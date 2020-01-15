Delta Air Lines: Lifted By A Solid Economy And Competent Management

In 4Q19, non-fuel costs came in on the rich side, but not unlike previous expectations given Delta's "growing pains"

One of my favorite air travel service providers, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines (DAL) continues to impress.

The company delivered its tenth consecutive earnings beat, also the widest of the past five years at least: $1.70 in EPS against the consensus of $1.39. Revenue growth of 6.5% kept up with recent trends, suggesting that favorable macroeconomic factors and competent management combined to offer Delta an outstanding 2019.

Credit: Skift

No softness to be seen

There wasn't a single one of Delta's main businesses that performed poorly in 4Q19. From the main cabin to loyalty programs and domestic to Latin America routes, Delta saw revenues rise strongly. The relative underperformers were precisely the sub-segments that contribute the least to the company's total revenues, including cargo and the Asia Pacific travel.

As was the case in the third quarter, a robust consumer spending environment in the home country seems to have led to strong occupancy rates and higher average fares. The former was up 40 bps YOY on traffic that increased more than 5%, as measured by revenue passenger miles. The latter was evident in adjusted TRASM (total revenue per available seat mile) that rose 2.4% over 2018 levels.

On the cost side, fuel was a tailwind as expected, as crude oil prices had reached highs in the $70s per barrel at the start of 4Q18 but come down to the mid-$50s around the same time last year. While the fourth quarter op margin expanded by 210 bps YOY, I estimate that they would have contracted by 120 bps, had an average price per gallon of fuel remained flat.

Driving some of the non-fuel expenses up were items that the management team had already been expecting, based on its outlook delivered three months ago: a pay raise effective October 1st, markup in benefit liabilities and extra expenses like maintenance, profit sharing and other services that are likely reflective of Delta's "growing pains". Increase in CASM ex-items (i.e. non-fuel cost per unit of capacity) landed at 4.4%, roughly at the mid-point of the guidance.

See 1Q20 outlook below, which anticipates similar total revenue and TRASM growth in the near term, but a more benign increase in per-unit cost.

Source: Delta's earnings release

Top stock in the sector

Alongside Southwest Airlines (LUV), DAL continues to be my favorite name in the space - as I made clear in my September 2018 airline sector study. Both companies seem to excel at operating an efficient organization, while I believe Delta has a competitive advantage in strategic hubs (Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis-St Paul) that gives it the upper hand in markets east of the Mississippi.

Data by YCharts

Perhaps not surprisingly given the quality of both airlines, and reflecting each stock's above-peer average performance in the past 12 months, DAL and LUV are the priciest within the Big 4 airline group (see valuation chart above). Yet, I believe paying up for quality makes sense, particularly in a volatile and often unpredictable sector as this one. Therefore, I maintain my convictions and hold a bullish view on DAL and LUV at current levels.

