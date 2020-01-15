Casimersen Is A Lead Catalyst For Sarepta Therapeutics As A Top 2020 Stock Pick

Sarepta is one of my top 2020 stock picks for the year as a potential casimersen press release could be the near-term catalyst that gets the ball rolling very soon.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) should get the ball rolling in 2020 as it has now submitted a rolling New Drug Application (NDA) in January for its clinical candidate casimersen with a potential FDA action date somewhere around mid to late 2020. This could help build an upward trending stock base before a potential run-up in the stock as the company should have game changing gene therapy results from its micro-D program by the beginning of 2021. Gene therapy could send Sarepta's stock to $200 or more by year end as Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) prepares for its international commercialization while Sarepta will focus on its U.S. commercialization.

I recently wrote about Sarepta in a previous article where I covered the Roche deal and upcoming pipeline catalysts in 2020. My conclusions at that time were that news highs were likely soon, driven by casimersen and the potential for new micro-D data at the end of 2020. I have decided to pen a new article on Sarepta because a lot of things have changed since Sarepta presented at the 38th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Sarepta revealed that it now has acted on its casimersen marketing approval as well as pushed back the date for when potential micro-D data will be provided to the investment community. Overall, much of the story stays the same, but the change in the timing of upcoming catalysts should help investors better trade the stock over the coming year as I still see Sarepta as a $200 stock by the end of 2020.

The FDA's approval of Vyondys 53 (formerly golodirsen) cleared the pathway for Sarepta to put in a rolling NDA for the company's next follow-on candidate casimersen revealed at the 38th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Slide from J.P.Morgan's 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Sarepta originally planned to submit this application in the second half of 2019 with a hoped for approval in the first quarter of 2020, but this got delayed with the surprising golodirsen CRL that was only just recently resolved. This rapid FDA reversal happened in about 4 months time when sometimes even getting a hearing for a company in response to a CRL could potentially take up to 6 months.

The golodirsen CRL is thought to be the result of one director (Ellis Unger) in the FDA who was vehemently against Exondys 51 approval back in September of 2016. Unger, as an FDA director, is believed to have overruled the regular approval body for golodirsen resulting in the CRL. However, since Sarepta's August CRL, the FDA's office of drug evaluation has been undergoing massive restructuring which means that Unger might not have the overruling voice in casimersen's approval that he did when golodirsen came up for review. The quickness in which golodirsen's CRL was resolved, according to the company's business update after the reversal, should be an indication of the potential quick approval Sarepta might receive for casimersen as it is a simple follow-up to Sarepta's other previously approved FDA drugs.

I projected Sarepta's potential 2020 cash flows from Exondys 51, Vyondys 53, and casimersen in a previous article which shows the potential for approximately half a billion in quickly growing annual revenues for the company. This could easily be the basis for the company to run back to the $158.59 price target Roche recently paid for its equity stake in Sarepta as part of its licensing collaboration for the international commercial rights to Sarepta's micro-D (SRP-9001) gene therapy program. Sarepta plans to initiate study 3 for the program around mid-year which should indicate further proof that study 2 is progressing according to plan as Sarepta continues to step on the gas.

Slide from J.P.Morgan's 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Sarepta expanded its micro-D program to 40 participants last August of 2019 in order to achieve more significant data results in response to its gene therapy competition continuing to crash and burn. It now has officially finished dosing 41 patients for the study as well as dosing placebo cross-over patients. Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) continues to be on clinical hold for Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) for its SGT-001 DMD gene therapy program featuring the AAV9 vector. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) uses the same AAV9 vector as Solid and reported serious safety concerns for its PF-06939926 candidate as well as that program was put on hold. Sarepta, fortunately, uses a completely different vector which might make all the difference in the world. Finally, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) cratered when it fully exited DMD in December of 2019 as Sarepta continues to dominate the DMD space amidst the carnage that other DMD companies continue to experience.

Here is a look at what Sarepta's stock did around its positive preliminary data results from its micro-D program back in June of 2018 as it rallied close to 50% off of the news.

Data by YCharts

Now, Sarepta and investors are expecting topline micro-D data to be announced at the beginning of 2021, which could again result in another significant move for the stock. Sarepta's growing cash base of earnings along with a potential run-up in the stock before its micro-D results are published could easily get the company to my near-term price target of $158.59 per share with positive micro-D topline results helping Sarepta to potentially clear the $200 a share level around the beginning of 2021.

Sarepta shares are a terrific value right now as the Roche deal effectively killed Sarepta's near-term M&A premium after the initial deal reaction faded.

Data by YCharts

Sarepta is bound and determined to become the worlds largest rare disease company. After the FDA's latest CRL debacle, I would expect Sarepta to get back on track on rapidly expanding its pipeline of candidates just as fast as it can as it moved from around 25 programs in 2018 to over 40 programs by the end of 2019.

Slide from J.P.Morgan's 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Sarepta was sitting on about $1.1 billion in cash after the company's latest conference call. This amount has been bolstered by the $750 million in cash Sarepta received from the recent Roche deal in addition to the near half a billion dollars in annual potential revenues it could be making from its commercial drugs by the end of 2020. This puts it in prime position to rapidly expand its pipeline or to pursue additional aggressive M&A opportunities until enough time has passed where its M&A premium gets restored. Roche completed its Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) acquisition in December of 2019 valuing the Spark transaction at ~$4.8 billion when Spark was trading at below a $2 billion market cap before the news hit. This gives some perspective on what kind of premium a good gene therapy program can command and shows that Roche has been willing to pay up for assets in the past even though Sarepta will cost it quite a lot more especially than that if its micro-D program continues towards FDA approval.

Casimersen's rolling NDA submission and potential FDA action date and approval in 2020 should be the catalyst to get Sarepta's stock moving to start the year as the FDA reshuffles its office for drug evaluation, potentially making approval much easier than golodirsen's was. The market might also be in the mood to give the stock an additional run-up in share price with the addition of a study 3 for the company's game changing micro-D data by mid-year with study 2 results coming in early 2021. Positive micro-D results could warrant a $200 a share price marking a potential ~50% upside for the stock over the next year. I continue to be long Sarepta as my second largest individual stock holding amongst my ~50 individual stocks and mutual funds. Best of luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.