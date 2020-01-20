Imperial Oil: 15% Free Cash Flow Giant Poised To Strongly Outperform
Summary
Imperial Oil is one of the cheapest and highest quality stocks on the market today.
The key differentiator is the ultra-low sustaining cost of capital.
Lack of growth opportunities means that investors will see cash flow bonanza over the next decade.
The free cash flow yield is +15%.
This is HDO Expert Trapping Value’s largest position.
Co-produced with Trapping Value
