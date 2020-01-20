Dividend Ideas | Basic Materials | Canada

Imperial Oil: 15% Free Cash Flow Giant Poised To Strongly Outperform

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)
by: Rida Morwa
Summary

Imperial Oil is one of the cheapest and highest quality stocks on the market today.

The key differentiator is the ultra-low sustaining cost of capital.

Lack of growth opportunities means that investors will see cash flow bonanza over the next decade.

The free cash flow yield is +15%.

This is HDO Expert Trapping Value’s largest position.

