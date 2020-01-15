Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stocks And Units Complete Review

Introduction

In this monthly article, I review the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units, sorted into several categories. There are 101 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Out of all 101 securities, there are none that are callable, as there are only two issues' call dates that occur this year, CUBI.PC and NGLS.PA. Maybe the most important ETF for this type of security is the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP). As we can see in the charts below, despite the fact that more than half of the holdings are corporate bonds, which occupy 70% of the market capitalization of the fund, still, with $505 million in preferred stocks, VRP has no analog with regard to floating-rate securities.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

However, when we are talking about fixed-income ETFs, the influence of the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), the Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF), and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX) should not be underestimated, as, with a total of $25 billion of preferred stocks and baby bonds, they are the benchmark of this market. We are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX)

Source: TradingView.com

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Source: TradingView.com

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)

Source: TradingView.com

The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), is currently ranging between the rate of 1.80% and 1.90% after it has declined from the 1.90% level for the third time since it has fallen below the 2% threshold in August. For the last 5 months, TNX seems to be in an uptrend after it hit its lowest rate at the start of September but failed to break through the resistance at 1.90%. Of course, this not come without the help of escalated tensions with Iran that send the bond market into a rally. The fixed-income securities, in turn, started the first day of December with tangible selling, that turned into a sharp buying afterward. As you can see in the second chart, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF is in a very stable uptrend, reaching its autumn 2017 levels. As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 continues to make a new all-time high almost every day since November, despite the recent news about the killing of Iranian major general, Qassim Soleimani, in an airstrike by U.S. helicopters at Baghdad's airport and the heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S.

The Review

1. All Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stocks And Units

Here, I will post the yield curve for all that are probably redemptions in the next 10 years. The point here is that their Yield-to-Call is the best you can get out of them because after they become floating, they also become redeemable, which pins their price to par after their call date. If the stock trades higher than its par plus accrued dividend after the call date, it will have a negative Yield-to-Call, and to have such an expectation is financially unreasonable.

I want to start with a reminder about the issue that had its dividend suspended on December 2, 2019, Just Energy's JE.PA. The company suspends the dividend on its Series A Preferred Stock until its senior debt to EBITDA ratio is no more than 1.5-to-1 for two consecutive fiscal quarters. This is the reason JE.PA will not take part in any of the yield bubble charts but you will find it in the "High-Yield Ones" table and in the "How do they move?". At this point, this is the only security from this review that currently doesn't pay distribution.

1.1 Qualified Yield Curve

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

1.2 Not Qualified

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

2. Financials

Here is a close view of all high-quality financial preferreds, as their average Yield-to-Worst (Yield-to-Call) is at a rate of 3.42%, while the rated ones are at an average YTC of 3.00%. There is a shift of 0.81% (↓) in the Yield Curve of the whole group since our previous article in December (also 1.00% (↓) for rated ones).

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

The upper right-hand side stock is the one with the highest YTC and the highest CY at the same time. In this case, it is the speculative one, TECTP, as there is very little information available about the company that is private, and the risk in it is the uncertainty. Generally, it is very far from the quality of the rest of the group securities. That's why I will exclude it from the YTC-CY bubble chart, but you can see more information about the Tectonic Financial Preferred Stock in the full list below.

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

3. REIT Fixed-to-Floaters

They all pay a non-qualified dividend rate. The average Yield-to-Call of this group is sitting at a rate of 6.48% (there is a change of 0.49% (↓) in the Yield Curve of the group since the last month).

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

4. The High-Yield Ones

This is a list of the Shipping, Energy-related and other high-yield preferred stocks, with an average Yield-to-Call of 8.37% (a shift of 1.17% (↓) for a month).

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

5. Fixed Reset Rate Preferred Stocks

In addition, a new group of preferred stocks is being formed: Fixed Reset Rate Preferred Stocks. Its features are almost the same as the Fixed-to-Floating Securities, as instead of the three-month LIBOR, they will pay a floating dividend at a rate of the five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus allowance. At this point, only 4 are the stocks of this type, but this number is expected to grow as the current interbank lending rate benchmark, the LIBOR, will phase out by the end of 2021.

Source: Author's database

6. Ex-Dividend Dates

This fixed-to-floating rate and fixed reset rate preferred stocks are ex-dividend until the end of the month? The dates given are predicted on the basis of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor who practices the dividend capture strategy.

7. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs

There are 8 new securities issued for last quarter of 2019:

Source: Author's database

8. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units moved for the last month.

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is what our small world of fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units look like at the start of the New Year 2020. When looking at pricing today, after the most recent rally in the fixed-income, it seems a very slow year impends for the buy-and-hold fixed-income investors. I don't see any Alpha in holding the average fixed income portfolio. If we take a look at the Yield curve of all issues, a shift of 1% for a month stands out. As we can see, the highest-quality issues, the preferred stocks issued by financials are now yielding at 3.42% and the rated ones are even lower, at the threshold of 3%. The securities issued by REITs are still at the average YTW of below 7%, or more precisely at 6.48% and considering their not-qualified dividend, we get a qualified equivalent of 5.33%. When we started 2019, there were 5-6 points of capital appreciation ahead in most of the stocks. The most I see today in 10-20 instruments is 20-30 cents if the rally in fixed income continues. Even if yields continue to lower the capital appreciation left on such an event is very limited due to the recent call dates of many of the issues. My strategy in such times is not to use my entire buying power so that I can short if needed.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 01/13/2020 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

