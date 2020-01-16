Natural Gas - The Widow Maker Spread

Natural gas can be one of the world's most volatile commodities that trade on the futures exchange. Since the New York Mercantile Exchange introduced futures on the combustible commodity in 1990, the price has traded as low as $1.02 and as high as $15.65 per MMBtu. The last time natural gas traded below $1.60 was in 1995. The latest price above $6.50 per MMBtu came in 2008.

Liquidity has expanded dramatically in the natural gas futures market. Massive discoveries of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the US, together with technological advances in fracking and regulatory reforms under the Trump Administration, have increased the supply side of the fundamental equation exponentially. On the demand side, replacing coal with natural gas for power generation and turning the gas into liquid for export on ocean vessels to destinations around the world have opened new verticals for the market. In 1990, there were just over 9,000 contracts of open interest in the natural gas futures arena. In 2000, the total number of open long and short positions grew to over 353,000 contracts. In 2010, the number more than doubled to over 770,000. In January 2020, over 1.46 million open long and short positions in the natural gas market reflect the steadily increasing liquidity of the market. Rising liquidity results in narrow bid-offer spread and often serves to lower price volatility. In 2018, natural gas traded in a $2.399 per MMBtu range from $2.53 to $4.929. Last year, the range narrowed to $1.693 from $2.029 to $3.722 per MMBtu. As of January 15, 2020, nearby futures traded between $2.083 and $2.255, a 17.2 cents per MMBtu range. We are likely to see a far wider range over the coming weeks and months, and the price action seems to point to a move to the downside.

Meanwhile, we are coming up to a time of the year when the price action can get frenetic. The spread between March and April natural gas futures reflects the time of the year when natural gas moves from the withdrawal to the injection season. Inventories will fall to lows in March and begin to rise. The spread between March and April has a nickname, the "widow maker." It is often the most volatile time spread of the year. There is a true-false question on the Series 3 exam for a license in the world of futures. Anyone who has traded the widow maker spread knows that the answer to "A spread is less risky than an outright long or short position" is false.

The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) is an ETF product that moves higher and lower with the price of nearby natural gas futures.

Seasonality is a powerful force in some commodities

To understand seasonality, all you have to do is think about your behavior as a consumer. We tend to put more miles on our automobiles during the spring and summer months as the weather creates safer and more pleasurable driving conditions. Many of us eat more animal proteins during the summer months when our grills work overtime from late May through early September. During the heart of the winter season, our demand for heating rises, and, in the summer, the same happens for cooling.

Inventories of natural gas in the United States rise from March through November during the injection season and fall from November through March as the demand for heating increases the stocks of natural gas decline.

The monthly chart of nearby NYMEX natural gas futures illustrates the price of the energy commodity often peaks from November through January and drops at the end of the winter season. Now that it is the middle of January, we are in the middle of the peak season. The weeks and months ahead tend to lead to lower prices in the natural gas futures arena.

Natural gas begins to eye the 2020 injection season

As the market starts to look towards the time of the year where inventories will begin to rise, stocks are at a higher level than last year at this time and the five-year average. The most recent report from the Energy Information Administration showed that there were 3.148 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in storage around the United States as of the week ending on January 3. According to Estimize on January 13, the site expects stocks to decline by around 97 billion cubic feet as of January 15. With approximately ten weeks to go in the 2019/2020 withdrawal season, stocks will need to decline by an average of 194.1 bcf each week to reach last year's low of 1.107 tcf in March. Since the most substantial withdrawal from stocks so far this winter was 161 bcf, we are going to wind up with a lot more of the energy commodity in storage at the end of this peak season compared to last March. The level of stockpiles has weighed on the price of natural gas, which is at its lowest level since 2016, at below $2.15 per MMBtu.

The price is weak

The last time NYMEX natural gas futures traded below the $2.50 per MMBtu level during January or February was back in 2016, the year that the price slipped to a low of $1.611 in March.

The quarterly chart shows that the high in natural gas during January 2020 has been $2.255 per MMBtu. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market at 1.461 million contracts is well below the all-time high, which was at over 1.683 million. However, the metric has been rising since November as the price declined, which is a technical validation of the current bearish trend in the natural gas market. While price momentum and relative strength indicators are both in oversold territory, both continue to point to a declining price trend. Meanwhile, at 12.07%, quarterly historical volatility is at its lowest level since futures began trading on NYMEX in 1990.

Natural gas futures are overdue for a recovery, but stocks, the weather conditions across the US, seasonality, and the technical trend continue to point to lower prices.

The first level of technical support stands at the August 2019 low of $2.029 per MMBtu. While $2 could provide some temporary support, the critical target on the downside for a growing number of speculative shorts is the March 2016 low of $1.611. The end of the withdrawal season is on the horizon, and the price remains ugly and bearish.

February futures rolling to March - the March-April spread could get very volatile

February natural gas futures have already begun rolling to the next active month, March.

The short-term forward curve in NYMEX natural gas futures shows that March futures were trading at a 3.9 cents discount to the soon-to-expire February contract on January 15. Over the coming days, open interest will shift from February to March, setting the stage for volatility in what tends to be the most volatile spread of the year. March versus April in the natural gas futures market has a nickname as the widow market because of its wild price swings. On January 15, the widow maker spread was at a 1.10 cents premium for April futures.

The low level of the March-April spread is a result of the bearish price action in the natural gas market. The historical volatility of the differential between the two months is because March is the time of the year when the withdrawal season ends, and injections of natural gas begin to build inventories.

The chart of April minus March shows that the price of April has moved higher against March since November when nearby futures fell from just over $2.90 to its most recent price at under $2.20 per MMBtu. On November 5, April was trading at a 29.9 cents per MMBtu discount to the March futures contract.

As we move into February, expect lots of volatility in the widow marker spread, which could translate to more price variance in the nearby futures contract.

A buying opportunity in the spring - UNG could get very cheap

A price recovery in the natural gas market is overdue, given the current oversold condition of the market. However, any attempt at a rally could attract significant selling. Speculators with an eye on inventories and visions of prices below $2 per MMBtu are likely to be aggressive sellers if the price moves to the upside.

Meanwhile, a challenge of the March 2016 low of $1.611 could set up a compelling buying opportunity in the natural gas market this spring.

While seasonality is likely to lift the price next fall, politics could enhance seasonal strength. The US Presidential election in November will serve as a referendum on US energy policy, among many other policies. The "Green New Deal" is likely to be a part of the Democrats agenda as they challenge the sitting President who supports energy independence via the regulatory reforms introduced over the recent years. A victory by the Democrats in the election could lead to a decline in oil and gas production in the US. The election is likely to be a close contest. Uncertainty over the future of US energy output could cause lots of price volatility in the natural gas futures arena over the second half of 2020.

Therefore, if the price of natural gas continues to decline, it could be an opportunity to consider the United States Natural Gas Fund. The fund summary for UNG states:

The investment seeks to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of a specified short-term futures contract. The fund invests primarily in futures contracts for natural gas that are traded on the NYMEX, ICE Futures Europe and ICE Futures U.S. (together, 'ICE Futures') or other U.S. and foreign exchanges. The Benchmark Futures Contract is the futures contract on natural gas as traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration. Source: Yahoo Finance

The most recent top holdings of UNG include:

UNG has net assets of $437.8 million, trades an average of over 4.36 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.28%. Since UNG rolls from one contract to the next, the March-April widow maker spread is likely to cause price volatility in the ETF.

I am on the sidelines in natural gas. If the price begins to break down in the spring, I would consider buying call options for November 2020-February 2021. At the same time, the unleveraged UNG ETF product could be an excellent tool when it comes to building a long position at sub-$2 per MMBtu prices.

