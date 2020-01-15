Ladder Capital: Simple And Nimble

2020 throws up a lot of challenges for this commercial REIT, but its practical management team has started de-risking its business model.

The company's Q4 2019 is expected to be better than Q3, and Moody's has reaffirmed its positive outlook on the stock.

Though Ladder Capital (LADR) has been in an uptrend since July 2017, it has gotten stuck in a groove between $15 and $18.85 since the last 12 months. Spoiler: As you read on, you will realize that LADR is one heck of a cautious - and yet, nimble - company, which is actually a good thing, especially in times of uncertainty and volatility.

LADR is a commercial REIT specializing in underwriting commercial real estate but recently has started focusing more on industrial and residential segments. It is also a consistent dividend payer, with its Q3 2019's distribution ($0.34) at 89% of profits.

Here are some factors that can make or break the company's operations in 2020-21:

1. A Cautious and yet Nimble Management Team

The LADR management is not aggressive in advancing loans or taking on debt higher than a D/E ratio of 3 (currently at 2.89). The focus is on conservative credit and a strong balance sheet.

LADR avoids risky borrowers and focuses on the middle market. The average loan size is $20 million, with an average maturity period of just 17 months. The short-term nature of the loans helps the company's credit management team keep reevaluating the risk-return profile per loan and respond quickly in the event of late repayment or default.

In order to tone down risks, the company is presently focusing more on the steady industrial and residential segments and less on commercial properties. It also finances hotels and office buildings, but at a higher rate of interest.

The company also reckons that the main reason for high employment and robust-looking economy is the high fiscal deficit. This is one of the major reasons why it has adopted a conservative stance.

2. The Economic Outlook

LADR's board said in its Q3 2019 earnings call that Corporate America has cut down on spending, the credit card debt has been shooting up, and the defaults on automobile and student debt have started rising. It also stated that the trade war suspense with China was yet to be resolved and the elections in 2020 could surprise or shock corporates. These factors have added to the caution.

Post the Q3 earnings call, tensions in the Middle-East have flared up and no one knows how that will end. But one thing is for sure - oil prices will spike. History tells us that when oil zoomed to $140/barrel in 2008, the result was a global recession. This time it may not spike that hard as we have entered the era of EVs. In any case, any spike will hurt global demand to some extent.

It is also common knowledge that conflict financing comes out of the taxpayers' pocket and eventually hurts business for all except arms makers. This U.S.-Iran conflict has just about begun and the signs are ominous. If it plays out as feared, it will hit businesses hard and Ladder too will feel the pinch.

3. Interest Rates

LADR benefits from a steepening curve (borrow at low rates for the short-term and lend at higher rates for the long-term) but loses out when the LIBOR rate drops.

Well, the LIBOR rates are declining and this Middle-East problem could end up causing a recession, flattening the yield curve and, thereby, hitting the company's profitability.

4. Peer Comparison & Valuations

LADR's main competitors include PMT (PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust), NYMT (New York Mortgage Trust), IVR (Invesco Mortgage Capital), ARI (Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance), among others.

LADR sports the highest P/B ratio (1.52) among its competitors, which implies that investors have high expectations from the company.

The stock price of two of its competitors (IVR and PMT) is moving in a similar fashion as LADR's, while two peers (NYMT and ARI) are underperforming in comparison.

Considering that LADR enjoys the highest P/B ratio amongst peers, it certainly appears more attractive to investors.

Summing Up

LADR is a no-brainer - it's a steady company that does not take undue risks, diversifies its loan portfolio, and does not chase risky borrowers. In Aug. 2019, Moody's affirmed its Ba3 ratings for the company's senior unsecured and backed domestic loans with a positive outlook. It stands out from its competitors and is favored over the others by investors.

The only obstacle I see with LADR is that a recession may dawn one fine day due to one or more of the following factors and plunge many businesses into darkness: the ballooning fiscal deficit, the U.S.-Iran conflict, the U.S.-China trade war. Aside from these factors, LADR is a one cool dividend play that should be tracked as we pass through this bout of global turmoil.

