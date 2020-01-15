Electronic Arts: Subscriptions, New Technology To Drive Long-Term Growth

New gaming technology such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality can also help drive growth.

Electronic Arts (EA) has a chance of outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) over the long term as a result of their above average growth for most years. The company's shift to a subscription-based business model provides a good pathway for long-term growth. Subscriptions can grow and be scaled up on a global basis.

Subscription Business Model for Growth

Electronic Arts offers a game subscription plan known as EA Access for as low as $4.99 per month. There are also higher tiers which give subscribers access to more content. The subscription model with a low price point can entice gamers and potentially give EA some Netflix (NFLX) - style growth. I'm not implying that EA will experience the same growth that Netflix did over the years. However, there is a good potential for EA to grow at a strong pace under this business model.

Just like TV streaming services, the low cost of gaming subscriptions makes it feasible for consumers to purchase multiple subscriptions. For example, Sony (SNE) Playstation gamers could have Playstation and EA Access for $9.98 per month. Microsoft (MSFT) Xbox users could have an Xbox subscription and EA Access for the same $9.98 per month.

The gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2025. EA has a good chance to benefit from this growth as the popularity of their best games and the low cost can help spur subscriber growth.

The subscription model makes sense for gamers as they can get access to a library of games for a low monthly fee. The subscription can ensure that the gamers have the latest versions of games as they are updated. This business model can help drive revenue growth as the amount of subscribers increases over time.

New Technology in Gaming

The implementation of new technology in gaming can help attract subscribers. Artificial intelligence [AI] and virtual reality [VR] can create new interest in gaming as experiences are enhanced.

The use of AI in gaming allows for non-player controlled characters to react differently in situations as opposed to predictable patterns. This creates more challenging experiences for gamers as the non-player opponents can act unpredictably. This can increase the chances that interest in the game can be maintained for longer periods of time.

One example of AI in an EA game involves the use of algorithms in The Sims. In the past, the characters in The Sims did not act rationally or realistically. They would burn their food in the kitchen or wouldn't know how to get out of a pool without a ladder. With AI, the behaviors of the characters can be programmed to act more naturally or human-like. Happiness can be programmed in: for example if the characters get their required amount of sleep and had their meals, their mood would be elevated.

Another example of AI is seen in Madden 20. The players are assigned ratings which can differentiate between the star players and the average players or backups. The above average players are rated Superstar, with the best rated as Superstar X Factor. The players with the higher ratings have higher performance, which makes the game more realistic and closer to actual player performance based on stats.

Those are just a few examples of AI, but you can see that there is plenty of potential to make games more realistic and to enhance the gaming experience.

Virtual reality may take a little longer to become mainstream. As it becomes more popular, VR has a strong potential to increase interest in gaming. Increased interest could lead to subscription growth for EA.

EA offers a mobile VR version of their Need for Speed auto racing game. The VR version allows users to be placed in the driver's seat of some of the world's fastest cars such as the Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 and the Porsche 911.

EA also has a VR version of Star Wars Battlefront, allowing users to get in the cockpit as a pilot of an X-Wing.

The use of VR in gaming has growth potential as popular games are increasingly made for VR headsets. Players can get enhanced gaming experiences, getting the feeling of being immersed in the game environment from all angles.

These are just a few examples, but it is easy to see the potential for AI and VR to attract new interest in gaming over the next decade.

The Most Popular Games to Drive Subscriber Growth

Many gamers might subscribe to EA's service just for one or two of their favorite games. It is the most popular games that have a good chance of driving subscriber growth. Examples of these drivers are Madden 20 which experienced a 12% increase in unique players in Q2 FY20. Another example is FIFA 20 which achieved a 30% increase for in-game matches in Q2.

Other drivers to EA Access could be the Star Wars games such as Jedi Fallen Order, Battlefront (which sold over 33 million copies), and others. Some may be attracted to the Need for Speed, Apex Legends, or the Sims. The point is that EA offers something for a variety of gamers, which makes growing subscribers likely at a reasonable price level.

The yearly cost of EA Access is about the cost of one new game disc. So, with EA Access subscribers have a library of updated games available to them that they can play throughout the year. So, the monthly cost makes sense even if gamers play only one or two of EA's games. Of course, with access to many titles, subscribers are likely to try others as well.

EA's plans to launch a new game, NBA Live most likely in FY21. EA has been taking their time, working with the NBA league to produce this game. So, the end result could be very gamer-friendly for basketball fans. NBA Live provides another game to attract subscribers for future growth.

Estimates for FY21 Could Be Too Low

Electronic Arts typically achieves double-digit earnings growth in most years. The company is expected to achieve an approximate EPS gain of 19% for FY20 which ends in March 2020. However, consensus earnings estimates for FY21 are only calling for 5% growth.

This low estimate could be on the mark or it could be too low. It is possible that subscriber growth turns out better than expected. The release of the new NBA Live along with the success of the other popular games could spark better than expected subscriber growth. The new Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker could help get gamers interested in EA's Star Wars games and boost subscribers. So, it is possible that EA exceeds earnings growth for FY21 which runs from April 2020 through March 2021.

EA's Valuation

EA is trading with a forward P/E of 22. This is a bit higher than the S&P 500's forward P/E of 20. However, it is lower than competitors Activision Blizzard's (ATVI) forward P/E of 23.6 and Take-Two Interactive's (TTWO) forward P/E of 26.

EA has a good track record of achieving above average earnings growth for most years. So, the stock's current valuation looks reasonable in this mature phase of the bull market. Investors are giving the stock a higher valuation as compared to the S&P 500 for the company's above average long-term growth.

Keep in mind that the stock market is trading at a high valuation. The long-term average P/E for the S&P 500 is about 15.8. So, the market could see a correction on profit taking or on unexpected negative news any time. That would likely bring down EA's stock with it.

Long-Term Investment Outlook for Electronic Arts

The subscription business model and AI and VR have the potential to drive above average earnings growth for Electronic Arts. Sure, the company may experience some soft earnings years and FY21 could be one of those soft years according to consensus estimates.

At Margin of Safety Investing we look for companies with strong long-term potential. Electronic Arts' stock has a good chance of doubling within five years. This would be driven by double-digit earnings growth for most years during this time period. That pace of growth can be sustained through the subscription business model.

Current popular games and new upcoming games such as NBA Live are likely to drive subscriber growth for EA over the next five years. The low monthly fee for EA Access is a bargain, giving gamers a library of sports and non-sports related games. This value for gamers has the potential to drive strong subscriber growth for multiple years. The expected double-digit annual growth for the gaming market will also help drive EA's growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service [MoSI].

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.