CyrusOne: Global Data Scaler

Easy access to capital, that too at a lower interest rate, is going to help the company boost margins and buy distressed assets when and if economy slumps.

Information is the oil of the 21st century, and analytics is the combustion engine. - Peter Sondergaard (Senior Vice President, Gartner)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), a REIT focused on the global data center niche, experienced solid growth in Q3 2019 and is looking at a de-risked 2020 with a backlog of $55 million revenue. The stock price has responded favorably - and chances are high that it may break out from a weekly wedge.

Analysts are moderately bullish on the stock and estimate that the company will clock $248 million revenues for Q1 2020, reflecting a 12% growth year over year.

Is there more to the story than what the analysts and traders are estimating? Let's check that out.

Global Data Market 2020

Though the global big data market is expected to grow at a conservative rate, its main driver will be the data center needs of hyper-scalers - and that is the area that CyrusOne is focusing on. It is estimated that this niche will grow at a CAGR of 23.8% and earn $76.5 Billion by 2024.

The company's management expects the hyper-scaler client business to start growing in a big way from the second half of 2020 and is gearing up to get a slice of that pie.

One huge achievement in this capital-intensive business is getting an investment-grade rating, which can accrue many advantages for a company. And the good news for CONE investors is that it has now been rated as investment-grade.

Investment-Grade - Advantages

In 2018, S&P upgraded CyrusOne's issue-level rating to BBB-minus, and recently, Fitch initiated coverage with a BBB-minus rating. These two ratings bestow CONE, now one of the few data REITs to have such an investment-grade rating, with the following advantages:

A Global Data REIT continues to remain a capital-intensive business even after leasing out many of its data centers. The much-needed capital for expansion is always available at lower interest rates for investment-grade companies, even during an economic slump. Thus, should there be a depression, the company can easily borrow funds to acquire distressed assets. Customers and partners typically sign up with data centers for 10-15 years and are always concerned about the financial strength of their vendor/partner. An investment-grade rating will help improve the CONE's market perception, and clients and partners that hesitated to sign up with it previously will now shed their inhibitions. Because of the lower interest rates, the CyrusOne management expects to save 100 BPS over the high-yield market that it used to tap into earlier. With lower costs, the company can now become more competitive, quote lower, and bag even more business.

Q32019 Earnings Call Analysis

There's good news all around - the company has increased its FFO (Funds from Operations) per share guidance by $2.05 because of the savings in interest. It also acquired 20 acres of land in Iowa to build a hybrid cloud facility that will largely serve the fast-growing hyper-scalers market.

Though the U.S. will remain the main market, CyrusOne is expanding at a fast clip and doing well in Europe too. Its Europe revenue grew 81% year on year and stood at $70 million as on the date of the earnings call - and this when it still has to launch its centers in Ireland and Netherlands.

Over the next 5 years, the company will focus on building extremely low-cost but massively scaled data centers that will offer solid value propositions to potential hyper-scaler enterprise clients. The bigger news is that the company has three times the capacity (in land and inventory) of its existing operations.

However, the U.S.-China trade war remains a thorn in the flesh for its Asia operations. It is not yet clear how and when the trade war will be fully resolved. So, this is one disadvantage to the company. However, business in the U.S. and Europe should help the company clock a 20% growth in all its segments.

The company's dividend distribution too has been inching up and should increase as its profitability rises.

Summing Up

On 12 January 2020, Morgan Stanley reduced CONE's target price from $78.50 to $71. Of course, all top analysts would have taken into account the savings in interest, the investment-grade ratings, and prospects before estimating the target price. So, according to them, CONE will be a slow burner for the entire 2020.

My view differs from Morgan Stanley's - CyrusOne's interest savings, lower costs, competitiveness, and new business focus centered on serving enterprise clients should help the stock score higher than estimates. I would be more generous - and my personal view is that the stock will likely experience a moderately bullish 2020 and that the bullishness may escalate once the trade dispute with China is resolved.

