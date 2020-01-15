Tesla's Decidedly Mediocre Margin

Adjust for all the accounting gimmickry, and what you see is that Tesla's performance is, at best, mediocre.

So, board my mini-sub for a deep dive into one of Tesla's most misleading metrics: Gross margin.

But discuss fundamentals I shall. That's just me. Keeping lonely vigil tending the flickering flame at Benjamin Graham's tomb.

The rise in share price seems so triumphantly inexorable that it's probably useless to discuss financial fundamentals.

I'm as fascinated as you are by the share price action.

This is another boring, boneheaded article about Tesla's (TSLA) fundamentals. In it, I demonstrate why, once stripped of accounting gimmickry, Tesla's gross margin is far lower than the reported number, and is, at best, undistinguished relative to its competitors.

Of course, right now, when it comes to Tesla, fundamentals don't matter. Nothing matters. It's all about the stock price. So, I suppose I should first say something about the recent price action.

The share price ascent has been mesmerizing. Each day, the price floats ever further from the realities of Tesla's manufacturing business.

Why is this happening? I've heard several theories.

It's the mother of all short squeezes.

It's retail exuberance (TSLA is a top favorite among users of the Robinhood trading app favorite).

It's Chinese retail, stoked by the appearance of the charismatic leader at the Shanghai factory.

It's the extension of Chinese BEV subsidies.

It's hedging adjustments by convertible bondholders.

It's hedge funds flipping the stock in the continuing frenzy.

It's "recursive" momentum trading, with each price rise begetting another.

Is it all these things? Some of them? There's simply no way to know. I suppose in some ways, the stock at $520 is not much more crazy than the stock at $120. Either number is almost equally indefensible by reference to any traditional finance metric.

Of course, there's no reasoning with Mr. Market when he gets in one of these moods. The fellow's manic nature is legendary, and when he becomes exuberant, he resolutely refuses to consult his psychologist. One may as well argue with the man on the subway platform wearing a tin foil hat and selling magic pills to protect against alien mind sharing.

My critics dislike it when I compare Tesla to a religion, but I'm not relenting. The share price frenzy is faith-based and utterly detached from the business fundamentals.

The fever will break. The 2020 financial results will bring down the temperature. I find this analysis by Forbes contributor Jim Collins to be solid, though I would argue for a 2020 delivery number that's 50,000 higher than Collins sees simply because cutting prices is the inevitable tonic for weak demand, and Tesla will do what it must to move the metal.

Also, I believe many investors have failed to grasp the import of Tesla's mention in its Q3 earnings release that its margins were improved by, among other things, "FX and other non-recurring items." Put that together with the unusual 10-Q note about how contractual obligations increased because of "certain supplier arrangements we entered into during (Q3)," and it may well be that Tesla obtained material one-time vendor concessions during Q3 that won't be repeatable thereafter.

All by way of an introduction to this article, in which I demonstrate that, once we reverse some of Tesla's accounting gimmicks, its automotive gross margin is, at best, quite average in comparison with gross margins achieved by other auto companies.

I. Musk's Predictions About Gross Margin

In 2016, well before the Model 3 entered production, Musk famously predicted the car would generate $20 billion in annual revenues at a 25% gross margin.

The annual revenue estimate has proven to be optimistic, though not completely far fetched. Over the past four quarters, Tesla has generated $20.7 billion of auto revenues, with approximately $16 billion of that attributable to the Model 3.

The gross margin number, by contrast, is fanciful. Even using its own reported numbers, Tesla has not come close to sustaining a 25% figure.

More importantly, even if often ignored, "gross margin" at Tesla means something quite different from "gross margin" at other automakers. The differences arise from three factors.

First, unlike almost any other auto maker, Tesla excludes research and development (R&D) costs from its "automotive cost of revenues" (or COGS, short for the cost of goods sold).

Second, Tesla is structured differently from other automakers. Most automakers use a dealership model and must discount vehicle prices when selling to dealerships.

Tesla eschews the dealership model, and hence there's no discount. There is, however, a real cost to running Tesla's Service Centers, which handle deliveries, but Tesla folds that cost into operating expenses as part of sales, general, and administrative (SG&A). And SG&A does not figure in the gross margin calculation.

Third, Tesla's accounting practices are, in several areas, highly suspect. The two I will attempt to quantify here are Supercharging accounting and warranty work.

II. Why It Matters

Why does it matter that Tesla's gross margin figures are greatly exaggerated? It matters because analysts and business writers, who are bedazzled with the gross margin metric, always fail to note that Tesla's gross margin is in no way comparable to the gross margin reported by other automakers.

Indeed, I'll go further and hypothesize that most of the analysts and business writers who cover Tesla are completely unaware of the huge definitional differences and accounting distortions. Or, if they are aware of them, they would prefer to brush them under the rug.

Once the distortions are stripped away, it's evident there's nothing special about Tesla's gross margin. As shown below, Tesla's actual automotive gross margin percentage ranges from the mid teens to single digits. Keeping in mind that the Models S and X have traditionally been the highest margin models, it's apparent that the Model 3 margins are even lower than the adjusted numbers I calculate later.

III. The Gross Margin Distortions

Let's review the principal reasons Tesla's claimed gross margin is wildly inflated, and then adjust the numbers to achieve something close to an apples-to-apples comparison. I'm going to use General Motors (GM) for my comparison, but feel free to run the comparison with any other major automaker. (I would have used Ford (NYSE:F), but its income statement does not separate automotive costs of revenue from other categories of costs.)

A. Tesla Excludes Its R&D from its Calculation.

While most automakers include Research & Development (R&D) in their COGS, Tesla does not. So, regardless of whether Tesla's exclusion is justified, we need to add R&D back in to achieve a meaningful comparison.

And to be clear, I don't regard the exclusion as justified. The automotive market is hugely competitive, with ever-changing technologies, regulations, and mandates, and consequently, R&D spending is something every automaker must ceaselessly undertake. An auto company not spending R&D on the next new thing, which will roll out three or four years down the road, is an auto company facing extinction. R&D is, quite inescapably, a cost of doing business.

Think of the Model Y, which has been under development for several years, and will finally roll out sometime this year. Likewise, consider the Semi, Roadster 2, and Cybertruck. Tesla has taken deposits on all those vehicles and presumably is at work developing them.

Ideally, the R&D will help Tesla keep growing. But never mind growth, Tesla, like all other OEMs, must engage in unending R&D simply to sustain existing demand. As consumer appetite for Tesla's current models declines (we certainly see this with the Models S and X, and are seeing it as well for the Model 3 in key markets), new ones must come to the fore to fill the gap. In the car manufacturing business, as in many other businesses, one must adapt or die, and the adaptation is an unending imperative.

To get an apples-to-apples comparison for gross margin purposes, we need to add Tesla's R&D to its COGS. But not necessarily R&D from the period under investigation. In a piece I wrote on this topic some time back, Seeking Alpha member @doggydogworld suggested that using the R&D figure from two years prior would be fair, presumably because some of Tesla's R&D is for growth rather than simply sustenance. I have adopted doggy's suggestion in my calculations.

B. Tesla's Calculation Ignores the Cost of its Service Center Network.

As noted earlier, because it owns its distribution network, Tesla incurs costs other automakers shift to third-party dealerships.

The cost shifting comes at a price. In dishing to dealerships, the other automakers must sell the cars at a discount to the ultimate sales price. How much of a discount? Again, I'll go with the estimate from @doggydogworld, who pegs the average discount at 3.5%. (I think 3.5% is conservative, I've seen some in the auto industry estimate the discount runs as high as 10%.)

Because other automakers discount cars to their dealerships, their sales revenues are 3.5% lower than they would be were they to adopt Tesla's model. Tesla's gross margin is inflated because what other automakers subtract from auto revenues (in effect, a COGS) becomes in Tesla's case an addition to Operating Expenses (SG&A), which does not figure into the gross margin calculation.

In running comparison numbers, I'll knock 3.5% off Tesla's auto revenues rather than adding it to the auto revenues of General Motors.

C. Tesla Allocates Some Supercharger Network Costs To SG&A.

Tesla allocates some portion of its Supercharger network costs to SG&A on the theory that those costs are in the nature of a marketing expense. What portion? We simply don't know. Tesla's last indication came in its Jan. 22, 2015 letter responding to an inquiry from the SEC:

Generally speaking, Superchargers located on more frequently traveled routes with eight or more charging stations were those that we estimated would have a higher utilization rate and are recorded to cost of automotive sales. Supercharger stations expected to have low utilization rates serve more as a marketing function for Tesla and we recorded these costs to selling, general and administrative. As of December 31, 2013, we allocated 40% of our Supercharger network costs to cost of automotive sales and the remaining 60% to selling, general and administrative.

Tesla has never made this disclosure in any SEC filing. The disclosure is now four-years-old, and I'm not aware of any update.

The allocation of some Supercharger network costs to SG&A is, at best, questionable. In its SEC response, Tesla went on at some length about how its Supercharger network was a "strategic corporate initiative" designed to quell "range anxiety" which it characterized as "an important barrier to customer acceptance" of EVs.

Even if that were once true, it no longer is. EVs are now part of the landscape. Superchargers exist alongside offerings from ever-expanding third party offerings such as ChargePoint and EVgo. The idea that a significant part of the Supercharger network cost is for marketing seems highly stretched, especially given the enormous free publicity Tesla gets everywhere, and the fact that (as we are so often reminded) most Tesla owners charge at home. Moreover, the reports of lengthy lines at Superchargers that seem to appear each holiday season are, if anything, likely to heighten rather than quell range anxiety.

Imagine if General Motors were to promise free gasoline for the life of each new car is sold, but then charge 60% of the gasoline cost to marketing instead of COGS. It would raise eyebrows, to say the least.

Moreover, if Tesla were to sell its Supercharging network tomorrow, or abandon the idea of maintaining its own charging network in favor of letting third parties do the heavy lifting, Tesla still would need to pay the third parties to furnish the charging it has promised its customers.

So, what does Supercharging actually cost Tesla? Much depends on how many cars are entitled to Supercharging that is free (because offered with the car) or discounted (from payment of an up-front fee).

Tesla sold approximately 200,000 cars with lifetime free Supercharging before changing its policy in early 2017. Since then Tesla's Supercharging policy has ranged from erratic to incoherent. Here's a nice summary from @CoverDrive on Twitter:

At a minimum, it's clear that even after January 2017, Tesla continued to sell cars with a promise of free or discounted Supercharging. Guessing that it takes several cars with discounted Supercharging to equal each car that gets the service for free, I'm going to guess there are about 250,000 free-Supercharging-equivalent cars on the road. I think that's conservative, feel free to disagree.

What's the annual cost of Supercharging each of those cars? It's impossible to tell from Tesla's security filings, as Supercharging is lumped in with other deferred revenue items including, for example, Autopilot and Full Self-Driving. I'm going to go with the estimates made several years back by Alberto Zaragoza in one of his excellent analyses of Tesla's Supercharging costs.

Zaragoza focused only on the portion of Supercharging network cost that shows up in COGS. He assumed each Tesla would be on the road 16 years (double the eight-year vehicle life Tesla assumes in its SEC filings) and estimated Tesla should be deferring $1,666 of Supercharging revenue per car.

To be conservative, I'm going to relax Zaragoza's assumptions by taking the average life down to 12 years, which reduces his $1,666 figure to $1,249. Assuming Tesla is still allocating 60% of Supercharging network costs to SG&A, that works out to $1,875 of SG&A per car over 12 years or $156 per car per year.

Assuming 250,000 Tesla cars benefit from free Supercharging, that's an additional $39 million of annual SG&A expense that properly should be allocated to COGS.

(Changes in the language in Tesla's SEC filings create some uncertainty about whether and to what extent Tesla still allocates some Supercharger network costs to SG&A. That's a bit in the weeds for this article, but if you're interested in the details, I've put them in a blog post here.)

D. Tesla Allocates Some Warranty Cost to Goodwill.

Collaborating with Twitter's @orthereabout, I recently wrote about what appears to be a persistent pattern of Tesla allocating warranty costs to goodwill, with a consequent inflation of both gross margin and net income.

That it's happening is clear. How material is it? For our purposes, I'm going to assume 10% of what properly should be charged to warranty reserve is instead charged to goodwill. Until PricewaterhouseCoopers tells us definitively, there's no way to know whether I'm a bit high or a lot low. My collaborator, @orthereaboot, emphatically believes the number is above 25% and maybe closer to 50%.

E. The Revised Gross Margin Calculation

Let's add it all up for the past four reported quarters. Here's the data I will use in making the adjustment:

Using Q4 2018 as an example, here is how the calculation goes:

First, the revenue side. Tesla's reported total automotive revenues were $6.323 million. To obtain our revised automotive revenues number, we reduce that figure by 3.5% (the dealership adjustment), which takes it down to $6.102 million.

Then, the COGS side. We add to Tesla's reported cost of automobile revenues: (1) $246 million for R&D (the number from Q4 2016), (2) $39 million for the misallocation of Supercharger expense, and (3) $17 million for warranty reserve which instead was charged to goodwill.

The math for Q4 2018 takes Tesla's gross profit from $1.537 billion to $1.014 billion, or in gross margin terms, from 24.31% to 16.04%.

Now, let's stack up GM's gross margin against Tesla over the past four reported quarters:

(Chart courtesy of Tesla Charts)

In Q4 2018, Tesla fared markedly better than General Motors and slightly better in Q3 2019. In the middle two quarters, General Motors came out on top.

(In all four quarters, though, General Motors reported a GAAP profit, Tesla reported a modest GAAP profit in two of the quarters, but over the entire period had an $828 million GAAP loss. And, remember, during the entire period, General Motors was shelling out hundreds of millions to purchase emissions credits while Tesla was on the receiving end.)

In other words, Tesla, which trades at an infinite P/E ratio, achieves a gross margin that is, at best, about the same as that of General Motors, which trades at a P/E ratio of about 5.75. (Feel free to substitute for P/E ratio any other metric you choose, the vast disparity will remain.)

As importantly, in no quarter did Tesla's actual gross margin approach 25%. Tesla got closest in Q4 2018 when it sold a high percentage of high margin Model 3s, and before the price cuts accelerated on its high margin Models S and X. It's difficult to imagine Tesla ever achieving a better gross margin percentage than it did in Q4 of 2018.

Can I look forward to the day when Tesla calculates its gross margin in a manner that makes it directly comparable to the gross margin calculations of other automakers? No, I cannot.

But, can I look forward to the day when analysts and reporters point out that Tesla's gross margin is grossly exaggerated? Well, I'm not holding my breath, but I haven't given up hope.

IV. Final Note

When I returned to Seeking Alpha on Dec. 9, I warned: "The stock remains crazy dangerous. Stay away from it unless you're a pro."

That's still my advice.

