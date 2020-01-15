Las Vegas Sands: A View From The Ground Up

Among other reasons, the LVS pole position on a Japan IR is almost a given in the opinion of many industry people we just polled.

The outlook for Macau this year may be far more bullish than it appears to many analysts at this point.

We guided LVS as a strong buy even when it had fallen to $47 in 2016.

Despite some analysts' bullish outlook on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), their rationale still doesn't account for the unpolished gems part of the trade. Overall, the quants are tracking neutral on the stock. Consensus PT at writing is $71.63 below today's price.

Some history first. My prior calls on Las Vegas Sands:

6/16: Price at writing $47.50, we guided at $70.

11/29/18: $53.54. We guided at $70. Stock was down 20% related to China headwinds. We held fast.

Price at writing: $72.16

Our guidance till now: $70/$80 range.

Our raised guidance today: $87.00

What has changed?

Let's take a quick look at a few key LVS performance indicators TTM 2019:

Revenues: $13.705B

Gross profit: $10.888B

Operating income: $3.692B

Earnings from continuing operations: $2.481B

Net income: $1.899B

Consensus PT: $71.63

EV/EBITDA: 13.16 Sector: 11.04 (Company is still in the process of $1.5B capex expense in complete upgrading of its Cotai Central properties).

Dividend yield: 4.27% - match it or beat it nowhere in the sector at this point.

Right now, 17 analysts hold a consensus of $3.23 in earnings for 2019 reflecting a -9.64% decline y/y.

Based on that, they're looking for a forward P/E of 21.93.

Forward earnings projected in a range of $2.85 to $4.10.

Q4 and 2019 Earnings date: Est: Jan 22d.

Analysts looking for $0.08 vs. $0.77 y/y, reflecting a Macau decline propelled by continuing softness in VIP and slowing increase in mass segment, lackluster CNY, which is LVS's core strength.

The expected sharp decline for Q4 and subsequent so-so full 2019 performance indicated by current analyst calls have its basis in the -3% y/y decline in Macau 2019 GGR. Forward forecasts are looking for a 5% y/y growth for 2020.

These are guesses reasonably projected from the sluggish Q4 performance across all segments: VIP decline, softness in premium mass, and a slowing of mass below 10%, which is of particular concern for operators like LVS.

The reasoning assumes continuing macro headwinds like the Hong Kong protests, certain ongoing worries about China's economic growth, particularly in industries which appear associated with VIP customers like realty and supply chain exports. It further implies a pull-back in total visitation, though acknowledging the value of the debt of the light rail system sometime late this year in full bore.

Imminently, the US/China trade issue will arrive at a Phase One signing, which is, of course, bullish.

But the LVS specific concerns remain:

Slowing mass segment in Macau from double digits. Arrival of SJM's Grand Lisboa Palace late this year or very early next year aimed at the heart of the mass segment taking market share from LVS. Succession concerns about CEO Adelson not yet officially naming a successor even if health concerns are overcome. Stable but not robust growth in Las Vegas. Possible shaving of dividends due to poor Q4 results.

Our response to all this is that we've heard this song before. Over the past four years, the same recurring bearish notes have accompanied many analyst reports on the stock. And it has more or less traded on bearish headlines, as is the case with the sector in general, and the recurring concerns noted above. Fair enough. This has thrown a cautionary note into many LVS appraisals from standard analysts. As they should. What has not been factored, we believe, is the performance in any given quarter virtually since 2015 has ridden more on news than the short-term ups and downs of various segments.

Our on-the-ground consensus

In late 2018, we forecast an 8% rise in Macau GGR for 2019. Instead, we got a ~3% decline. That put us 11% wrong primarily due to the shock waves of the US/China trade mess and other unforeseen macro headwinds we then saw as beginning to diminish from the velocity of 2015. Much of the plunge related to sinking VIP, falling faster and deeper than we had anticipated.

On closer examination, what had happened wasn't that VIP that had disappeared as we had noted. But VIP which was, in fact, "refugee VIP". Players spooked by concerns about growing China scrutiny since 2015 migrated to more "friendly" venues like Manila, Cambodia, S Korea, and Vietnam. In separate posts, we urged investors to consider stocks in those areas. If you add the refugee VIP gains in key Asian markets to the Macau numbers, you come out anywhere from even to plus on the entire Asian VIP sector.

Quants and standard analysis look at numbers. As they should. They talk to their sources in properties and follow the numbers assiduously. It's not based on algorithms or input from "channel checks" alone as it were. We try to add to on the ground input from people intimately engaged in the business who do not necessarily talk regularly with analysts. Most of them are my associates or former associates from inside the business. Many are players themselves. While standard analysis reads numbers, I try to read the people who read minds. They eyeball casino floor activity, observe the momentum of average bets, and talk to friends and business contacts active in the market.

I wanted to get a sense of the thinking of VIP and mass players and share them with my SA readers. My objective: Stipulating that this is not science, not well sampled data, but the takes of people who are in fact Macau customers and industry executives on a daily basis.

After going through the responses to my list of inquiries, I developed a stronger conviction about LVS going forward this year. And that, among a few other events I see coming, comprises the core rationale for my raising guidance.

It's the same gut sense of the playing field I use, along with standard metrics, to make my calls. For example: Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN). In October 2018, the stock had sunk to $93 with not a lot of support from standard analytics. Short interest was rising. We guided hold. On April 3, 2019, in the face of some comments pointing the finger of pom pom shaking at me, I raised my PT on the stock to $185.

Now, better late than never, 9 months on, the venerable Goldman Sachs raises its PT to $185 sliding besides me. I've been there long before last April. My marketplace site The House Edge members had my views to hold and catch fire on WYNN long before that as well.

Today, at writing, the stock has sailed past $150. It's headed north despite some bearish commentary re: Q4 results from Citi, fair enough, I have no problem with their views. Except that I respectfully disagree in longer range terms. Analysts in our sector do a fine job, but, sometimes, it seems to me like they are reading the entrails of dead animals aka medieval soothsayers. It's what they have to work with, and I get that. But for balance, I like to add my contrarian view based on a methodology - hardly scientific, but clearly proven by results.

This is no longer a market about what was easy enough to track and opine on. But, today, we have a market of the headline of the day. It is a market where everybody knows everything there is to know at the same time. From the great banking houses and hedge funds, savvy investors have learned that, in many instances, their guesses can be as good as anyone getting paid big money to pick and choose stocks. We applaud that view. The market today is a market of now. The market of tomorrow eludes us all. The entrails of dead rabbits in the form of fancy algorithms of past performance no longer compute as they once did. Now, in gaming, it's about the mindsets of that very elusive sub-sector of consumer discretionary customers called VIP gamblers in Asia.

The "Thomas" panel

With that in mind, to get a grasp on local thinking about the prospects for LVS in 2020, I went to a very long-time associate. He is a native of Canton, long based in Hong Kong. He is a Yale educated attorney with considerable investments in the gaming sector. He is also a regular punter at the Hong Kong race track and makes four to six trips a year to Macau. What commands me to query him was the fact that so many of his legal clients and their families are gamblers in Macau. He inhabits their world. He understands their motivations, their fears, and their enthusiasms. He has watched their gaming behavior in Macau for at least ten years.

My associate, whom we shall call Thomas, was asked to poll as many of his clients, friends, and associates about what they saw as the prospects for Macau in 2020.

I am grateful to him for his fine effort to discreetly distribute my inquires to over 125 of his inner circle of clients, gaming friends, family and associates. Of those asked, 102 responded. I think their views are once again insightful enough to share with my SA readers and followers. Stipulation: This is meant to impart an on the ground gut sense of what industry people, VIP players and members of business communities with significant investments in the China economy think about Macau for 2020.

Many of them hold big positions in various gaming stocks.

They responded to my friend trusting in our prudence as to who they are and what their portfolios contain. All are gamblers falling in the categories of high level premium mass to out and out big-time VIPs with available credit at any given time well over a million dollars.

What follows are the questions I raised and the responses I thought most revealing of their knowledge and attitudes toward gaming in Macau in 2020. They've proved prescient before. I present their views with the conviction that they will do so again. (Below: Marina Bay Sands in Singapore deeply impressed Japanese officials during their visit two years ago. Many cited it as an example of what they considered a fine model).

Q: What is your sense of why VIP and, to an extent, premium mass player volumes have declined in Macau. Can you assign percentages to reasons?

A: More than three-fourths of those responded agreed with this breakdown of reasons:

Heavy losses, business woes, family pressures: 15%

Reduced trips to Macau and migrated to play in other Asian countries on junkets that opened: 25%

Still play at same frequency but reduced average bets: 45%

Fear of intrusive surveillance by governments: 10%.

Q: Do you think the continuing Hong Kong protests are keeping customers away from Macau?

A: 65% agreed and said it was probably having a larger impact on mass business than many think. Many protesters are young people who regularly visit Macau for entertainment, and they seem to be going less and less.

Q: Do you think that average mass players worried about their jobs or the economy in general are staying away in large numbers until they feel confident again?

A: 58% agreed that mass consumers were more worried than usual.

Q: Do you think the US/China trade deal Phase One will instill confidence in all segments from VIP to mass going forward?

A: 85% agreed that it would. Many thought the psychological effect of the trade war was far greater than the actual impact on China's real economy. "It just gives everyone nerves," one player responded.

Q: Do you feel concerns about the economy are beginning to lessen among the gaming public, or will uncertainty continue?

A: 65% of the responders believed uncertainty will ease, but agreed it will take some time to really "get back to action as they did before."

Q: Do you think that VIP players who migrated to other countries will return to Macau?

A: 75% of responders reinforced our own belief that VIP's play where they get "the best deal" in terms of perks, discounts, etc.

"Other countries give more to premium mass players to get them to switch," said one responder, reflecting the outlook of many others who are currently more active in the Philippines.

Q: Is it your feeling that tourism to Macau is growing from China's more distant provinces?

A: The largest percentage of responders, 80%, agreed that it was. "As soon as the clouds part, and many new attractions open, tourism will grow fast" several added. (Note the quote is a translation).

We offer this small, collective viewpoint from people who are very much part of the ongoing process. We draw no ironclad conclusions. But our sense here is that the outlook for Macau, and by extension, LVS with its dominance in the mass/tourism segment, is brighter than it may appear at the moment.

Other issues that impinge on the LVS trade: LVS's global strategy is the key. It has moved far off expansion in US regional markets. (See below. Source: LVS annual report).

Our responders from inside the industry very strongly believe that LVS will indeed be chosen as one of the three licensees in Japan. They also predict that, once the Japan license is won, CEO Adelson will be "very close" to naming an official successor and that it will be, as many guessed, current COO Robert Goldstein. All agreed this would be highly positive for the stock going forward.

(Below: Former Atlantic City industry colleague Robert Goldstein the most likely successor to CEO Adelson).

Conclusion

We think that recovery of double-digit growth in mass, plus a slowly improving tone of VIP and return of some premium mass by 2Q this year will contribute to a faster than now perceived upside for LVS.

Add to that the very strong belief among people very close to the situation in Asia that LVS will succeed in its bid for one of the three Japan licenses before the end of this year as a catalyst more probable than may be thought.

In valuing the prospects overall, coupled with the transformation of the LVS Cotai Central properties to The Londoner theme by mid-year next, we think, sooner rather than later, it's time to look for an $87 PT on the stock.

