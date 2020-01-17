Gold Continues To Make Progress - A Diversified Approach To Precious Metals With GLTR

Recently I alluded to Auric Goldfinger, the villain from the James Bond movie. In the same piece, I mentioned "Goldmember" from "Austin Powers," a spoof of the Bond series. This week, providing a sense of the history of gold can give us a sense of just how significant the yellow metal has been throughout the years. Bond and Mr. Powers are fiction, but gold's history is real.

In its most basic and naturally occurring state, gold occurred in steams and the ground of the ancient world. As a natural and human response to its beauty, rarity, and shine, gold quickly became a symbol of wealth, royalty, and fashion. In 2600 BC, the ancient Mesopotamians forged some of the first gold jewelry. In 1223 BC, Tutankhamen's tomb was made primarily of gold. The first gold coins came in around 700 BC. In 564 BC, King Croesus of Lydia improved refining methods creating the first international gold currency. Thousands of years before there were dollars, euros, yen, pounds, or any of the other currencies in circulation in the world today, there was gold. In 2020, governments continue to consider gold as a means of exchange and hold and accumulate the metal as a foreign exchange asset.

A volatile week leads to a new high

The price of gold has not changed much from its settlement price from January 3 to the level on January 15. However, the price action got wild last week as gold exploded to a new high, traded over $1600 per ounce for the first time since 2013, and then corrected to the downside.

As the weekly chart shows, gold rose to a peak of $1613.30 per ounce as hostilities between the US and Iran reached a boiling point during the hours of January 7. After no Americans died in Iran's retaliatory attack for the killing of its top military commander, both sides de-escalated the burgeoning conflict before it spiraled out of control. Gold rose as the hostilities boiled and fell as the waters calmed.

On January 15, nearby COMEX February gold futures were around $1555 per ounce. On January 3, the total number of open long and short positions in the gold futures market rose to a new record high of 797,110 contracts. As of January 14, the metric stood a touch lower at 796,883 contracts. Before October, the metric never exceeded 656,000 contracts. The rise is a sign if the investor and speculative interest in the gold market these days. Meanwhile, even though the price pulled back, the weekly chart shows that both price momentum and relative strength indicators were in the lower region of overbought territory on January 15. Gold may have declined by around $60 per ounce from the high, but the price action continues to be bullish since breaking out to the upside in June.

This bull market is almost two decades old

Gold traded in a $331.30 range from 2014 through June 2019. Over the half-decade where $1046.20 and $1377.50 contained the price action, the period of consolidation lulled many market participants into a false sense that the bull market that began in the early 2000s had reached a comfortable and stable level.

The quarterly chart illustrates the bull market in gold started in the early 2000s as gold took off from a double-bottom formation at $255 per ounce in 2001. The price hit an all-time high of $1920.70 in 2011 and had consolidated after reaching a low of $1046.20 in late 2015. After trading in the $331.30 range, the price broke out to the upside in June 2019. Gold ran to $1559.80 in early September. After a correction and consolidation that only took the price to a low of $1446.20 in November, the price rose to a higher high of $1616.30 last week. Price momentum and relative strength were rising in overbought territory on January 15. However, the metrics remained in overbought territory from 2003 through 2011 on the long-term chart. Gold has not ventured below the $1000 per ounce level since 2009.

The total number of open long and short positions in the gold futures market has been rising with the price, which is a technical validation of the next leg of the bull market in the yellow metal.

Central banks support gold on two levels

The central banks of the world are the leading holders of gold. Central banks, monetary authorities, and governments own as part of their foreign exchange reserves.

Around the turn of this century, the sale of around 300 tons by the United Kingdom via an auction caused the price to fall to $255 per ounce. Meanwhile, over the past years, the official sector has been buying the precious metal and adding to reserves. In 2018, central banks around the world purchased 651.5 tons. Last year, they bought 668 tons of the metal. The 2019 purchases were the highest level since the 1970s when fiat currencies came into existence. The leading buyers have been China and Russia. Both nations are significant producers, and they have been vacuuming in domestic output to build reserves as well as buying on the international market along with other countries. Poland has been a substantial buyer. Last year, the Poles repatriated 100 tons of gold from the UK to within its borders. Central bank activity validates gold's critical role in the global financial system when it comes to safety and liquidity. The rise of the price of gold against all world currencies is a commentary on the declining value of fiat foreign exchange instruments that derive value from the full faith and credit of governments that issue legal tender, which is promissory notes.

Meanwhile, central banks have been supporting the price of gold on another level. The historically low level of interest rates around the world depresses currency values by flooding the system with cash. In 2019, the US Fed changed course as it pivoted from tightening to loosening credit. After hiking the Fed Funds rate four times for a total of a full percentage point in 2018, the Fed reduced the short-term interest rate by 75 basis points in 2019. At the same time, the US central bank ended its balance sheet normalization program in 2019 that had pushed rates higher further out along the yield curve. The Fed has also been active in the short-term repo market, adding liquidity to the system to normalize the yield curve.

The world's second-leading central bank, the ECB, trimmed its deposit rate by ten basis points in late 2019 to negative fifty basis points, a new low. In November, the ECB began purchasing debt securities again, even though they never trimmed its swollen balance sheet. The bottom line is that central banks have not only been supporting the price of gold through purchases but also via monetary policy initiatives.

$2,000-plus on the horizon

Gold already reached new all-time highs over recent months in a host of currencies including, euros, pounds, yen, yuan, rubles, Australian and Canadian dollar, and many others. In US dollars and Swiss francs, gold broke out to the upside but has yet to reach new record levels.

The target on the upside for gold in dollar terms is the 2011 high at $1920.70 per ounce. A combination of central bank buying, historically low interest rates, the devaluation of fiat currencies that flood the global market, and technical factors are a potent bullish cocktail for the gold market. I continue to believe that gold will work its way towards a challenge of the 2011 high in 2020 and that it will reach levels above $2000 per ounce.

At the end of the last century, gold in US dollar terms settled at $289.60 per ounce. At $1550 on January 15, 2020, the price was over five times higher. The other precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures markets have experienced significant price appreciation over the past two decades. Silver settled at $5.455 at the end of 1999. At $18.00 at the end of last week, the price of silver was 3.30 times higher. Platinum was at $430.50 at the end of the previous century. Platinum settled at $1020 per ounce on January 15, 2.37 times higher. And, palladium was at $449.80 at the end of 1999. The wild ride to the upside in the palladium market took the price to $2162 on January 15, 4.81 times higher over the period.

GLTR diversifies risk

In markets, the trend is always your best friend. The long-term trend in the precious metals sector suggests that the bull market is far from over as we enter the 2020s. When it comes to investing in the safe haven of precious metals, there are many choices. One option is a diversified basket that includes gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF product (GLTR) has net assets of $499.08 million, trades an average of 25,777 shares each day, and charges holders a 0.60% expense ratio. The most recent top holdings of GLTR include:

GLTR is weighted towards the most liquid precious metal, gold, which accounts for 56.43% of its exposure.

GLTR has only been trading since 2010. The ETF traded to a low in late 2015 of $51.61 per share. Since then, GLTR moved higher to $79.00 as of January 15, a rise of 53.07%.

Gold traded to a low of $1046.20 in late 2015 and was 48.16% higher as of January 15. Silver's low in late 2015 was $13.635; at the closing price on January 15, silver was 32.0% higher. Platinum's low in early 2016 was $812.20 and was 25.6% higher at the end of last week. Finally, palladium, the most bullish precious metal of all since early 2016, moved from $451.50 to $2162 as the price was over 4.78 times higher over the period. The over 53% appreciation in the GLTR ETF reflects a balanced investment in the four precious metals.

Gold continued to make progress last week with another new high before the price pulled back. The long-term bull market in precious metals looks set to continue in 2020. The GLTR ETF product is one choice for those looking to add exposure to the sector to portfolios.

