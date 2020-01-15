Trevi Therapeutics: A Promising Pruritus Player In 2020

Today, we will be studying why Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) is an attractive investment for 2020.

Company overview

Trevi Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company focused on the development of nalbuphine ER to treat multiple serious and chronic neurologically mediated conditions. Nalbuphine ER is a unique oral formulation of small molecule drug nalbuphine. The company is studying Nalbuphine ER in Phase 2/3 trial in Prurigo nodularis, in Phase 2 trial for Uremic pruritus, and in phase 1 trial for pruritus associated with chronic liver disease. Besides chronic pruritic conditions, the company is also studying Nalbuphine ER for chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients and for LID (levodopa-induced dyskinesia) in Parkinson's disease patients. The company IPO'd on Nasdaq exchange in May 2019.

How Nalbuphine ER works?

In my previous Cara Therapeutics article, I have explained in detail about the different types of opioid receptors. Nalbuphine ER targets two of the opioid receptors in the body, mu receptors, and kappa receptors. The drug is a mu antagonist and kappa agonist receptor. Mu and Kappa receptors are implicated for the urge to scratch, cough, or in certain movement disorders.

An imbalance in the opioid receptors of the central and peripheral nervous system has been found to be the key culprit in chronic pruritus, chronic cough, and LID.

Trevi Therapeutics is thus evaluating the efficacy and safety of Nalbuphine ER in these conditions. Nalbuphine injectable was first introduced for moderate-to-severe pain in the hospital setting in the U.S. in 1979.

Nalbuphine is also the only opioid that is not classified as a controlled substance in the U.S. and Europe, due to its mixed agonist and antagonist mechanism. The mu-receptors are mainly associated with CNS (central nervous system) side-effects such as respiratory depression and abuse potential.

Trevi Therapeutics has developed Nalbuphine ER, an oral formulation with a plasma half-life of 9 hours as compared to 2 hours half-life of nalbuphine. The oral dosing enables twice-a-day dosing of the drug even for chronic conditions. This is not the case with Nalbuphine injectable.

Trevi Therapeutics is awaiting multiple major clinical milestones in 2020.

Trevi Therapeutics has estimated the global pruritus market to be worth $10.8 billion in 2016. The company anticipates this opportunity to grow to $14.3 billion in 2022. Currently, there are no approved drugs in the U.S. or EU for the moderate-to-severe itch, a symptom seen often in chronic pruritus.

Trevi Therapeutics is expecting top-line data from Phase 2b/3 trial evaluating Nalbuphine ER for treating pruritus caused by Prurigo nodularis, in the second half of 2020. Here, the company is targeting a hugely underserved yet sizeable market opportunity. The trial design involves enrolment of 240 patients across the U.S. and Europe. The company will be re-estimating the sample size once half of the enrolment is completed. This activity may be completed by mid-2020.

Besides, the company is also expecting top-line data from Phase 2 trial evaluating Nalbuphine ER in chronic cough associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in the second half of 2020. The company expects to complete enrolment of 56 patients in this trial in the first half of 2020.

Trevi Therapeutics has already completed the Phase 1b single ascending dose segment evaluating Nalbuphine ER in hepatic impairment study in subjects with mild and moderate liver impairment. The company now plans to commence a Phase 2 trial for nalbuphine ER in patients with pruritus associated with primary biliary cholangitis. Trevi plans to submit data from hepatic impairment study in its NDA for nalbuphine ER for pruritus in Prurigo nodularis. The company is also preparing to submit IND to the FDA for Nalbuphine ER in the coming months.

Trevi Therapeutics has already demonstrated robust efficacy in Phase 2 trial for Prurigo nodularis

According to HHS and NIH, "Prurigo nodularis (PN) is a skin disease that causes hard, itchy lumps (nodules) to form on the skin. The itching (pruritus) can be intense, causing people to scratch themselves to the point of bleeding or pain. Scratching can cause more skin lesions to appear." While the itch may have multiple underlying etiologies, all of them lead to an intense itch-scratch cycle.

In October 2016, the company announced positive results from the Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and anti-pruritic efficacy of two dosages of Nalbuphine ER tablets in 62 patients in the United States and Europe. The enrolled patients had moderate-to-severe itch intensity measured as >=5 on the 0-10 NRS (Numerical rating score) scale.

The trial met the primary and secondary endpoint for 162 mg twice-a-day dosage of Nalbuphine ER tablets. Here, a statistically significant number of patients reported at least a 50% reduction in 7-day worst itch intensity NRS after 10 weeks of treatment. Further, no serious adverse events were observed for the drug in the trial. The robust efficacy and safety results make a strong case for the clinical and commercial success of the drug in this indication.

Investors should be aware of these risks.

Trevi Therapeutics' future growth prospects are completely dependent on the success of its lead asset, Nalbuphine ER. This exposes the company to a high degree of business concentration risk. The over-dependence on a single clinical-stage asset also exposes the company to a high degree of R&D failure risk. The majority of the company's clinical programs are also in the early or mid-stage of development. Finally, the company is not profitable at this point and may never be in the future.

At the end of September 30, 2019, Trevi had cash worth $63.5 million on its balance sheet. The company believes that the cash is sufficient to sustain its operations at least till the end of 2021. I believe this is more or less accurate. The company has spent $21.6 million in operational activities in the last 12 months ending September 2019. The company may have to spend more in the coming months to support regulatory filing and commercialization of Nalbuphine ER in Prurigo Nodularis indication.

Finally, there is an upcoming competition for Nalbuphine ER in Prurigo Nodularis indication. In December 2019, Galderma secured FDA Breakthrough therapy designation for an investigational asset, Nemolizumab, in Prurigo Nodularis indication. Although Trevi enjoys a lead, any unanticipated clinical or regulatory delay may jeopardize its first-mover advantage in this underserved market. Cara Therapeutics' (CARA) oral Korsuva program is also a competition for Trevi Therapeutics in pruritus associated with primary biliary cholangitis indication.

What price is right for the stock?

As reported by finviz, Wall Street analysts have estimated a 12-month consensus target price as $15.25. In January 2020, Stifel analyst, Annabel Samimy reduced the company's target price from $20 to $16. However, she maintained the buy rating for the stock. In November 2019, Needham analyst Serge Belanger reiterated Buy rating and set target price to $18. In June 2019, BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman rated the stock as "Outperform" and set the target price at $15. SVB Leerink analyst, Ami Fadia, also rated the stock as "Outperform" and set target price to $14.

The above table shows the change in price targets and recommendations for the stock since June 2019.

This is definitely a risky stock, considering that the company does not have a commercialized therapy. However, the company still has a favorable risk/reward ratio. There is also a high probability of the company becoming an acquisition target for bigger pharmaceutical or biotech companies. Hence, I believe the target price of $15.25 represents the true growth potential of this company. Hence, I recommend Trevi Therapeutics for retail investors with an above-average risk appetite in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.