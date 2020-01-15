Build A Bear Workshop: More In Store For Q4

It acted quickly on the Baby Yoda trend, announcing a plush release in the coming months and generating hype for the product.

One value investing quote we've always remembered goes something like this: "good things happen to cheap companies, and bad things happen to overpriced companies".

Build A Bear Workshop(BBW) seems to be a clear example of the former, with it recently increasing over 15% after announcing a guidance boost in Q4 at the ICR conference. As readers may know, we have repeatedly been bullish on BBW in the past mainly due to its incredible cheapness, and while results have been quite disappointing for the past few quarters, things seem to have finally turned around this quarter with the guidance boost.

Guidance improvement

Long time BBW holders would know that most of the time, BBW has failed to meet its own guidance. In fact, in 2018, while BBW initially guided to make several million dollars in income, it ended up making several million dollars in losses. To avoid this in 2019, BBW has started giving more general and less specific guidance, like reporting that it would make "positive pretax income" instead of giving specific numbers.

This definitely seems to have worked out. While the stock did poorly in most of 2019, the decline was much more moderate. More recently, the conservative reporting has allowed the company to report a "guidance increase", boosting its stock to recent highs.

The guidance increase was primarily focused on 3 components - While BBW had guided for revenue to be down low single digits in its Q3 call, the increased guidance calls for flat revenue. It also gives a specific number to expected pretax income - "$0.1-2mil" and increases the cash position guidance by $5mil. Lastly, it also discloses that BBW will be reporting its 9th consecutive quarter of double digit e-commerce sales increases.

Sharon Price John, BBW's CEO, gave this reason for the increase in guidance:

We are pleased to have seen a positive shift in sales trend as the fourth quarter progressed leading into the peak holiday period and sales have continued to grow post-holiday with stronger gift card redemption levels and positive consumer response to our newest merchandise offerings leading us to increase our guidance for the year. Source: Press release

We believe the guidance increase is a major positive for the company, though we believe even before the increase that the company was cheap.

In addition to the guidance boost, BBW also announced a new "Baby Yoda" plush. Baby Yoda, a character from “The Mandalorian”, has proven extremely popular in recent months.

Source: google trends

While most toy companies were left in the dark regarding this new character, BBW was able to act quickly and announced that they would release a plush in the next few months. From what we've seen on social media, people are quite hyped about this. Interestingly, the Baby Yoda Funko was a top-selling action figure on Amazon in early December, according to CNBC.

10Q thoughts

In the last quarter, we covered some items in the 10Q that were not covered in the earnings release, so we also decided to do the same for this quarter, as our article was published 1 day before the 10Q dropped.

The number 1 takeaway we got from the 10Q was that European revenues were pretty much flat YOY for Q3. For the past few quarters, European revenues had been in decline and while the declines have slowed in recent quarters, it wasn't clear when the decline was going to stop. This 10Q give us certainty that European revenue may have finally bottomed.

The future of the European business is still uncertain, with Brexit being pushed to Jan 31. However, we believe the worst case scenario has fully played out and things can only get better from this point on.

It was also good to see that franchising once again returned to profitability, generating a solid $131k in EBT for the quarter compared to a loss in Q2. However, this was offset by poor margins and a sequential revenue decline in the commercial segment.

Overall, the 10Q just prove our suspicions that BBW was undergoing a recovery. It showed that most of BBW's segments were doing better than last year and the company was overall in much better shape.

Valuation

The company still remains incredibly cheap, especially considering the recent increase in guidance for EOY cash from $20-25mil to $25-30mil. This means that even at its current $50mil market cap, most of BBW will still be made of cash. As we have mentioned in previous articles, both e-commerce and the commercial segment are profitable and we believe that they are worth $60mil. This means that even if we assume the franchise segment and retail segment are worth $0, the company is still substantially undervalued.

Takeaway

After this guidance increase, we are now much more optimistic about BBW's prospects. The company seems to have mostly turned itself around and things are definitely looking up, with most of its segments performing far better than in 2018. The valuation remains incredibly cheap and the company still has a cash rich balance sheet with no long term debt. We believe there is still substantial upside, even with the company trading near $4.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.