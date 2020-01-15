IBM: Cost Containment Efforts Could Drive The Narrative

Noise from the Red Hat acquisition could dissipate by Q1 2020. IBM should be able to leverage Red Hat's infrastructure over time.

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty. Source: Fortune

IBM (IBM) reports quarterly earnings on January 21st. Analysts expect revenue of $21.63 billion and EPS of $4.69. The revenue estimate implies a 1% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Red Hat's Revenue Impact Is Likely Negligible

IBM has struggled to grow revenue over the years. For several quarters the company actually reported a decline in revenue. IBM has been transitioning from mainframe computing to cloud computing. The company has gone through growing pains and management's resolve has been commendable. However, the transition has caused an erosion of its top line.

Its $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat ramped up IBM's cloud computing strength. The deal came with a lot of fanfare. Prior to the deal, Red Hat's revenue was just under $900 million, growing at double digits. This was less than 5% of IBM's total revenue. Red Hat is going to help grow IBM's cloud computing segment, which is a key area of focus. However, IBM's total revenue will likely remain stagnant. The expected decline in revenue this quarter could become a point of contention. IBM's Q3 2019 revenue was $18.0 billion, down 4% Y/Y.

The bright spot was Cloud & Cognitive Software, the segment that specifically included Red Hat's contribution. The segment grew revenue 6% Y/Y, spurred by security, IoT, data and AI. These are expected to be future growth areas for the entire technology industry, and IBM has products in place. Whether it can win against the likes of Google (GOOG), (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) remains to be seen.

Global Business Services ("GBS") revenue of $4.1 billion rose 1% on growth in consulting, while Global Technology Services ("GTS") fell 6%. GTS is the company's largest segment at over 35% of total revenue; systems revenue fell 15%, reflecting the end of the IBM z14 product cycle. According to management, GTS signings grew by double digits. The signings added to the GTS backlog and could flow into revenue by the second half of the year. Some of the signings were related to the cloud. The cloud appears to be having a positive impact on other business segments, which could be a side benefit of the Red Hat deal.

Cost Containment Efforts Could Drive The Narrative

IBM's revenue is in decline and management has been cutting costs to partially offset that decline. Cost containment efforts have helped maintain operating income in the face of headwinds to IBM's top line. The company's results in Q3 2019 were likely clouded by the Red Hat deal and efforts to integrate the acquisition. IBM's blended margins ticked down 70 basis points to 46.2%. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $8.3 billion, down 5% Y/Y.

Cloud & Cognitive Software gross margin was 74.1%, down 200 basis points versus the year earlier period. Again, efforts to integrate Red Hat may have had a negative effect last quarter. Gross margin for GBS was 31.1%, up over 100 basis points. IBM is trying to migrate GBS to a platform that provides higher-value offerings. It appears to have worked last quarter. GTX margin fell 120 basis points; since it represents IBM's largest segment, the company can garner the biggest gains from margin expansion within GTX. This will likely be a point of emphasis this year.

SG&A and RD&E expenses were a combined $6.6 billion, up 17% Y/Y. IBM is likely increasing spending to drive future sales growth. However, something has got to give. If the company cannot generate positive growth in gross profit, then it may have to cut back on SG&A and RD&E expense. The fallout was that income from operations of $1.5 billion fell by double digits. The integration of Red Hat should allow IBM to cut back on costs for R&D and SG&A. I expect IBM to better leverage Red Hat's infrastructure by the second half of 2020.

Red Hat Came At A Cost

IBM raised $20 billion in additional debt to fund the Red Hat deal. At Q3 the company had debt of $66 billion. Its run-rate EBITDA (Q3 annualized) is around $14.5 billion, which puts IBM's debt/EBITDA over 4x. I expect EBITDA to improve after deal integration issues are sorted out. However, $66 billion in debt is a large amount to repay, given we are likely at peak economy.

Conclusion

I expect cost take-outs to help protect IBM's bottom line until Red Hat is fully-integrated. IBM is up by double-digits Y/Y. I rate the stock a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.