Why Centennial Resource Stock Could Bounce Back In 2020

Last year was a tough one for Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) as the company reported weak levels of cash flows which overshadowed its strong operational performance. But I believe the shares of Denver, Colorado-based shale oil producer will fare better in 2020 as it significantly improves its cash flow profile while growing production and lowering costs.

Last year was a challenging one for many oil and gas companies as the commodity prices remained weak and volatile. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), which is the benchmark fund for E&Ps, fell by 11% in 2019. Centennial Resource Development was one of the worst-performing stocks among large and mid-cap independent E&Ps, with its shares tumbling by 58% in 2019. Centennial delivered a strong operational performance by achieving efficiencies and produced more oil than it initially planned with the same capital budget. The company reduced its well costs by cutting both drilling and completion costs. But Centennial also burned cash flows, which, in a market that is fixated on free cash flows, played a big role in triggering the stock’s underperformance.

Centennial grew its production at a robust pace in 2019. Its total oil and gas output climbed by 28.6% to 74,839 boe per day in the first nine months of last year. The company’s oil production rose by 27.1% to 41,903 bpd and has already surpassed its annual production guidance, which was 39,000 bpd initially and later increased to 41,000 bpd. Centennial has now made another upward revision to its annual oil production guidance to 42,250 bpd, which confirms that the company’s output will likely climb further in Q4-2019. This will translate into a 22% increase in output, up from 12% growth projected at the start of 2019. Total annual production is forecasted to be 74,750 boe per day, up from the previous estimate of 71,500 boe per day, as per the mid-point of the guidance. The company kept its annual capital expenditure guidance unchanged at $765 million to $925 million, which includes drilling and completion capital of $625 million to $725 million and infrastructure and facilities capital of $120 million to $160 million.

But Centennial is still a relatively young E&P company and like most shale oil producers in the early years of development, it outspent cash flows. Centennial also didn’t receive any support from oil prices. The company’s average sales price for oil fell to $51.58 per barrel in 9M-2019 from $59.27 a year earlier. In the first nine months of 2019, the company generated $399 million of cash flow from operations, ahead of changes in working capital, but spent $694.8 million as capital expenditures. Its cash flows covered only 60% of the CapEx and the company faced a deficit of $295.7 million. The weakness in oil prices also pushed the company’s profits lower. Its net profit fell to just $0.02 per share in 9M-2019 from $0.63 in 9M-2018. Its adjusted earnings (EBITDAX) declined to $444 million from $504 million in the same period.

In 2020, however, I believe Centennial will likely deliver a better performance. That’s because the company has reduced its drilling and completion costs by capturing operational efficiencies. This decline in cost structure puts the company in a better position to handle weak oil prices. For instance, in the third quarter, the company’s full-cycle time (measured in terms of spud to rig release days) clocked in at 23.4 days, depicting a drop of 23% from a year earlier. The company was able to substantially reduce drilling days without compromising on the lateral placement or well quality. In terms of completion, the company achieved a 30% year-over-year increase in stages pumped per day to 6.2 stages in Q3-2019. This improvement came entirely from the company’s workforce in the field. Centennial is also seeing service cost deflation. As a result, total well costs (1.5 section lateral well costs) for Q3-2019 have come in 22% below its initial expectations.

I believe the costs will likely decline further in 2020 as the company makes its operations more efficient. In New Mexico’s Lea County, where Centennial has been slowly increasing drilling activity, the company has significantly improved efficiency. Its total cycle time in this region has already dropped by 46% and average lateral length has increased by 41% in 9M-2019 from FY-2018. Well productivity continues to improve, with some Bone Spring wells recording strong IP rates of more than 1,000 boe per day (89% oil) after 60 days. The company deployed a second rig in New Mexico in Q3-2019 and is now drilling longer multi-well packages which target multiple horizons using longer laterals. I think this will drive further efficiency gains in Q4-2019 and 2020. The company is also working on a water recycling program in New Mexico which should push completion costs lower. Centennial will then expand the water program in Texas as well which should further reduce costs.

The efficiency gains will help Centennial in growing production with fewer capital dollars. In my view, these factors should improve Centennial’s earnings and cash flow profile in 2020 as compared to 2019. If the company were to face a cash flow deficit in a low oil price environment of around $55 to $60 a barrel, it will likely be much smaller than what we’ve seen in 2019. Improvement in oil prices, however, can push the company to free cash flows. Centennial can also sell its saltwater disposal system in Reeves County, Texas which could strengthen its balance sheet and reduce its capital expenditure requirements. By eliminating costs associated with expanding and maintaining the SWD asset, the company can cut its infrastructure and facilities capital in 2020. This can also push the company to free cash flows in 2020.

In my view, Centennial is also in good financial health, which means the company’s balance sheet can absorb a small cash flow deficit that it may face in 2020. At the end of the third quarter, the company’s leverage ratio, measured in terms of net debt to book capitalization, was 24% which is lower than the peer median of more than 30%. Centennial is also not facing any near-term debt maturities. Its total debt of almost $1 billion consists primarily of 5.375% senior notes of $400 million due in 2026 and 6.875% senior notes worth $500 million due in 2027. It has $690 million of liquidity ($11Mn cash + $679Mn revolver) to meet any short-term funding requirements.

Centennial hasn’t released its plans for 2020 yet but I expect the company to continue growing its output at a strong double-digit rate, albeit its growth could slow down. I think the company’s focus, however, will remain on preserving the financial health by maintaining a below-average leverage ratio, instead of aggressively growing production. I see the company’s cash flow profile improving meaningfully in 2020 as it continues to improve operational efficiencies and brings down well costs. There is also a strong likelihood of Centennial reporting free cash flows, particularly if the oil price environment improves or the company sells the water asset. Therefore, the company’s future outlook is looking good. As mentioned earlier, the company’s shares underperformed last year but it could outperform in 2020 on the back of earnings and cash flow gains. Centennial’s shares are trading just 3.9x in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, lower than the sector’s median of 7.1x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I suggest investors consider buying this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.