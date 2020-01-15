Royal Dutch Shell: High Yield With Little Growth

Source: Shell Canada

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is looking towards another year of mediocrity with strong dividends and limited growth. While Shell has one of the highest dividend yields of the oil super-majors, paying a forward yield of 6.3%, it has failed to produce share growth. Shell struggled after the commodities crash of 2014 and has not increased the dividend since.

Shell has struggled with raising its stock price above its seemingly eternal average around $60 a share for the past 20 years. This is most recently due to the worldwide oil glut and America's massive surplus of natural gas. In this environment Shell struggles to find projects at a reasonable ROE. This has led management to pursue a strategy in 2020 to buy back massive amounts of shares. These buybacks will help with the issues that Shell faces, but are unlikely to be a game changer. While Shell is likely to continue preforming as it historically has, I would not recommend buying at its current price.

Dividend Yield and Buybacks: The Upside

Shell's profitability ratios are a large part of the investor enthusiasm for its shares. The dividend is incredibly stable, with no cuts to its dividend since WW2. With a 6.3% yield, and a cash flow to easily cover, it appears to many investors as an attractive investment. While these all are very good indicators, the downside is that Shell has not increased its dividend in over 5 years. A 6.3% yield is solid, but without any growth in dividends it is much more lackluster than it at first appears.

Shell's management is planning on addressing this issue with share buybacks. With enough free cash flows to cover the current dividends, management is planning a massive buyback strategy to take place in 2020. A P/E ratio of less than 12x is strong even for a company with fewer growth options. This high profitability can be utilized to buy back $25 billion in shares that management has planned to take place by the end of 2020. This may appear like a large amount but it is only roughly 10% of the current market cap of Shell. Considering that this is only marginally better for investors than a special dividend buybacks are not enough to significantly boost returns. This large buyback would help to be a boost to share price but unlikely to make it outperform the market.

Dependence on Oil Price: The Risk

Shell's profit is determined, more than anything else, from the price of oil. There is a clear correlation in price of WTI and the price of RDS. This was seen most recently when oil bottomed out in 2016 and Shell's share price fell by over half what it was 18 months before. The risk of another worldwide increase in oil supply should not be underestimated. With the shale revolution underway it means that prices could always drop, leading to heavy losses to Shell investors. This isn't to mention how cheap natural gas is becoming in America. With much of it given away for free in 2019, it is hard for producers to make a profit from extracting it. Oil prices will always influence oil producers like Shell and currently the market is not in their favor.

Limited Growth Prospect: The Real Issue

Shell has for the past 20 years struggled with extremely flat share prices. The price 20, 15, 10 and 5 years ago was within 11% of today's current price. While the range of share prices moved between the mid 80's to the mid 30's, the price appears to always level off around $60. This amount of stagnation, even with a nice dividend, is unattractive to investors. This is compounded by the fact that the share price, while flat over the long term, is highly volatile and impacted heavily by the oil market. A 6.3% total return is not bad for a company with very stable profit ratios and guaranteed cash flows, but as was seen in 2016, that is not the case.

A large part of the reason for no price growth recently is the limited opportunities post 2014 to make a profit. Shell does not have enough projects to undertake with a worth-while ROE at $60 a barrel of oil. This is compounded by natural gas selling for historically low prices. Limited growth opportunities have led to a reduction in capital expenditures to be on the lower end of the $24-29 billion originally planned for 2020. This has led to plans to redirect this cash to future share buybacks. Share buybacks are great way to give money back to investors without the taxes associated with dividends. With that being said, real growth is hard to be replaced with just buybacks.

What to Take Away

Shell is a business with a great dividend and poor growth opportunities. A dividend of 6.3% and upcoming share buybacks are good indicators on the surface for Shell. However, they do not make up for stagnant share price and underlying volatility. Difficulties in finding large amounts of profitable oil and gas projects have forced management into a low growth reality. While Shell has the cash flow to pay for its buybacks, they will be unlikely to buck the trend of a flat price. Shell's current profit making abilities mean it is still likely to have an average return when compared to its peer group, but will likely underperform the market.

