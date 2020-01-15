Synchrony Financial: Rebound After Walmart Sale To Take Time

Estimated target price is only 7.7% above the current market price; hence, the stock does not presently appear to be attractive.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) completed the sale of its Walmart consumer portfolio in October of 2019, which is expected to lead to some temporary headwinds. As it will take time to channel the proceeds into new consumer loans, SYF will have to park funds in lower yielding assets thereby leading to a decline in average yields. Moreover, Walmart took a lower retail share agreement percentage than SYF's other clients; therefore, Walmart's departure will lead to greater pressure on the net margin. Overall, I'm expecting SYF's earnings per share to decline to $4.4 in 2020. My estimated one-year ahead target price is only 7.7% above SYF's current market price; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Loan Book Rebound to Take Some Time

As mentioned in the third quarter conference call, SYF completed the sale of the Walmart consumer portfolio in October 2019. The company had announced in the mid of 2018 that its relationship will end after July 2019, and it had moved the consumer portfolio, worth around $8 billion, to 'loans held for sale' from 'loans receivable' in the first quarter of 2019. As a result of this sale, SYF's earning assets mix will temporarily shift towards lower yielding assets as the company will take some time to channel the sale proceeds into new loan receivables. This shift is expected to decrease interest income in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the early part of 2020.

To make up for the sale of Walmart loans, SYF has been working on expanding and extending its strategic consumer credit relationship with PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and its subsidiary Venmo. SYF will be the exclusive issuer of Venmo's co-branded consumer credit card, which is scheduled to be launched in the second half of 2020. The management is optimistic about loan receivable growth through this new card because Venmo has around 40 million customers.

Apart from PayPal, SYF is also focusing on other relationships, and has recently renewed its partnership with Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), as mentioned in the conference call. In addition, SYF hopes to grow loans by focusing on its direct to consumer channel. As a result of these efforts, I'm expecting SYF's loan portfolio growth to recover later this year, leading to net loans by the end of the year being 6% higher than the estimated closing for 2019. Deposits are expected to rise in tandem with loans, while borrowings and other earning assets are expected to grow at a slower pace than loans. The following table presents my estimates.

Credit Quality Likely to Continue to Improve

SYF's charge-offs are expected to continue to improve this year due to good economic prospects. The country's unemployment ratio continues to be at a record low suggesting that consumers should easily be able to service debt. Furthermore, in the third quarter conference call the management mentioned that credit trends are continuously showing stabilization. As a result I'm expecting SYF's provisions charge to decrease by 1.7% year over year in 2020, to 5.3% of gross loans, as opposed to an estimated 5.7% for 2019 (management's guidance for 2019 is the lower-end of the 5.7% to 5.9% range).

High RSA and Operating Expenses to Contribute to Earnings Decline

Sale of Walmart's portfolio is likely to have a negative impact on SYF's net interest margin because Walmart's portfolio operated at a higher net interest margin than SYF's overall book. In addition, Walmart operated at a lower retailer share arrangement percentage, RSA, than the company average. As a result, SYF's RSA percentage is expected to remain elevated this year, leading to pressure on the bottom-line. I'm expecting RSA to stand at 4.4% of gross loans in 2020 from an estimated 4.47% in 2019, and actual 3.33% in 2018.

An increase in operating expenses is also likely to pressurize earnings in 2020. These expenses are expected to increase due to SYF's investment plans to build its direct to consumer channel, as well as other relationships. Some relief is expected from the wrapping up of the sale of the Walmart portfolio, as the management mentioned in the conference call that they expect the final portion of the cost associated with Walmart program to be eliminated in the fourth quarter and be fully reflected in the expense run rate for 2020.

In light of the above mentioned factors, I'm expecting SYF to report earnings per share of around $4.40 in 2020, as shown in the following table.

Offering Dividend Yield of 2.5%

I'm assuming SYF will maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.22 per share throughout 2020. SYF has been paying dividends since 2016, and it has increased its dividends in the mid of every year since then. For 2020 I'm not expecting another increase due to prospects of earnings decline. I'm not expecting a cut in dividend either as the dividend and earning estimates suggest a comfortable payout ratio of 20%. The expected dividend of $0.22 per share implies dividend yield of 2.5%.

Adopting Neutral Rating

I'm using the average price to book value multiple, P/B, to value SYF. As shown in the table titled 'Financial Position' above, my estimated book value per share for the end of 2020 is $26.7. This estimate is based mostly on the earnings and dividend expectations. Multiplying the forecast book value per share with the average P/B multiple for the first nine months of 2019 of 1.43, gives a target price of $38.2 for December 2020. This price target implies a 7.7% upside from SYF's January 10 closing price. The table below shows the sensitivity of SYF's target price to P/B ratio.

The single digit price upside is not high enough to warrant a bullish rating; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on SYF. The current market price is not attractive enough due to its proximity to the target price; however, if the stock price dipped to 10% below the price target then SYF will become attractive. As a result I believe a price of $34.7 or below is a good entry point.

