Applied Optoelectronics: Beware Of The Rally

AAOI rose by over 20% in the last month on no news.

Treat the Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) rebound of over 20% in the last month with suspicion. The company broke out from an $8.50-11.00 trading range recently on no new news. Only its participation in a technology investor's conference sent shares higher. Why should investors hold AAOI when Ciena (CIEN) and Corning (GLW) have better growth and valuations at current levels?

AAOI reported revenue falling 18% Y/Y. Its fourth-quarter forecast is not any better. Revenue will trail the $51.84 consensus at $46-49 million. EPS losses may top $0.30. With such dismal numbers, the recent rally may fade once the market euphoria ends. Stretched out news headlines mentioning the US-China trade deal is lifting all stocks. Semiconductor and network stocks are benefitting from excessive enthusiasm.

Digging into the revenue details, 69% of AAOI's datacenter revenue was from the older and slower 40G transceiver product. Only 25% came from its 100G. Management touted good progress on 400G product sales for datacenter applications. Yet, if 100G disappointed, investors should not believe 400G sales ramping up.

Outlook

AAOI cautiously suggested a rebound in demand from its major customer. It said:

Datacenter market dynamics played similarly to last quarter, we continue to see early signs of recovery among two of our hyperscale datacenter customers while one customer continues to purchase from us but with reduced demand.

Source: SA Transcript

Still, the company added two new customers in the quarter and benefited from two more wins from a recent new customer. Further, the pace of design wins is picking up. In Q3, AAOI had 22 wins YTD compared to 26 for 2018. When it reports quarterly results on Feb. 5, expect the company reporting more wins over last year's levels. For 2020, if the business rebounded, design win totals may beat 2019's levels.

Ongoing Risks

AAOI continues to have elevated risks as it relies on too few customers for revenue. One of its large hyperscale customers is also its big customer. So as this customer faces excess supply, investors cannot expect orders increasing in the near term. Speculation that 100G orders will pick up may have fueled the month-long rally in AAOI.

After Micron (MU) predicted demand-supply balances in the semiconductor market, speculators are extrapolating AAOI's product demand will increase in the quarter. Still, competition is not so fierce that AAOI needs to lower product prices. And if competitors consolidate to reduce supply, the stable price environment would benefit AAOI.

400G Rollout

Management was reluctant in offering any predictions on demand levels for 400G. But it did say that it saw customers want to have 400G in their networks sooner. Sales for 40G and 100G are likely to outpace 400G in the next few quarters. Plus, 100G design wins offer shareholders hope:

So the design wins in the quarter were -- for the datacenter space were pretty much all 100 gig type of design wins. We continue to be very active in the 400 gig qualifications.

Source: SA Transcript

The company added:

the design wins that we're seeing now are largely for 100 gig. And we did disclose the fact that several of those will with new customers

In the next earnings report, the company should offer a clearer outlook on 100G sales. A positive outlook will justify the stock's recent rally and might give the stock a further lift.

Valuation

AAOI could conceivably post revenue growth in the next five years. In a 5-Year DCF Revenue Exit model, the stock has a modest upside of around 7% (per finbox.io). Conversely, the six analysts covering the company think the stock has a ~35% downside. They think the stock is worth $9.92 (per Tipranks).

AAOI stock is a gamble right now. Anyone who picked the stock up for cheap and before the rally might want to book some profits ahead of the earnings report. Wait for the company to update its guidance for the better before investing in this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.