SINA: Higher Price Supported By Improving Fundamentals

SINA (SINA) has been an absolutely outstanding performer in the past few weeks, up 40% from recent lows compared to 25% for subsidiary Weibo (WB). When a company's valuation increases this much, we reevaluate our position to decide whether the stock should be sold. In SINA's case, we were quite pleased with the recently announced share buyback and macro improvements, but this was tempered by the decline in the spread between SINA and Weibo as well as the recent $126mil litigation charge. Ultimately, we still believe SINA remains a great buy by itself and compared to Weibo.

Macro improvements

At the end of December, PBOC slashed its required cash reserve ratio for commercial lenders by 50 basis points, meaning lenders could lend out more money for every dollar they held, unleashing about 800B yuan of liquidity into the financial system. This marks the 8th time this has happened since early 2018, when economic growth started to slow to the lowest levels in decades.

We believe this action should help improve growth in the Chinese economy by allowing improving investor confidence and improve flexibility in China's financial system. In particular, the action targets small and local businesses, which means that it should help indirectly fuel growth in consumption as well. Considering SINA has a fairly large fintech business that engages in consumer lending, we believe this round of QE could actually be quite beneficial to it as it is quite directly involved in the Chinese financial sector. We expect this to boost its already strong revenue growth further in its fintech segment.

Recent events

Near the end of December, SINA was forced to record a litigation reserve of $126mil after a Netherlands court found it guilty of breaching its license agreement with GeoSolutions and forced SINA HK, as well as its JV with GeoSolutions, to pay GeoSolutions damages. SINA considers the arbitral award unjustified and groundless and could appeal the settlement. While we have very little information regarding this case, it'll be more conservative to assume that SINA would be forced to pay out this amount. On the bright side, however, GeoSolutions did not receive a portion of SINA's Weibo stake that it requested.

While $126mil is definitely a huge blow to SINA, it wouldn't hurt the company too badly, considering it is only a one-time settlement. SINA not only has a sizable cash position, but it also trades at a low enough valuation that it still remains incredibly undervalued even with this huge settlement.

Recently, SINA's board of directors also approved a new 2020 share repurchase program to purchase $500mil in shares after their 2019 Program expired. It expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance. Under its old share repurchase plan, which expired at the end of 2019, it has only repurchased approximately 2.2 million shares for approximately $82.1mil, so some people were skeptical about how serious SINA actually was regarding their share repurchase program.

In our opinion, the reason SINA didn't spend too much of its cash on the last share repurchase was that it was investing in its fintech business, which was losing money at the end of 2018 due to government restrictions. We believe that there would likely be higher volumes of share repurchases this time as most of these headwinds have moderated, allowing the segment to continue growing, and as we mentioned earlier, the Chinese government recently increased liquidity in the financial system. The fact that SINA was willing to extend this share repurchase agreement is already a good sign to us.

Valuation

After the increase in valuation, the spread between SINA and its Weibo stake has narrowed substantially from around 50% right after Q3 to around 40% currently. While 40% is still a pretty huge discount, it is more in line with the discounts on other holding companies.

While this narrowing discount by itself is a good reason to sell, the share repurchase plan and the improving macro conditions are really positive developments that we believe could substantially improve SINA's value over the next few years, therefore we're keeping our rating at buy.

Takeaway

Overall, while the discount to Weibo has narrowed considerably, we believe SINA is still a better value than Weibo due to its recently announced share repurchase program and macro developments in China, both of which should benefit SINA substantially. There are some one-time issues, like the litigation reserve, but we don't believe this substantially affects the bull case. We have confidence in the long-term prospects for both SINA and Weibo and continue to believe both would make good buys at the current valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SINA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.