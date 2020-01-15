SWAN Ares Capital: 9% Yield And Beating The S&P 500

Also discussed are yield spreads as ARCC is currently yielding almost 4% higher than the BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index which is high (from a historical standpoint).

This article discusses the updated risk profile for ARCC including changes to its portfolio "watch list."

ARCC is one of my largest BDC holdings and has provided annual returns of more than 20% for multiple purchases over the years.

The following information is a follow-up to "Battle Of The Best-Of-Breed BDCs" comparing Ares Capital (ARCC) to Main Street Capital (MAIN) and takes into account the Q3 2019 reports results for ARCC.

As mentioned in the previous article, I believe that ARCC is a higher-quality BDC that will continue to outperform the S&P 500 especially if investors take advantage of volatility and set appropriate entry prices.

The following table shows total returns during the last two years and includes internally-managed Capital Southwest (CSWC) that I will discuss in an article coming out on Sunday.

Also, included are bond ETFs iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) as well as the UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCS) which continually underperform the average BDC.

As mentioned in "Tax-Free BDC Investing" last month, my average annual returns are during 20% and include previous purchases of ARCC:

The following chart compares ARCC to the S&P 500 since the financial crisis but does not take into account $16.85 of dividends that ARCC has paid during the last 11 years.

Source: Fidelity Investments

ARCC Risk Profile Update

As mentioned in "Assessing Risk: Retirement Portfolio Using BDCs," assessing risk is critical when investing and pricing BDC stocks. I assign a risk rank for each company that focuses on capital preservation including net asset value ("NAV") per share stability as well as portfolio strength to sustain dividend payments. This includes the ability of the portfolio to retain value during an economic downturn.

I consider ARCC to have one of the safer BDC risk profiles with consistently lower non-accruals, historical net realized gains and NAV per share growth.

Source: ARCC Presentation

During Q3 2019, NAV per share remained mostly stable (decreased from $17.27 to $17.26) due to net unrealized/realized losses during the quarter mostly offset by over-earning the dividends. ARCC experienced net realized losses of $63 million during Q3 2019 due to exiting its investment in New Trident Holdcorp that was previous its largest non-accrual investment:

But the realized loss position was basically writing off an unsuccessful investment that we had in a company called Trident Health Services, that was a roughly $96 million loss so pretty substantial. It was offset by gains in selling it - American Capital portfolio that we brought in called Soil Safe, which generated a $13 million gain.

Source: ARCC Earnings Call

Source: SEC Filing

Some of the largest markdowns during Q3 2019 were Ivy Hill Asset Management (same as previous quarter), ADG, LLC and RC IV GEDC that remains on the watch list, and Teligent, Inc. that has been added to the "watch list" as discussed next.

Source: SEC Filing

Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration warned two drugmakers, Teligent Pharma and OHM Pharma, for good manufacturing practice violations. In its warning letter to Teligent Pharma, FDA cites the company for:

“Failing to thoroughly investigate out-of-specification (“OOS”) test results, inadequate stability testing practices, improper complaint handling and failing to submit field alert reports for several of its products within the required timeframes following a month-long inspection last spring. According to FDA, Teligent failed to adequately investigate OOS test results for a lot of clobetasol propionate before releasing it in 2017. The same lot of clobetasol propionate also failed stability testing at nine- and 18-month intervals, and in both cases, the FDA says the company “took no market action.” The agency also says the company closed out investigations into OOS results for two lots of flurandrenolide ointment USP without proper justification.”

Source: Regulatory Focus, "FDA Warns Two US Drugmakers Over GMP Deficiencies"

Additionally, FDA says that Teligent failed to conduct stability tests within the timeframes set in the company’s written procedures for two other drugs, triamcinolone acetonide cream USP and Loprox (ciclopirox). FDA also took issue with Teligent’s complaint handling practices, noting that more than half of the complaints it received in 2018 and 2019 were open for more than 30 days, with six remaining open for more than 150 days. FDA says the company failed to adequately review nearly 400 complaints about container closure issues.

My primary concern is additional unrealized losses with only three of the 16 companies on the watch list that are not on non-accrual recently showing improvement (Alcami Corporation, CPV Maryland, and Singer Sewing Company) during Q3 2019. Non-accrual investments declined due to exiting New Trident Holdcorp and remain low at 0.2% fair value with the weighted average grade of the investments in the portfolio at fair value remains around 3.0. If non-accruals were completely written off, it would only impact NAV per share by around $0.06 or 0.3%:

There's a very good chance that ARCC exited some of these investments during Q4 2019 as the company disclosed exits and realized losses in the SEC filings related to its recent issuance of unsecured notes (discussed later):

On the approximately $1,138 million of investment commitments exited from October 1, 2019 through December 23, 2019, we recognized total net realized losses of approximately $88 million. As a result of the investment commitments exited, we reversed previously recorded net unrealized depreciation as of the prior period end related to such net realized losses of approximately $91 million.

Source: SEC Filing

It should be noted that there was a net gain of $3 million between realized and unrealized which implies a positive impact to NAV and management had conservatively marked the assets.

Source: ARCC Presentation

It's important to note that ARCC has investments in around 352 companies so there always will be a certain amount of credit issues, but historically non-accruals have remained low. During the 2008/9 financial crisis, ARCC had non-accruals of around 2.5% and much lower than the average leveraged lender:

Source: ARCC Presentation

The information in the following table was provided by the company showing the grade of the investments in the portfolio at fair value but does not include detail by portfolio company:

There was a positive shift in its portfolio asset mix toward first-lien positions that now account for 45% of the portfolio (previously 41%) along with 32% second-lien, 6% of subordinated certificates of the SDLP, 4% of senior subordinated loans, 5% of preferred equity securities and 8% of other equity securities. However, it should be pointed out that ARCC’s second-lien investments are likely safer with better security than other BDCs as discussed in previous articles.

Source: ARCC Presentation

Last year, S&P Global Ratings upgraded its outlook on ARCC to positive from stable and affirmed its "BBB-" issuer credit and senior secured/unsecured issue ratings on ARCC.

Thanks to its continued higher credit ratings, the company has very low borrowing rates including the Jan. 8, 2020, offering of $750 million of unsecured notes due 2025 at 3.25% which is an amazing rate for any company. These notes are tradable under the CUSIP 04010LAY9:

Source: Fidelity Investments

Summary and Recommendations

As BDCs start to report results next month including ARCC, investors should be watching for potential portfolio credit issues that could lead to credit rating downgrades. Lower ratings would likely drive higher borrowing expenses that could put downward pressure on net interest margins and dividend coverage over the coming quarters.

ARCC's dividend coverage over the next few quarters will be lower than the last four-quarter average of 122% due to the end of the $10 million per quarter of fee waivers (in Q3 2019), reduced yields on new investments and lower LIBOR, and likely lower fee income. Analysts (not me) are expecting earnings of $0.45 per share for Q4 2019 which might be a little high so investors should be prepared for a slight miss of $0.01 to $0.02:

Source: Yahoo Finance

BDC pricing is highly correlated with expected yields in the market. I have analyzed data during the last 10 to 15 years and found that the most correlated is the BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index (Corp B). The last time I checked the correlation with BDC yields was September 2019 showing almost 90% which is considered a direct correlation:

The Corp B yields have been falling fast and testing the lows from 2014 as shown below:

Source: FRED

However, BDC yields seem to be stuck

As most subscribers are well aware, one of the reasons I constantly monitor credit quality is because it drives target pricing. I expect higher yields from higher risk BDCs and so does the market. ARCC's historical average yield spread to Corp is just under 3% but has fluctuated including during the acquisition of ACAS. Currently, the yield spread is almost 4% as ARCC is yielding around 8.9% with specials compared Corp B at 5.1%. This means that ARCC is favorably priced compared to Corp B. However if these yields reverse, potentially during a "flight to safety," corporate bond prices and BDC stocks would take a hit but could be a good time to buy more and lower your average purchase price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC,CSWC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.