ITA: Long-Term Outlook Is Favorable, But Expensive Valuation In The Near-Term

Stocks in ITA’s portfolio should enjoy a long runway of growth thanks to growth in commercial jet growth and increasing passenger traffics in the next few decades.

ETF Overview

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) owns a portfolio of U.S. industrial stocks. The ETF tracks the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index. Stocks in ITA’s portfolio are mostly large-cap stocks that have competitive advantages over its smaller peers. These stocks should benefit from the long-term growth trend in the aerospace industry and are not expensive right now. Therefore, we think it is still a good long-term holding for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Moaty stocks with competitive advantages

Stocks in ITA’s portfolio are mostly large-cap stocks with competitive advantages. As can be seen from the table below, its top 10 holdings represent nearly 75% of ITA’s portfolio. These are companies that have strong financial position and have established their leading positions in the industry. Since safety, reliability, and performance are important to consider when purchasing products in the aerospace and defense sector, it is difficult for its customers (e.g. commercial airlines, militaries, etc.) to switch to their competitors. In addition, these companies have substantial scale. Therefore, they enjoy economies of scale. Hence, it is difficult for its competitors to replicate this scale easily in a short period of time.

Ticker Name Morningstar Moat Status Weight (%) BA BOEING Wide 21.29 UTX UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP Wide 16.9 LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP Wide 6.27 NOC NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP Wide 4.75 LHX L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC N/A 4.73 RTN RAYTHEON Wide 4.59 TDG TRANSDIGM GROUP INC Wide 4.55 GD GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP Wide 4.44 TDY TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC N/A 3.67 ARNC ARCONIC INC None 3.39 TOTAL: 74.58

Source: Created by author

Portfolio Construction

ITA tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index. This index contains about 30 stocks and is market-cap-weighted. It does not limit a stock's weighting. In our view, this approach will introduce concentration risk. In fact, its top two holdings represent about 38% of the total portfolio.

Since ITA's top two holdings Boeing and United Technologies represent about 38% of the portfolio, it is worth discussing these two companies in detail. We will first discuss Boeing (about 21% of the portfolio). Boeing is the world's largest aerospace and defense firm. As many readers will know, Boeing is had a rough 2019 as the company had to ground all 737 MAX aircrafts and even halt production. While we do not know how long this will end, we are still cautiously optimistic about its long-term outlook. As the demand for short-haul routes increases, we believe Boeing's fuel-efficient narrow-body 737 MAX is in a good position to compete. However, it must regain the confidence of the FAA. If the issue prolongs through much of 2020, its share price might be at a risk and valuation compression will become likely.

Next, we will discuss United Technologies (nearly 17% of the portfolio). United Technologies provides high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The company is undergoing a major transformation. The company's recent decision to spinoff its Otis and Carrier segments (e.g. elevator business) should allow it to focus on its commercial aerospace business. In addition, its recent proposed Raytheon deal will allow it to increase its scale and increase exposure to the government aerospace customers. The scale will give it better bargaining power and improve its operating efficiency. However, execution risk remains an issue as this transformation involves both divesting its non-core businesses while merging another company.

Favorable long-term growth outlook in the aerospace & defense sector

We like the long-term outlook of the aerospace & defense sector. As can be seen from the chart below, total passenger fleets in the world is expected to double to 50,660 fleets by 2038 thanks to forecasted 4.6% compound annual growth rate of passenger traffics in the next twenty years.

Source: Boeing Commercial Market Outlook 2019-2038

This presents a big opportunity for stocks in ITA’s portfolio. As can be seen from the chart below, there is a need to meet the demand of more than 44 thousand new fleets if we include 19 thousand fleet replacements. Therefore, we expect companies in ITA’s portfolio to take advantage of this strong growth trend.

Source: Boeing Commercial Market Outlook 2019-2038

In the defense subsector, defense budgets in the U.S. have been on the rise under the current Trump administration. In addition, geopolitical tensions are likely not going away any time soon. In fact, as pointed out by Deloitte’s “2019 Global aerospace and defense industry outlook” article, NATA countries appear to be focusing on increasing defense budgets to counter potential threats from Russian and Middle East. Other U.S. allies such as Japan and Taiwan are also increasing their defense budgets. Therefore, we expect this subsector to remain robust in 2020 and 2021.

ITA is not expensive

ITA has achieved a total return of 387.2% in the past 10 years. This is significantly higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 246.5%.

Data by YCharts

However, stocks in ITA’s portfolio are not expensive. As can be seen from the chart below, many stocks in its portfolio are trading at valuations below its 5-year average. In fact, the weighted average forward P/E ratio of its top 10 holdings is 17.37x. This is slightly below the 5-year forward P/E ratio of 18.03x.

Name Forward P/E 5-Year Forward P/E Weight (%) BOEING 16.61 19.50 21.29 UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP 17.54 16.32 16.9 LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 16.67 18.49 6.27 NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP 16.10 18.02 4.75 L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC 18.52 18.10 4.73 RAYTHEON 17.45 17.87 4.59 TRANSDIGM GROUP INC 28.41 21.89 4.55 GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP 13.97 16.33 4.44 TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 14.58 N/A 3.67 ARCONIC INC 12.36 13.69 3.39 WEIGHTED AVERAGE/TOTAL: 17.37 18.03 74.58

Source: Created by author

ITA is also not expensive when we compare to its S&P 500 Index. As can be seen from the table below, ITA’s average P/E ratio of 17.49x is below S&P 500 Index’s 18.73x.

ITA S&P 500 Index P/E Ratio 17.49 18.73x Sales Growth (%) 6.28% 7.06% Cash Flow Growth (%) 12.14% 13.12%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

Risks and Challenges

Concentration Risk

Concentration risk is real as Boeing (BA) represents 21% of the total portfolio. This stock has not performed well in 2019 due to the grounding of its 737 MAX. While share price weakness can persist if the grounding issue lengthens, we think Boeing still holds competitive advantage in the passenger jets market as it is one of the two largest jet manufacturers in the world. Although a recovery of Boeing’s share price is likely if the grounding of 737 MAX is lifted, we cannot rule out more downside risk if this grounding prolongs.

Economic recession

While passenger traffic volume will continue to grow at a healthy pace in the next few decades, commercial airlines can cut orders in an economic recession. This is because these airlines may experience lower passenger volumes in an economic recession. This will reduce their operating cash flow and result in a reduction of new orders.

Investor Takeaway

We think stocks in ITA’s portfolio are stocks that have a long runway of growth in the next few decades. ITA’s valuation appears not expensive at this level. We think this can be a long-term holding for investors with a long-term investment horizon. A pullback will definitely provide a good opportunity to add more shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.