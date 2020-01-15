Natural Gas Storage: End-Of-Season Storage Expectations Are Still Excessively Bearish

We anticipate to see a draw of 95 bcf, which is 13 bcf larger than a year ago but 89 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending January 10), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) increased by 9.7% w-o-w (from 145 to 159). Cooling demand remained too weak to have a meaningful impact on natural gas consumption. Despite higher HDDs, we estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was approximately 2.2% below last year's level and as much as 20.9% below 30-year norm.

This week

This week (ending January 17), the weather conditions are getting warmer, but only slightly. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will edge down by about 2.6% w-o-w (from 159 to 155). Total average daily demand for natural gas should be somewhere between 112 bcf/d and 116 bcf/d, which is approximately 0.6% below the 5-year average for this time of the year. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be some 16.9% below last year's level and as much as 21.1% below the 30-year norm.

Next week

Next week (ending January 24), the weather conditions are expected to get significantly colder. The number of HDDs are projected to surge by 33.8% w-o-w (from 155 to 207). In annual terms, however, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) is currently expected to drop by 7.8%, but the deviation from the norm should be positive at around +3.4% (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply-Demand Balance

Overall, the latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that TDDs should generally trend higher, but there is a major disagreement in terms of scale: the GFS model is "more bullish" than the ECMWF model (see the chart below). Indeed, the latest GFS model (06z run) is projecting 119 bcf/d worth of natural gas consumption (on average over the next 15 days), but ECMWF is projecting just 115.3 bcf/d.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total demand (when adjusted for probability) is expected to average 131.9 bcf/d (some 23.0% above the 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically into Canada - and also by robust LNG sales. In addition, total demand is spurred by very high coal-to-gas switching levels.

Non-degree-day factors have a bullish impact on natural gas consumption in both relative and absolute terms. We estimate that, at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas switching must be averaging approximately 7.0 bcf/d (1.9 bcf/d above last year's level and 1.5 bcf/d above 5-year average). Additionally, nuclear outages and weaker hydro inflows are spurring some extra consumption in the Electric Power sector. However, stronger wind and solar generation are having a negative impact on the potential power burn. On balance, however, we estimate that non-degree-day factors are currently having a bullish impact on potential natural gas consumption (compared to the same period in 2019). We estimate the net impact to be around +1.7 bcf/d (+0.3 bcf/d vs. 2019).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, in the week ending January 17, we currently project that total unadjusted supply-demand balance will be looser (vs. the same week in 2019) by +9.0 bcf/d. However, we expect the balance to tighten up in the week ending January 24 (see the table below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. The figures in the table above are weekly averages measured in million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Deviations from the 5-year norm are measured in percentages. Deviations from the previous year are measured in MMcf/d. Deviations are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, higher consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas higher production has a negative effect (red color). Total Balance represents the net result of the interaction between total supply and total demand. Total Balance = total supply minus total demand. Total Balance does not equal storage flows. *Total Balance deviation vs. 5-year average = total supply deviation minus total demand deviation.

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a draw of 95 bcf (1 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 13 bcf larger than a year ago, but 89 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to expand by 57 bcf (in total) over the next 3 weeks (4 EIA reports): from +521 bcf today to +578 bcf in the week ending January 31.

Our latest end-of-season-storage index is at 1,689 bcf, 141 bcf below implied market expectations of 1,830 bcf.

