Lennar Is Grossly Underpriced

Lennar (LEN) just reported its Q4 earnings for the fiscal year of 2019. We played this earnings trade in Exposing Earnings. I took a small position just for over the earnings report and came out way ahead:

Now, I’m digging into the earnings report itself. Financial lexical analysis on management’s forward-looking statements can be a strong predictor of the stock’s movements in the coming quarter. In essence, we seek to calculate the change in sentiment in the recent earnings call versus past earnings calls; an increase in optimism implies excess returns over the coming quarter.

Sentiment Analysis

I ran my analysis on LEN’s recent earnings report to find that sentiment was roughly average over the past year. This fact is in-line with LEN’s performance over the year, which matched the overall performance of the US consumer durables industry (both up roughly 32%). Last quarter showed a slight dip in optimism, and indeed the stock underperformed.

However, this recent earnings report comes with a significant rise in management optimism. This quarter’s sentiment is roughly 30% more optimistic than average and 50% more optimistic than last quarter’s. Let’s look at some of the statements flagged in my analysis:

“…if you just look at the guidance we gave with regard to deliveries, the delivery growth is higher than the increase in communities.”

-That is, sales growth is growing at a rate that cannot be explained simply by a growing community count. As community count is also growing, we should expect to see at minimum a 3% growth in sales. Selling more to existing communities is certainly a more reliable business plan than sales growth reliant on community growth, as the latter cannot be under the control of a company, while the former can at least be altered (e.g., via marketing).

“The decline in average sales price was driven by our continued strategic focus on the very robust entry-level market, as our percentage of first-time buyers increased year-over-year.”

-This is one of the benefits of lexical analysis of earnings; the earnings numbers might show lower average sales prices, which would usually be interpreted as bearish, but the earnings call shows that this average sales price is actually the result of LEN’s business plan being successfully employed. Lower prices here do not necessarily imply lower profits, as they are the result of emphasizing the targeting of a specific market with a different budget.

“Our Texas segment is perfectly positioned and continues to benefit from our strategic focus on the strong entry-level market.”

-With new orders growth being highest in the Texas region (up 48%), LEN tends to continue its emphasis both on this region and the entry-level market. The company’s optimism that they will continue to see success in this area should be taken as nothing but highly bullish.

Overall, the earnings call was actually even stronger in its bullishness than the actual 10-Q, as it hides in plain sight a large bump in management optimism and bullish explanations for numbers in the 10-Q that might not appear so bullish (e.g., average sale price).

Technical Buy Signs

With LEN already up 5%, some investors on the sidelight might wonder whether it’s too late to enter. With sparkling earnings and increased sentiment, the statistics say that LEN is still likely to produce excess returns over the coming quarter, so the slow game still looks good for the bulls. As for now being a possible entry point, the technicals look good.

I found a number of statistically significant bullish technical patterns in LEN’s chart:

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

First, we have the 13-day exponential moving average, EMA(13), crossing over EMA(26), which works as a long-term buy signal. Then you have the commodity channel index – CCI – crossing above 100, which is often treated as an overbought signal but tends to work as a short-term momentum signal for LEN, as per my backtest. Finally, you have LEN crossing above its 50-day simple moving average (green line, above), which also works as a long-term buy signal.

LEN: A $150 Stock?

These technical signs are especially useful for a stock such as LEN, which is of low price volatility. They are in-line with the earnings report, management sentiment, and discounted cash flow valuations, which put the stock at roughly $150:

Year Free Cash Flow Estimates* in Millions 2020 1,793.8 2021 2,383.7 2022 2,606.13 2023 2,789.96 2024 2,942.28 2025 3,070.09 2026 3,179.47 2027 3,275.35 2028 3,361.6 2029 3,441.1

*Extrapolating the average analyst estimate for 2021 forward with growth declining by one-third per year. Discounting the free cash flows by the cost of equity gives the present value of the future cash flows, which we can then divide by the outstanding shares to get a valuation for each share of stock in terms of future free cash flow.

Hence, LEN is grossly underpriced in terms of its future expected cash flow generation potential.

Conclusion

By my measures, LEN is a solid buy. Although you might have missed the earnings play, you can still get the post-earnings drift, driven by strong financials and sentiment. If you are worried about a pullback after LEN has spiked post-earnings, consider the following strategy:

Buy 100 shares of LEN Buy 1 Aug21 $62.50 put Sell 1 May15 $70 call Buy 1 May15 $60 call Sell 1 May15 $65 call

This limits your loss potential by allowing you to mimic a long call with the (1) and (2). The latter three options position you more bullishly so that you can make up for the bought put should LEN rise. The strike of (5) is our expected target for May and can be changed in accordance to your expected target.

The strategy above allows you to quickly pivot, should it be needed, to profit more from either an upside or downside move. If the stock should move slowly upward, you can also begin selling out-of-the-money puts against your long put to recover some of the capital lost in the decaying long put. If the stock should begin rallying hard, you can buy back the short calls to convert to a highly bullish position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.