices from a relative strength perspective. The copper/gold ratio not only has the interesting and little-known attribute of showing investors where long-term U.S. Treasury yields should ideally be (based on current inflation rates), but it's also useful for gauging the demand for safety among investors.

Currently, the ratio sits at 0.0018, which is telling us that the U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Index (TNX) should be around 1.80%. That’s approximately where it is now, so the takeaway from this is that prevailing interest rates are within the normal range – always a good sign from an economic standpoint.

More importantly for our present discussion, the copper/gold ratio has established an intermediate-term rising trend (below). When the price of copper is weak relative to gold for a period of several months, it implies that investors have serious concerns about the rate of global growth. Thus, when copper prices are weak versus gold prices, investors usually turn to gold and other safety-oriented assets, such as Treasuries, as an insurance policy against a weaker economy. That was the case in late 2018 and also during the May-August period in 2019.

Source: StockCharts

By contrast, when the copper/gold ratio is trending higher, the assumption is that investors aren’t worried about the global economy. That’s the case right now, and it’s encouraging that copper prices continue to rise both on an actual basis and on a comparative basis (versus gold).

To conclude, if copper prices continue to gain based on diminished supplies and greater demand, as I anticipate, then the bullish case for the emerging markets recovery in 2020 will be even stronger. As it now stands, the strength reflected in the copper price and the financial markets for China and other emerging nations can be regarded as a leading indicator for the global outlook in the coming year. Accordingly, long positions in emerging markets ETFs are warranted and equity investors should continue to lean bullish from an intermediate-term perspective.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund for short-term trading purposes. I’ve adjusted the stop-loss level in this position to slightly under the $36.15 level on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.