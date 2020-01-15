Phoenix Tree IPO: It Is A Buy At 1.8x 2020 Sales

If Phoenix Tree can report 2020 sales of $1.6 billion in 2020, the company could trade at $5 billion, 3.1x 2020 sales, and $25 per ADS.

Other stocks from China with less revenue growth than Phoenix Tree trade at more than 3x sales.

Phoenix Tree Holdings (DNK) grew at a triple revenue growth in 2017, 2018, and 2019, which makes the shares cheap at 1.8x 2020 sales. In our view, the shares could trade at $25 and 3.1x sales if sales growth continues to impress the market. With that, notice that the company has a significant amount of risks. It is controlled by one shareholder and was incorporated in the Cayman Islands, where minority shareholders may not be as protected as in the US.

Tremendous Business Growth

Founded in 2015, Phoenix Tree Holdings intends to reshape the Chinese residential rental market through technology.

In our opinion, the business concept is currently a complete success. iResearch notes that the company’s co-living platform exhibits the fastest growth among its competitors in China.

We believe that readers would appreciate taking a look at the type of rooms rented by Phoenix Tree Holdings. The company’s primary apartment type is the Danke Apartment:

Currently operating in 13 cities in China, the company appears to be a relevant player in at least 10 cities. The growth of the number of apartments operated is impressive. As of July 2019, the company operated approximately 406k apartments, 679% more than that in January 2018:

The number of cities in which DNK operates increased from 3 in December 2016 to 13 in September 2019. With this fact in mind, investors should take into account that 52.6% of the total amount of sales come from only three cities: Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. In our view, what really matters in terms of performance is the total amount of apartments operated.

The percentage of occupancy rate is, in our opinion, very favorable. As shown in the chart below, the aggregate number of rented-out apartment units as a percentage of the number of opened apartment units ranged from 76% to 86% from January 2018 to July 2019:

Investors may wonder why occupancy rate is that high. In our view, the most interesting reason is given in the chart below. According to the company, the company’s co-living platform comprises of 52% of the total amount of money spent living in one bed, or a studio.

Feedback from clients is also very positive. Customers have highlighted the company’s style of design, service quality, and APP user experience:

Growing Market Opportunity

As shown in the chart below, China’s residential rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2023. Also, the rental market is said to be very fragmented and inefficient. The company’s business solution appears to be very useful for both property owners and renters.

The average monthly residential rents index in China is also increasing. In tier 1 and tier 2 cities, from 2016 to 2023, the average monthly rent is expected to increase by 42%. If the market behaves as expected, the company’s market opportunity will increase, which should lead to an increase in Phoenix Tree’s revenue:

Let’s give a precise figure for the market size. Phoenix Tree expects to have a total serviceable addressable market size of RMB 2 trillion, or approximately $289 billion. However, as shown in the chart below, the market size could be even larger:

Small Capital Expenditures

As of December 31, 2019, the company reported cash and restricted cash of $342 million and total assets worth $815 million. The amount of property and equipment is equal to only $278 million. The company does not own apartments. Phoenix Tree prefers to rent them from landlords. The PP&E represents apartment leasehold improvement, apartment furniture and appliances and office leasehold improvement, furniture, electronic equipment, and software.

As the company does not own any apartment, it needs a liquidity to finance its operations. Read the lines below and notice that the payback period ranges from 12 to 20 months. Also, note that Phoenix Tree signs six years contracts with property owners and one-year leases with residents. The risk on this name is clear: if the company leases apartments for six years and does not collect sufficient rents, the company’s profitability may decline:

After we rent out a unit, we start collecting rents and service fees from our resident, generating a recurring stream of revenues and cash flows. From the first quarter of 2017 to the third quarter of 2019, the payback period for the apartment units sourced in each quarter typically ranged between 12 to 20 months. We typically sign leases for four to six years with property owners to lock in favorable terms and asset exclusivity, and one-year leases with our residents” Source: F-1

See the image below for more details about the company’s assets:

Phoenix Tree Holdings Balance Sheet Date: December 31, 2019 Assets (All amounts in million of $) 2019 Current Assets Cash 152 Restricted Cash 190 Advance to landlords 42 Prepayments and other current assets 37 Term Deposits 19 Total current assets 441 Fixed (Long-Term) Assets Long-term investments Property, plant, and equipment 278 Deposits to landlords 58 Total fixed assets 374 Total Assets 815

Small Amount Of Financial Debt

Phoenix Tree Holdings financed its operations with short-term loans worth $404 million, long-term debt of $25 million, and mezzanine equity worth $400 million. We don’t believe that the company’s financial debt will matter a lot as the amount of cash in hand is substantial. Besides, notice that the market expects the mezzanine to be converted as the IPO goes live. See the image below for more on the list of liabilities:

Liabilities and Owner's Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable 100 Short-term loans 404 Total current liabilities 641 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term debt 25 Deposits from residents 7 Total long-term liabilities 32 Owner's Equity Total mezzanine equity 400 Accumulated Deficit (257) Total owner's equity 143 Total Liabilities and Owner's Equity 815

Investors need to closely study the company’s contractual obligations. Note that Phoenix Tree Holdings will need to pay a total of approximately $3.7 billion. More precisely, in less than one year, the company will have to pay $1.04 billion, and $1.6 billion in one to three years. That amount of money appears to be more significant than the amount of cash before the IPO. Taking into account this fact, we expect the company to use part of the proceeds to pay these contractual obligations:

Use Of Proceeds

The company expects to use the proceeds from the IPO for adding additional apartment units besides adding new technological capabilities among other purposes. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

We anticipate using the net proceeds of this offering as follows:

up to approximately US$80.0 million for expanding our scale, including sourcing and renovating additional apartment units; up to approximately US$40.0 million for enhancing our technological capabilities; and the balance for general corporate purposes, including branding and marketing, and potential acquisitions and investments (although we are not currently negotiating any such acquisitions or investments).” Source: F-1

Valuation: Phoenix Tree Is A Buy At 1.8x 2020 Sales

Growth investors will most likely be interested in the company’s sales growth. In 2018, the company reported sales growth of 307%, and in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, sales growth was equal to 198%. With these figures, expecting sales growth of 75% in 2020 would not be difficult to obtain. In the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Phoenix Tree reported sales of $699 million, thus an annualized figure of $932 million appears to be conservative. Given these figures, we would expect 2020 sales of $1.6 billion.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2019, with interest expenses representing 5% of sales and including taxes, net losses were equal to -$352 million. In the same period, net cash used in operating activities was -$227 million with capital expenditures of -$223.3 million, which makes a FCF of -$450 million. The company expects to raise $164.3 million in the IPO, which would make a total cash in hand of $506 million. Given the current cash burn rate, we would expect the company to have cash for one year or two.

DNK intends to sell 10.6 million ADSs representing 106 million Class A ordinary shares at approximately $15.50 per ADS. After the IPO, the company expects to have 1.589 billion Class A ordinary shares and 246 billion ordinary shares totaling 1.835 billion shares. Each ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares, thus after the IPO, Phoenix Tree Holdings would have a total amount of ADSs of 183.5 million. At $15.50 per ADS, the market capitalization would equal $2.84 billion.

As of September 30, 2019, short-term borrowings were equal to $630 million, and long-term borrowings were equal to $27 million. Taking into account the cash in hand, in September 2019, of $320 million, net debt is equal to $337 million, and the enterprise value is $3.1 billion. If we use 2020 sales of $1.6 billion, the company would trade at 1.8x 2020 sales.

Taking into account the company’s triple digit sales growth, we don’t think that the company is expensive. Other stocks from China with less revenue growth than Phoenix Tree trade at more than 3x sales:

If Phoenix Tree can report 2020 sales of $1.6 billion in 2020, we believe that the company could trade at $5 billion, 3.1x 2020 sales, and $25 per ADS. In our view, most investors would pay 3.1x sales for a company delivering sales growth of 75% y/y. With this in mind and the large market opportunity, in our view, Phoenix Tree Holdings is a buy.

Risks: This Is A Controlled Entity

The most significant risk for Phoenix Tree’s shareholders is lack of revenue growth. If sales growth does not continue in 2020, we would expect the company to have lower EV/Sales ratio:

Our growth rates may decline for a number of possible reasons, some of which are beyond our control, including decreasing disposable income, increasing competition, declining growth of China's residential rental market, the emergence of alternative business models, changes in rules, regulations, government policies or general economic conditions.” Source: F-1

It is also not ideal that one shareholder is owning more than 75% of the total amount of shares. As a result, Phoenix Tree Holdings is a controlled company. In the future, the Board of Directors may not be independent. Directors may make decisions to benefit the largest shareholder, which may not go in the best interest of minority shareholders.

We believe that the fact that the company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands is also a risk. Shareholders should understand well that the securities law in the Cayman Islands does not protect shareholders as much as US securities law.

Conclusion

With triple digit revenue growth, Phoenix Tree Holdings does not look expensive at 1.8x 2020 sales and $15.5 per ADS. In 2020, we believe that the company’s market opportunity and sales growth may enable the company touch $25 per share or 3x 2020 sales. It will all depend on the revenue growth in 2020 and the company's ability to pay its contractual obligations. Finally, notice that this is a risky name. The company is controlled and was incorporated in the Cayman Islands, where the securities law does not protect the rights of shareholders as much as in the United States.

