Unwarranted Concerns Over A 'Streaming Apocalypse' - AMC Is Undervalued

AMC's share price is down more than 80% since the peak and is now in deep value territory.

Cinema attendance levels have largely stabilized, with 5 out of the last 7 years above the 2011 low. All this despite Netflix reaching more than 50% of U.S. households.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) is the largest exhibitor in the U.S., Europe, and the world generating $5.5Bn of revenue and more than $900M of Adjusted EBITDA. The worldwide box office hit a new high in 2019 whilst AMC's share price is sitting at all-time lows. According to data by Comscore (released on 10 January 2020), the international box office reached an all-time high of $31.1bn. The North American box office generated $11.4bn (second biggest year ever), marking the fifth straight year above $11bn. These are impressive results.

There are expectations for a pullback and 2020 weakness however one must not lose sight that the box office is consistently generating strong results, despite the rising popularity of streaming, etc. The cinema, once again, is proving resilient amidst the latest home entertainment technologies, perhaps because going to the cinema represents something more than just watching a movie. It is one of the few affordable out-of-home entertainment options. People need entertainment and affordable entertainment options are fairly limited.

In terms of 'at-home' entertainment, options include:

inviting friends over

watching live TV (e.g. news, NBA game, etc)

streaming movies, series and documentaries (e.g. on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ etc)

playing video games on the computer, tablet, etc

browsing the internet e.g. reading, booking a trip, checking out clothes, etc.

I do not believe that staying in the house is the way forward. People like to go out and have fun. In terms of 'out-of-home' entertainment, some of the options include:

going to the movies or theatre

going for shopping (or window shopping)

going for a coffee or food (brunch, lunch or dinner)

going to a bar or nightclub

going to a museum, zoo, aquarium, etc

going to sporting events (e.g. football or basketball game)

going to theme and amusement parks

going to bowling alleys, laser tags, batting cages, roller-skating rinks, mini-golf, ice rinks, etc

Note many of these activities/venues are increasingly found in malls, which are morphing into mixed-use destinations, with a strong emphasis on entertainment and experiences. The mall is not what it used to be i.e. just a shopping destination. Tenants now present in malls include Round One, Dave & Busters, Sky Zone, The Cheesecake Factory, AMC, Candytopia, Wonderspaces, to name just a few. This trend is set to continue and malls are now often referred to as 'town centers'. As a result, I view the 'new-mall' model as one of the proxies for physical entertainment. Mall REITs like Macerich (MAC) and Taubman Centers (TCO) stand to benefit from this much-needed transformation, and AMC has secured some of the best locations.

Simply put, people need to go out and have fun. Out of the aforementioned options, moviegoing is one of the most popular and affordable forms of out-of-home entertainment.

Source: AMC Investor Day Presentation April 2019, slide 24

AMC's valuation is now in deep value territory

AMC has been on my radar for a few years. I have been on the sidelines observing the massive crash in the share price, and decided to initiate a position, at a share price below $7. The valuation is now in deep value territory. As a result of the massive share price decline (more than 80% drop since the peak), the dividend yield has skyrocketed to more than 11%. I don't think there is a need to cut the dividend, especially since cash flow generation remains strong and growth CAPEX (extensive renovations i.e. recliner seat enhancements, premium large format screens etc) is set to decline and normalize at lower levels, which will boost FCF and allow AMC to deleverage.

Data by YCharts

For nearly a century, AMC has been evolving and it is now the world's largest network of theatres and moviegoers, with more than 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens globally, translating into more than 350M attendees annually generating $5.5Bn in revenue and $929M of Adjusted EBITDA. In fact, AMC is #1 operator in the U.S, #1 or #2 operator in 11 of 14 countries in Europe and the Middle East, and more than 50% of Americans live within 10 miles of an AMC theatre. AMC's moviegoing loyalty program (AMC Stubs) has 19M U.S. member households (implies nearly 50M Americans are enjoying the AMC experience through AMC Stubs), and there are more than 6M members in European loyalty programs. This provides unique data into guests’ preferences and behaviors, which enables AMC to innovate and experiment with new initiatives and concepts such as the Stubs A-List subscription program. This is a subscription offering focused on increasing consumer attendance, spend, and loyalty. For just ~$20-24 per month, members can enjoy up to 3 movies per week at any screen format (IMAX, Dolby, Prime, 3D) with advanced purchase & reserved seating.

Source: AMC Investor Day Presentation April 2019, slide 40

Currently, the AMC Stubs A-List subscription program has reached ~1M members providing ~$250M in annual recurring revenue and ~$250M in additional spend (from food and beverages, etc). Note, this initiative was launched in mid-2018 and reached 600K members in just 6 months. The 12 month goal of 500K members was achieved in just 4.5 months. This is a significant opportunity to shift a meaningful proportion of AMC's business to a recurring subscription model, which increases revenue visibility. This predictable cash flow stream normally commands a higher premium. As always, time will tell. Other initiatives include AMC leveraging its data and Stubs network to offer its own on-demand streaming service, optimized pricing (drives demand during off-peak periods and enhances monetization in peak situations), etc.

Another important point is that AMC generates a large portion of its revenue (around 1/3) from food and beverage (F&B) offerings, which range from premium concessions to true “dine-in” services and bars. AMC's investment in F&B has driven higher take rates and diversified the revenue mix. Importantly, the high-margin F&B revenue benefits AMC's bottom line.

What is the problem? Why is the share price severely depressed?

Source: AMC Investor Day Presentation April 2019, slides 56 & 57

Revenue and cash flow generation is strong. AMC has a demonstrated history of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth as well as significant Adjusted FCF generation. Even though a part of the increase is a result of acquisitions (Odeon, Carmike, etc), underlying trends continue to be solid, with industry-leading theatre productivity.

Source: AMC Investor Day Presentation April 2019, slide 34

AMC's priorities include a disciplined approach to capital allocation. Priorities include:

Investing Adjusted FCF in high ROI projects in the U.S., Europe, and Middle East (applying a 25% hurdle rate) in order to grow future cash flow generation capacity. In other words, AMC is reinvesting in its business to achieve an attractive compounding effect . I find this sensible.

. I find this sensible. Utilizing the expected increasing available cash flow, as growth CAPEX falls (normalizes over time), to deleverage the balance sheet and improve long term strategic flexibility. AMC has set a ~3x long-term net leverage target. I find this sensible

and improve long term strategic flexibility. AMC has set a ~3x long-term net leverage target. I find this sensible Returning capital to shareholders via both dividends and share repurchases. I find this sensible.

I believe the aforementioned priorities are attainable and AMC will experience strong free cash flow generation and outperformance driven by the overall AMC Platform (Stubs, A-List, premium F&B, high ROI growth capex). The Company has communicated that 2019 was a transitionary year with dollar Adjusted EBITDA growth/accretion, but limited margin expansion, due to the ramp of the A-List program. Also, the Company has clearly communicated that growth CAPEX is set to normalize over time. This means greater financial flexibility and the ability to deleverage via cash generation and Adjusted EBITDA growth.

Q3 2019 earnings results demonstrated once again that AMC is on a solid footing, with all-time high results for ticket sales and admissions and strong improvement in Europe. Also, F&B sales were at a record levels as well. EBITDA was up 33% YoY when adjusting non-cash accounting changes.

So what's the problem? Well, I can think of the following. AMC has been the victim of short selling. I have no doubt in my mind this is largely the case, even though I am usually the first to dismiss these type of arguments around short selling. So, what's the short thesis?

1. Excessive focus on EPS

AMC registers an EPS loss despite record ticket sales and EBITDA. However, AMC needs to be measured on Adjusted EBITDA basis, not on an EPS basis. This is largely because of depreciation on purchase accounting, which increases non-cash expenses and therefore decreases EPS. AMC has more than half a billion annually in non-cash depreciation and amortisation expenses. Source: SEC 10-K, pg 39

In addition, there is also a derivative security in place (marked to market every quarter) which causes fluctuations on the P&L (but refers to non-cash items). For example, this has caused a swing of -$15.4M to 54.1M for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 respectively.

Source: Form 10-Q, pg 6

These non-cash items affect market perception and increase earnings volatility.

2. Streaming apocalypse

There is this narrative on the mainstream media that cinemas are dying. However this is just not true. AMC and cinemas in general are not facing a 'streaming apocalypse'. For starters, the domestic box office has demonstrated a long history of slow and steady growth, even as multiple generations of home entertainment technologies have launched and matured, including streaming and the rise of Netflix.

Source: AMC Investor Day Presentation April 2019, slide 22

The graph above depicts the North American box office (in $Bn) and speaks for itself.

6 of the last 10 years have been record U.S. box office years

a new record year is registered every 1.5 years over the last two decades

Also, cinema attendance levels have largely stabilized, with 5 out of the last 7 years above the 2011 low. All this despite Netflix reaching more than 50% of U.S. households.

3. ASC 842 accounting

Perhaps the biggest issue short sellers are betting on revolves around debt. ASC 842, a new accounting rule on how to account for operating leases, is now reflected in AMC's financials. In short, operating leases are now shown as traditional debt on the balance sheet. In fact, many retailers now appear to be heavily indebted because of this. Major data service providers like Bloomberg, FactSet and Capital IQ now materially inflate AMC's debt (on stock screeners), taking it up by ~$5bn overnight.

Source: Form 10-Q, pg 5

This, in my view, is at the heart of the short thesis, and algos feed on this information. This madness cannot last forever.

Conclusion

Things are much better than they seem. AMC is in deep value territory. AMC's debt is not as high as major data service providers indicate. AMC needs to be measured on adjusted EBITDA and FCF generation, not EPS, as there as several non-cash accounting expenses in the EPS figure that mask the real performance of the company (like depreciation on purchase accounting). The U.S. box office is resilient, around record-high levels, despite the increasing popularity of streaming. What's more, F&B revenue is a large component of AMC's revenue mix. I do not think this situation will last for too long, and we are poised for a massive short squeeze, sooner rather than later. People don't have that many entertainment options for their weekends etc, let alone affordable options. Going to the cinema is here to stay, despite the latest home entertainment technologies. Going to the cinema is more than just watching a movie. It is a proper night out that can be enjoyed in state-of-the art screens, comfortable recliners seats and increasingly with food (not just popcorn), drinks and cocktails. It's not an 'either-or' situation i.e. either streaming or the cinema. Both can and will coexist. The world is not binary. However, the market has adopted this binary stance on several sectors including movie theaters and mall REITs. For me, it's time to buy AMC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.