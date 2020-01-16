Junior Silver Mining Shares Can Add Leverage For Silver Bulls

I have traded silver for the past four decades. The precious metal does an excellent job lulling market participants into a trance before the price makes a significant move.

I learned a lot about the liquidity of the silver market in the mid-1990s when the price slipped below $5 per ounce. At that time, I worked for at the Phibro division of Salomon Inc, which became Citigroup. Together with three other senior traders at the firm, we amassed a proprietary position in the silver market. The risk positions consisted of a combination of futures, physical silver bars in the US and UK, and options rose to a high of over one quarter of one billion ounces with a value of around $1.25 billion. I learned a lot about liquidity in the silver market from that experience. We undertook the risk because we believed the price of silver at under $5 per ounce was too low.

At around the $18 level on January 15, the price of the metal is over three times higher than in those days. However, the environment for precious metals has changed dramatically. At the current level, I continue to believe that the path of least resistance for the price of silver is higher. $18 has become a pivot point for the silver futures market. Any price weakness in the coming days and weeks could be the perfect opportunity to purchase the precious metal or shares in companies that extract silver from the crust of the earth. The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF product (SILJ) holds a portfolio of shares in some of the leading junior silver mining companies.

Silver's pattern of underperformance

In June 2019, the price of gold broke out above its July 2016 high and critical level of technical resistance of $1377.50 per ounce.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that gold rose to a high of $1559.80 in early September, which was the highest price since 2013. Gold pulled back to a low of $1446.20 in November. The yellow metal never revisited the $1377.50 level, which now stands as technical support.

Source: CQG

The monthly silver chart illustrates that in July 2016, silver rose to a high of $21.095 per ounce, which is the critical technical resistance level on the upside. Silver did not challenge that level in September 2019, as the price only rose to a peak of $19.54 per ounce.

At the start of 2020, gold put in another new high when the price rose to $1613.30 on January 8 before pulling back to the $1550 level on January 13. Silver only achieved a lower high of $18.895 on January 8, as it continues to underperform the price action in the gold market.

The 2016 peak stands as the critical level

In the aftermath of the shock of the Brexit referendum in June 2016, fear and uncertainty drove market participants into the gold and silver markets. Gold had declined from its all-time peak of $1920.70 in 2011 to a low of $1046.20 in late 2015.

Meanwhile, silver put in a lower high in 2011 when the price reached $49.82 per ounce, just under the 1980 peak of $50.36. Therefore, silver's pattern of underperformance continues to plague the precious metal. A move above $21.10 per ounce would go a long way in changing the technical trading pattern in the silver market. Since silver is a metal that moves higher and lower on the market's sentiment and investment demand, prices above the 2016 would likely cause a herd of buyers to flock to the market.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that at 11.31%, quarterly historical silver volatility is currently at the lowest level since 2003, when the price of the metal was below $5 per ounce.

Silver has not experienced a $1 range in a session since September

The last time silver traded in a $1 range on a session on the upside was back in early September.

Source: CQG

The chart of March COMEX silver futures shows that on September 3, the range from low to high was $18.50 to $19.51. In 2010 and early 2011, when the price of silver was climbing towards the $50 level, there were many days where the futures trades in a $1 range on the upside. For those days to return, silver will need to take out its resistance level at over $21 per ounce.

The downside looks limited

Gold may have declined by over $60 from its most recent high at $1613.30, but the price at $1550 remains over $170 above its support level as of January 15. Central banks continue to gold. The long-term price trend is higher. Global interest rates stand at historically low levels, and there is more than a little uncertainty in the world these days. Buyers are likely to take advantage of any price weakness to load up on the yellow metal.

When it comes to silver, so long as gold remains in bullish mode, silver's downside is likely to remain limited. While silver can experience short-term head-fake selloffs, buying on any dips in the current environment will be the optimal approach to the silver market if the price pattern since late 2018 remains intact. Silver fell to a low of $13.86 in mid-November 2018, but it did not violate its 2015 bottom of $13.635 per ounce. Since then, price weakness has been a buying opportunity.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that long-term price momentum in the silver futures market crossed higher in 2019 and was only slightly over a neutral reading. The quarterly picture suggests that silver has lots of room on the upside for a significant price recovery. At just below $18 on January 15, the resistance level is around $3.10 above the current price.

I continue to favor buying silver on any price weakness on a scale-down basis. When silver finally decides to make a move on the upside, challenges the 2016 high, and the days of $1 price ranges on the upside returns, silver mining shares are likely to outperform silver on a percentage basis. Mining stocks often behave like leveraged instruments in the silver market during bull market periods as they tend to deliver higher percentage gains than the metal on the upside.

Silver mining stocks correct - a buying opportunity in SILJ

Selecting a specific silver mining stock entails risks that transcend the price of the metal. Idiosyncratic risks include management factors, geographical and political considerations, and issues related to particular mining properties. A portfolio approach tends to mitigate some of the idiosyncratic risks. The top holdings of the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF product include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SILJ has net assets of $143.62 million, trades an average of 378,414 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.69%. The ETF also pays shareholders a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Silver rose from a low of $14.245 in May 2019 to a high of $19.54 in early September, a move of 37.2%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SILJ moved from $6.77 to $11.57 or 70.9% as the junior mining ETF outperformed the percentage gain in the silver futures market. Even though silver did not make as higher high above $19.54 since September 2019, SILJ rose to a higher peak of $12.67 per share in late December. The junior mining shares ETF was trading at $11.45 on January 15.

If silver is preparing to blast off on the upside later this year, SILJ would likely follow and deliver a far more substantial percentage gain as the price of the metal rises. Junior silver mining shares have the potential to add leverage for silver bulls looking to buy price weakness over the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long silver