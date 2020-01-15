BlackBerry: Overvalued Stock, Avoid

On balance, BlackBerry's stock is overpriced with a high-risk and low-reward profile.

Having said that, BlackBerry's Cylance is growing in the mid-teens, lower than many of its competitors.

Investment Thesis

Readers of my work on BlackBerry (BB) might remember that I've been consistently bearish on the name:

On the other hand, there were some interesting aspects from BlackBerry's late December Q3 2019 results update. Nevertheless, I continue to charge that its shares are already substantially overvalued, priming investors for future disappointment.

Positive Aspects from BlackBerry Cylance Integration

BlackBerry's CEO John Chen once again noted BlackBerry's acquisition of Cylance for $1.4 billion, hailing it as a large "commitment" on his part and declaring it a success.

Despite my strong (continued) assertion that BlackBerry overpaid for this acquisition, the truth of the matter is that Cylance has at least not meaningfully detracted from BlackBerry's high margin business:

As you can see, this time last year BlackBerry ex-Cylance posted 75.2% GAAP gross margin, while this latest quarter (Q3 2020), including Cylance it is substantially unchanged -- down 100 basis points (on a GAAP basis).

A further rewarding characteristic of the bull thesis should point to recurring software and services revenue, including BlackBerry Cylance, being above 90% in Q3 2020.

Indeed, investors crave a very steady and predictable revenue stream, hence, the more predictable BlackBerry's top-line is, this implies the less risky investors will consider the company, lending itself towards being repriced at a higher multiple for its stock.

How Important Is Growth?

Onto some less positive attributes. BlackBerry Cylance was up 15% year-over-year. Whereas several cyber-security competitors, such as CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), are still reporting very strong growth rates at close to triple digits, BlackBerry's Cylance appears remarkably lackluster in comparison.

Realistically, it should be noted that BlackBerry's Cylance, notwithstanding getting so much attention only generates approximately 15% of BlackBerry's consolidated GAAP revenues:

Moreover, BlackBerry's software and service GAAP revenues, excluding Cylance, which are the bulk of its consolidated revenues only grew by approximately 3% year-over-year.

In other words, it will be interesting to note how BlackBerry's Q1 2021 will be guided next quarter, once Cylance's acquisition starts to lap itself.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Further complicating the bullish thesis is BlackBerry's present valuation.

BlackBerry's free cash flow before considering the impact of acquisition and the integration expenses, restructuring costs and legal proceedings was positive $41 million. Over its trailing nine months, BlackBerry's adjusted free cash flow after adjustments was a paltry $9 million (negative before adjustments).

Even if investors assume that BlackBerry could consistently generate closer to $100 million of free cash flow, this would imply BlackBerry would be priced at close to 36x best-case optimal scenario.

Indeed the table above shows the dichotomy between old-era companies such as Motorola (MSI) and Juniper Networks (JNPR) where investors are in no way overpaying for a promise of a better tomorrow, versus the likes of ''alluring'' companies such as CrowdStrike and BlackBerry.

Takeaway

BlackBerry's Q3 2020 delivered the results which on the surface looked compelling for bullish investors. But digging into its results, I contend there is little reason to consider this stock worthwhile investing in.

BlackBerry's growth rates are likely to flatten out during fiscal 2021 (after next quarter) as it starts to lap its Cylance acquisition, whereby in the best case scenario it's likely to generate somewhere between 5%-10% top-line growth.

At this point, shareholders will start to question whether it's truly worthwhile paying more than 36x free cash flow multiple for a company growing at less than 10% on the top line.

