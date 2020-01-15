JPMorgan Adds Another Quarter To Its Remarkable Performance Run

JPMorgan shares look more reasonably priced today, but high single-digit return potential is still good enough for what I believe is one of the best banks out there.

Strong trading drove the quarter, but core net interest income was better than expected, and PPNR was over 6% better than expected.

JPMorgan delivered another strong quarter, and one that is likely to compare well to its peer group as the earnings season develops.

I’m sure the truly dedicated can find something to nitpick in JPMorgan’s (JPM) fourth-quarter results, but I view the quarter as a strong performance even against what has been a pretty remarkable run of quarters across the banking cycle. While the underlying health of the U.S. economy remains a concern (more on the corporate side now than the consumer), as does the ongoing impact of low rates, JPMorgan has shown it can adapt to the environment, and I still see meaningful opportunities for both organic growth and operating leverage.

The only issue now is that the Street is up to speed on this name; the 14% move in the shares since my last update (roughly double the underlying bank sector) has brought the stock to my fair value estimate, even after post-Q4 adjustments. There’s nothing wrong with owning one of the best of the best at fair value, though, and I won’t put it past JPMorgan management to deliver upside to my core long-term 3% underlying growth estimate.

Generally Strong Anywhere You Care To Look

When looking at large bank earnings, it’s important to note that there are a number of adjustments necessary to reconcile the reported results to “core” results. While most analysts and investors broadly agree on these adjustments, there can be deviations in the specifics. In other words, your mileage may vary. That said, JPMorgan posted impressive beats at the revenue, pre-provision, and core earning lines, and maybe the worst I can say is that expenses didn’t beat by much.

Revenue rose 9% yoy and contracted 3% qoq on a core adjusted basis, with net interest income down 2% yoy and less than a half-point qoq. The decline in NII was driven by lower rates and the imbalance between earning asset yields and funding costs (average earning assets rose 5% and 0.5%), as net interest margin declined 17bp yoy and 3bp qoq. Thus far, that’s one of the best NIM performances (Citigroup (C) did better, Bank of America (BAC), PNC (PNC), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and Wells Fargo (WFC) did worse), though core NIM was down 17bp qoq.

Fee income was strong, rising about 20% yoy on a core basis, but slipping a bit (around 3%) qoq on a core basis. Trading was robust this quarter, driving 56% yoy revenue growth (and 2% qoq contraction), while revenue from asset management rose 4% (flat qoq).

Although JPMorgan’s performance on opex was more or less in line with expectations, it still wasn’t bad – opex rose 4% yoy and declined 1% qoq, with a core efficiency ratio around 56%. Pre-provision profits were up 16% on a core basis (down 5.5% qoq), and tangible book value per share rose 8% (up 1% qoq). JPMorgan produced a 17.2% return on tangible common equity and ended with a CET1 ratio of 12.37% - well above the required 10.7% and certainly supportive of ongoing capital returns to investors.

On a business unit level, CIB definitely drove the growth this quarter, with 31% revenue growth spurred by the trading business. CCB revenue rose 3% on sluggish Consumer & Business (down 2%) offset by strong Card, Merchant Services & Auto (up 9%), while CB declined 3%. Asset Management saw a 19% year-over-year improvement in assets under management.

Decent Balance Sheet Trends, Helped By A Strong Consumer

JPMorgan had a more or less average lending performance this quarter, with adjusted qoq average loan growth of about 1%; in line with the Fed’s report for “large banks” in the fourth quarter. Loan yields declined 19bp qoq, which looks as though it’ll be fairly typical for banks this quarter.

C&I lending was okay, with 1% overall qoq growth, but a 1% contraction in the smaller middle-market category that suggests some modest share loss. CRE lending was also below average, climbing less than a point, but this may not be such a bad thing given views of a deteriorating credit environment in that category. Mortgage loans were down sharply (down 17% yoy) as part of a planned strategic shift, and auto loans were sluggish (up 0.2%). Card loans were up 8% yoy and 6% qoq, but purchasing volume growth was a little light of expectations, though still up 10% versus 7% growth at Citi.

Deposit growth was healthy, with 2% qoq growth in average balances. Non-interest-bearing deposit growth was just 0.5% in the U.S., and while it’s early in the reporting cycle, that’s below the roughly 2% qoq growth from Citi (U.S. NIBs) and Wells Fargo, though the year-over-year comparison is more favorable to JPMorgan. All told, interest-bearing deposit costs declined another 18bp (qoq), inline with most other banks that have reported so far.

Credit remains surprisingly and persistently (and surprisingly persistently) good, with JPMorgan taking a modest reserve release and reporting double-digit declines in non-performing loans, as well as declines in the non-performing asset ratio. The net charge-off ratio ticked up a bit, but at 0.65%, is still well below the long-term bank average of around 0.95% (with card charge-offs about 140bp below the long-term average).

Stick With A Winning Formula

I see no reason for JPMorgan to change what it’s doing. On the CCB side, the bank is continuing its organic branch-based expansion efforts and looking to open another 90 branches. Thus far, the company’s initial forays in Boston, Philly, North Carolina, and Minneapolis seem to be going well. The company also sees ongoing opportunities to leverage its strong card and mortgage business to gain share-of-wallet, with only one-third of card customers using other JPMorgan banking services.

On the commercial side, management will continue to focus on growing its wholesale payments business, both in the U.S. and overseas, and its international commercial lending. Within the company’s trading operations, I think it’s highly significant that while revenue hasn’t grown much since 2011, the company has cut its value-at-risk roughly in half, while replacing lower-margin business with higher-margin business.

The Outlook

Core growth is still hard to come by at the top line (JPMorgan is calling for flat to slightly down NII in 2020), but the bank’s card operations and fee-generating businesses like trading, payments, and asset management should help offset this. I also see meaningful “latent” operating leverage in the basic business model; ongoing tech investments have meaningfully reduced the core cost of operating the business, but management has largely elected to reinvest those savings in growth. If the revenue outlook deteriorates further, I could see management releasing some of that potential to maintain earnings performance.

Not much changes in my core outlook. Rolling over a year moves my five-year core earnings growth rate down slightly (from 2.75% to 2.4%), while my 10-year growth rate moves up slightly (2.8% to 2.9%). With some adjustments to capital returns, it pushes my core earnings-based fair value up toward $137/share. I get a similar result with my ROTCE-driven P/TBV approach, though again I note that banks as a whole still trade well below what used to be “normal” for given levels of ROTCE (which is not unreasonable given changes to the industry after the housing bubble and banking crisis).

The Bottom Line

The banks I like have largely outperformed the sector, which means it’s harder to recommend them on a relative (or absolute) value basis. I still like JPMorgan, but I think return prospects are more in the high single-digits now (including dividends). That’s fine as a hold, but investors who want more potential upside probably have to shop in the “damaged goods” section of the store.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.