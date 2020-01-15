Lagging Transports Will Push Ahead In 2020

Transportation stocks are showing signs of emerging from a protracted sideways trend. After spending the last eight months locked in a trading range, the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) is poised to break out to a new all-time high based on recent improvements in several segments of the broader transportation space. We’ll examine the encouraging year-ahead outlook for many segments of the industry in this report. I’ll make the case here that the DJTA will soon “confirm” the new highs in the Dow Industrials by also making a new high. When this finally happens, the bulls will have another piece of evidence to support the positive economic outlook for 2020.

For some investors, one of the most troubling aspects of an otherwise stellar 2019 stock market performance was the lagging transportation industry. The DJTA tallied an impressive 20% gain last year, yet it lagged behind the 30% rise of the S&P 500 Index (SPX). The Transports also failed to keep pace with the relentless charge to record highs in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), as can be seen below.

One aspect of the well-known theory of stock market analysis pioneered by Charles Dow and Robert Rhea, known as Dow Theory, states that both the Dow Industrial Average and the Dow Transports “must confirm” each other in a bull market. That is, when the DJIA makes a new high and the DJTA doesn’t, the move to new highs in the Industrials is suspect and the market is presumably vulnerable to a bear raid.

However, Dow Theory doesn’t carry quite the same significance today as it did in the 20th century when the U.S. economy was far more manufacturing-oriented. That said, the Transports are still important from an economic perspective due to the role of the industry in shipping goods from businesses to consumers. Moreover, what bodes ill for the transportation industry, sooner or later, is bad news for the economy.

For most of 2019, the U.S. economy – particularly the manufacturing space – failed to live up to its potential as businesses cut back on investment while consumers reigned in spending. Uncertainty surrounding the global trade outlook was the main culprit, and it was only natural that the economy would suffer to some extent as the fear of a slowdown became a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The transportation industry also experienced some weakness last year due to the widespread concerns over the U.S.-China trade dispute. Domestic railroad companies were among last year’s biggest laggards due to diminishing freight volumes in the wake of the trade war. According the Association of American Railroads (AAR), total U.S. rail traffic for 2019 was five percent below the previous year’s total. Commenting on the challenges of 2019, AAR’s Sr. Vice President John T. Gray observed:

Trade disputes and the general economic uncertainty they spawned harmed rail-served industries much more than the overall economy. With recent progress on [the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement] and in the China trade talks, railroads are hopeful that these lingering issues will be resolved in 2020 and create the certainty rail customers need to invest.

While the rail industry is still sluggish in early 2020, the automobile industry is in a much better condition. According to an industry report, U.S. auto manufacturers saw sales of around 17 million – a level which has held fairly constant since 2015. Industry Global News24 reported that while the auto industry is preparing for a potentially tough 2020 (based mainly on last year’s global trade threats), total vehicle sales for 2019 was “impressive for this industry,” particularly in view of the tariff threat.

Providing additional details on last year’s auto sales, Car and Driver observed that luxury brands were particularly successful in 2019. Luxury vehicle maker Genesis saw its sales double last year, while Volvo’s sales increased by 10%, led by sales of its luxury XC90 SUV. Sales for Lincoln also increased, while BMW and Porsche saw respectable gains for 2019. All in all, it was a good year for the luxury segment of the auto industry.

As I pointed out in a recent economic commentary, upper middle-class income earners have outperformed the middle-class in the past year in terms of spending. This can be divined not only from rising sales of the auto brands most favored by the upper middle-class, but also froma cursory examination of the following graph. It shows the trend of what I have labeled the Upper Middle Class Index, a stock price average of five major publicly-traded companies whose customers are firmly in the upper-income bracket (i.e. individuals who earn significantly above $100,000 per year). It’s based on the assumption that the combined stock price performances of these companies are a real-time reflection of consumer spending patterns.

The components of the above index include Target (TGT), Starbucks (SBUX), Bavarian Motor Works (OTCPK:BMWYY), Apple (AAPL), and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH). Here is what it looks like as of Jan. 13. This index is significant to our discussion in that it not only includes BMW, but it strongly suggests that upper-middle income spenders possess enough confidence to make discretionary purchases at an ever-increasing rate. Historically, the upper middle-class is quickly reign in spending at first sign of economic trouble ahead. The confidence of this important consumer group bodes well for the auto sales outlook in 2020.

Airlines are another important segment of the U.S. transportation industry worth considering. While several major airliners had a volatile 2019 due to the trade war, last year’s strong U.S. currency was beneficial for the industry. According to a recent article by Skift Airline Weekly, the number of Americans who took overseas trips saw an appreciable increase in 2019, thanks in part to the stronger dollar. Moreover, recent positive developments on the tariff front should allow the major U.S. airlines to increase investment spending now that the global uncertainty factor has significantly diminished.

Other factors which will push the leading carriers ahead in 2020 are rising airfares and increasing expansion among some major U.S. airliners. This was noted in a Jan. 9 Forbes article, which highlighted the improvements in Alaska Airlines (ALK) last year. The article further pointed out that total revenues for Alaska Airlines are expected to continue a positive growth rate in 2020 after the impressive 40% growth between 2016 and 2018, based largely on a rising trend in ticket sales.

Another leading U.S. carrier, American Airlines (AAL), cut its cost outlook for 2020 despite a lower Q4 2019 revenue outlook. According to the company, “demand remains strong” and the airlines’ revenues were better than expected in the final month of 2020.

Meanwhile, U.S. truck tonnage as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics dipped in the third quarter of 2019, due partly to a trade war-related freight shipping decline. Yet the longer-term rising trend in tonnage remains unbroken (below) and is near an all-time high.

As economist Scott Grannis has observed:

Truck tonnage has been rising at a 3-4% annual rate for the past several years, and equity prices have been moving higher as well. This at the very least suggests that the damage from Trump's trade wars is still relatively minor.

Again, fading trade war concerns should improve freight volumes in the coming months, providing a steady lift to the critical U.S. trucking industry and brightening the overall U.S. transportation picture.

From a technical perspective, the Dow Transportation average remains above its widely-watched 200-day moving average. This is an important consideration from a market sentiment standpoint if nothing else, for many institutional investors monitor the progress of the DJTA in relation to the 200-day MA. When the 200-day average is trending higher, as it is now, many analysts consider that the longer-term trend for the major transportation stocks is bullish. From this perspective, as long as the DJTA remains above the 200-day MA the bulls should continue to enjoy a technical advantage.

With the Dow Transports just 4% below its previous peak from September 2018 – when fears of an all-out global trade war exploded – a move above this all-time high is certainly possible in the coming months. Based on the recent strength shown in several DJTA components, I anticipate that the Dow Transport average will soon establish a new high. This will provide a needed psychological boost for many investors, particularly the ones who worry that the lagging DJTA is a potentially bearish for the intermediate-term stock market outlook.

Once the Dow Transports successfully overcome the September 2018 peak, a major round of short-covering among the transport stocks will likely commence. More importantly, this will serve as an additional support for the argument that the U.S. broad market will witness another year of gains in 2020.

In conclusion, investors should remain optimistic that there will be recovery in the lagging transportation industry in the months ahead. While 2019 was a challenging year for many segments of the industry, the decline of trade war fears that held back consumer spending and business investment last year will no longer be a major factor. The powerful spending trend among upper-middle income U.S. consumers, moreover, will bolster auto and airline ticket sales in the coming year. Investors are therefore justified in maintaining a bullish posture toward equities and should also look to increase exposure to the transportation industry.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund for short-term trading purposes. I’ve adjusted the stop-loss level in this position to slightly under the $36.15 level on an intraday basis.

