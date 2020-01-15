31 Dividend Boosts Declared January 6, 2020 And January 13, 2020

$5k invested in this two-week collection of lowest-priced five top-yield dividend-boosted dogs showed 20.16% LESS net-gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger, higher-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this late-December pack.

Ten top dividend-boosted stocks ranged from 7.32% to 24.54% in net gains calculated from broker targets including dividends less broker fees.

Closed-End Investment Companies with fifteen hikes showed the most increases this week. Next best was the financial services sector firms with three.

The past two weeks, Barron's listed 31 stocks boosting dividends. The increases ranged from $0.0002 per M to $0.18 monthly and ranged 0.3% to 147.5% for this batch.

Barron's Weekly posts a list of stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the last page of its financial data. Here are dog catcher updates for 29 of 31 posted 1/6/2020 and 1/13/2020.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your January 6 and 13 data from Barron's for 29 of 31 dividend-paying stocks as supplemented by dog catcher analysis powered by YCharts. The YCharts database failed to include the NYSE listings for STRATS Trust For Dominion Resources Inc. Securities, Series 2005-6 (GJP) and Strats Trust For Procter & Gambel Security CTF 2006-1 (GJR) dividend boost in the final analysis.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 7.32% To 24.54% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Listed As Of January 6, 2021 & January 13, 2021

Six of ten of these top dividend-boosted stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these booster dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to January 6 and 13, 2021, were:

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSBR) was projected to net $245.39, based on the median of estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 16% less than the market as a whole.

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) was projected to net $187.77, based on the median of target estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 115% more than the market as a whole.

BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) was projected to net $177.30, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 23% opposite the market as a whole.

Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) was projected to net $142.59, based on the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 62% less than the market as a whole.

River North Opportunities (RIV) was projected to net $114.70, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 52% under the market as a whole.

Bank OZK (OZK) was projected to net $107.88, based on a median of target price estimates from eleven analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 90% over the market as a whole.

Alamo Group Inc (ALG) was projected to net $106.11, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 26% under the market as a whole.

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was projected to net $76.30, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 33% under the market as a whole.

MFS Charter Income Fund (MCR) was projected to net $74.80, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 17% under the market as a whole.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) was projected to net $73.20, based on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 43% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 13.06% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 7% less than the market as a whole.

Source: petbusinessprofessor.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

29 Dividend Boosted Stocks Showed Broker Target Gains (or Losses)

Source: YCharts.com

29 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 1/6-13/2020 by yield represented two energy firms, seven closed-end funds, and one financial services representative.

Those two energy representatives placed first and ninth: BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) (1) and Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)[9].

Then the lone financial services equity placed third, Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) [3]. Finally, seven closed-end investment companies (CEICs) placed second, fourth through eighth, and tenth: RiverNorth Opportunities (RIV) [2]; MFS Special Value Trust Fund (MFV) [4]; MFS Charter Income Fund (MCR) [5]; MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) [6]; Wells Fargo Income Opportunity Fund (EAD) [7]; MFS Multi-Marker Income Fund [8]; Delaware Investment Dividend & Income Fund [10], to complete the January 6 - 13 dividend boosted list, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Seven January 6 - 13 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 5.52% To 19.07% Upsides While (31) Two Down-Siders Dropped -0.05% to -1.4%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 20.16% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Boosted Stocks To 1/6 - 13/2021

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten dividend boosted dogs screened 1/6-13/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented two of eleven Morningstar sectors and closed-end investment funds.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Booster Dogs (32) Delivering 7.4% Vs. (33) 9.26% Net Gains by All Ten Come January 6-13, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 20.16% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced selection, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gains of 17.73%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of January 6-13 were: MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF), MFS Multimarket Income Fund (MMT); MFS Special Value Trust (MFV); MFS Charter Income Fund (MCR); Wells Fargo Income Opportunity Fund (EAD), with prices ranging from $2.95 to $8.53.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of January 6 - 13 were: Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT); Delaware Investment Dividend & Income Fund (DDF); RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV); Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC); Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR), whose prices ranged from $9.06 to $41.40.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Source: Barron's Weekly & YCharts.com

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: petbusinessprofessor.com

