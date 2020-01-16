Platinum Group Metals - New Highs For 2 Of 3

2019 was a banner year for two of the three platinum group metals. Palladium and rhodium prices roared higher, and the bullish trend continues early in 2020. Platinum also had a respectable year in 2019 as the metal formerly called "rich person's gold" gained over 22% for the year and was the second-best performing precious metal. At the end of last year, gold commanded an over $550 premium to platinum, which was a reversal of fortune for the leader of the PGMs or platinum group metals. In 2008, platinum traded at over an $1100 per ounce premium to the yellow metal.

Platinum group metal production primarily comes from South Africa and Russia. In South Africa, mines account for primary output. In Russia, the metals are byproducts of nickel mining as they occur in the ore. Platinum and palladium futures trade on the New York Mercantile Exchange division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange while gold and silver trade on the COMEX division. The PGMs are on the NYMEX because they are necessary for the refining process that cracks crude oil into gasoline and distillate products. Platinum and palladium's high resistance to heat makes them critical in refineries in catalytic converters. When it comes to the rhodium market, there are no futures. The metal only trades in the physical market.

The price action in palladium and rhodium could be a harbinger for platinum. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product (PPLT) is the most liquid ETF when it comes to net assets and average trading volumes that tracks the price of platinum.

Palladium continues to defy gravity

On December 20, the price of palladium tanked. The price fell from $1918.60 per ounce to a low of $1801.10 and put in a bearish reversal trading pattern on the daily and the weekly charts. On December 23, the price dropped to a lower low of $1785.30. After the incredible rally that took palladium from a low of $451.50 in January 2016 to a high of $1974.60 on December 17, it looked like gravity finally hit the palladium market.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of NYMEX March palladium futures highlights, the price has not looked back since trading at just over $1785 on December 23. As of January 15, palladium posted gains in sixteen consecutive sessions reaching a new record peak of $2178.50 per ounce on January 15. The price action on December 20 that took the price $117.50 lower turned out to be a head fake and incredible buying opportunity.

Rhodium steams toward record levels

In 2016, the price of rhodium traded to a low of $575 per ounce. The all-time high in the metal that is a byproduct of South African platinum output had reached its record peak of around $10,000 during the first decade of this century. Like palladium, rhodium hit bottom in 2016, and at the end of 2019, the price reached a midpoint of an incredible $5,580 per ounce, just shy of a ten-bagger.

Source: Kitco

The chart shows that the first ten days of 2020 have been a moonshot for the rhodium market with the price moving to a midpoint of $7,650 per ounce on January 15, 37.1% higher than the closing price at the end of 2019. There are no futures contracts in rhodium; it only trades in the physical market. However, the price action as it steams towards the $10,000 per ounce target is a sign that the deficit created by lower primary platinum production from South Africa will be larger in 2020 than it was in 2019.

Platinum cannot get out of its own way - some signs of life

Since the end of 2019, rhodium was 37.1% higher as of January 15, and palladium was already over 13% higher on the year that was a day over two weeks old. Platinum is also higher, but it continues to lag the two other members of the platinum group metals. On Wednesday, January 15, palladium was 4.79 times the price at the low in 2016. Rhodium was 13.3 times higher. At $1020 per ounce on January 15, platinum has not moved to the same extent as its precious cousins, but it was around 5% higher so far in 2020. Meanwhile, the long-term technical picture could be telling us that it will begin to catch up sooner rather than later.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the prospects for the price of NYMEX platinum futures are bullish. Price momentum and relative strength on the long-term chart turned higher and are rising at just above neutral readings. The metrics leave plenty of room for the price of platinum to move higher. At the same time, the total number of open long and short positions in the platinum futures market has been rising with the price. Last week, the open interest metric hit a new record high of 104,943 contracts. Rising price and increasing open interest tend to be a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. Quarterly historical volatility at 11.01% tells us that the price action is building a base. The critical level to watch in the platinum futures market is around $1200 per ounce. Above the $1200 level, we could see platinum begin to perform like palladium and rhodium.

Substitution should eventually lift platinum

While the technical picture for platinum is bullish as we enter the 2020s, the fundamentals are compelling. Platinum is a financial metal like gold. Last week, gold hit its highest price since 2013 at over $1600 per ounce. An investor had the opportunity to exchange an ounce of the yellow metal for an ounce of platinum and receive a credit of over $600 per ounce last week. Moreover, when it comes to industrial applications, platinum is a denser metal with a higher boiling and melting point than both rhodium and palladium. At an over $1140 discount to palladium and a $6630 discount to rhodium on January 15, substituting platinum for its sister metals is a financial no-brainer.

I have been trading commodities and precious metals for four decades. I have never seen a more compelling value proposition than the one offered by platinum in the current environment. Mean reversion can take a long time to develop, and price divergence can remain and expand for extended periods. However, when prices finally reverse and reflect the fundamental and technical state of a market, the results can be dramatic. I am looking for a shocking and explosive move in the platinum market in the 2020s.

PPLT is the liquid ETF product for the forlorn metal

The most direct route for a risk position in platinum is via the physical market for bars and coins. However, dealers often charge prohibitive premiums for physical metal because of platinum's rarity. Sourcing supplies can be a challenge for precious metals dealers. The NYMEX platinum futures market offers an alternative as it has a delivery mechanism. At $1020 per ounce on January 15, a market participant can purchase a NYMEX futures contract that represents 50 ounces of platinum and stand for delivery. The total value of each contract stood at $51,000.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product provides an alternative for those looking for long-side exposure to the platinum market. The most recent top holdings of PPLT include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

PPLT holds physical metal, so it does an excellent job tracking the price of platinum. The ETF has net assets of $712.72 million, trades an average of 80,411 shares each day and charges an expense ratio of 0.60%. The April platinum futures rose from $874 on November 12 to $1030.50 per ounce on January 15 or 17.91%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, PPLT moved from $81.62 to $96.51 per share or 18.24%.

Two of the three platinum group metals rose to fantastic heights already in 2020. It may be only a matter of time before platinum decides to follow its cousins and stages an epic rally.

