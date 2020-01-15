Baidu Finally Gets Its Due From The Market, Upside Remains

Baidu's (BIDU) stock has experienced somewhat of a resurgence in the last three months. After having dipped to a multi year low of just $93 in October 2019, the stock has been on a tear over the last three months, rising more than 50% from its lows. However, I believe there is further longer-term potential for the stock, in spite of the real competitive threats that exist. Baidu is a holding in the Sustainable Growth Portfolios.

Stabilization in search share

Baidu still reigns as king in the search market in China. With more than 400M mobile search users in the ecosystem, no other player is able to amass the richness of data from a broad base of search queries across a wide range of categories. Baidu's recent results continue to show strong health and engagement of the Baidu ecosystem, with daily active users reaching almost 190M, up 25% year on year with smart mini program monthly active users reaching almost 300M, up more than 150% year on year. While there is no doubt that emerging players are taking category share in certain areas, Baidu still reigns supreme across general search done on both desktop and mobile.

While Baidu's search share has been under threat by various competitive search engine players, the business has generally kept its share of the search engine market relatively stable at approximately 70% of the overall market. Market share dipped as low as 61% in October, however, finished 2019 at slightly under 68%, suggesting stabilization in this metric. With the business being the pioneer of search in China for well over two decades, I don’t expect other search engine players in the Chinese market to make more meaningful inroads into Baidu's search engine market share. The company's network effects across users, merchants and data help ensure to return the most relevant results, which are likely just too strong of a value proposition to overcome in a more meaningful way by competitors.

Phase 1 trade deal should improve near term advertising revenues

The recent conclusion to the Phase 1 trade deal between China and the US should meaningfully improve Baidu's near term prospects, stimulating sentiment amongst Chinese advertisers and consumers generally. Baidu's advertising revenues have been on the decline for much of 2019, with the company seeing a decline of 9% year on year in advertising revenues in the third quarter of 2019. While there are a range of factors that feed into this, most notable is the decline in sentiment amongst Chinese enterprises due to the uncertainty of the trade stalemate with the US. A reduction in trade uncertainty should not only see increased confidence by Chinese enterprise and an improvement in economic activity, but also healthier demand for advertising inventory, providing stronger pricing momentum.

Optionality of investments in autonomous vehicles, cloud computing and voice based search

What's often overlooked in assessing the Baidu investment case is the optionality of a range of "other businesses" that Baidu has made significant investment in, but which are yet to be meaningfully monetized. Baidu has been in a period of fairly aggressive investment over the last few years and has made some meaningful strides in a range of other businesses outside of search that are yet to be fully commercialized.

This includes the businesses investment in DuerOS, a voice assistant platform as well as Apollo, Baidu’s autonomous driving platform and finally Baidu's enterprise cloud computing platform. Individually, each of these are massive new markets which admittedly will take some time to show and realize return on investment.

McKinsey estimates that China has the potential to become the world's largest market for autonomous vehicles, with a market of almost $2T within the next 20 years. Baidu's Apollo platform has made good progress here, receiving 150 autonomous driving licenses or more than half of the total autonomous driving licenses granted in China. Similarly, Baidu has a 4.5% market share in the market for enterprise cloud computing services. While the business lags quite some way behind market leader Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), this is an $11B market which is expected to grow at almost 44% over the next five years.

DuerOS is also showing some impressive progress, with monthly voice queries from voice based search exceeding 4B through 2019 and with Baidu's product having leading market share in the smart speaker category. While it's unclear just how much of the long-term potential of these markets Baidu can capture, its heavy R&D investment is having the effect of depressing near term profitability which could show meaningful returns if it can translate to success in these large new markets. Baidu's investment in voice based search in particular is a strategic imperative for Baidu if not to simply improve the utility of search, regardless of the monetization potential. Baidu needs to be the first place a consumer turns to when looking for information, and with the explosion in the connected speaker category globally as a key element of the Smart Home, this appears to be the correct move by Baidu.

Baidu is taking initial steps against ByteDance's momentum

While Baidu has been making significant strides to sure up its competitive position and reverse some of its short-term stumbles, the strong momentum of ByteDance in the Chinese advertising market has clearly taken the business by surprise. ByteDance became the second largest Chinese advertising player in 2019, pushing Baidu to third place. For 2019 ByteDance had ad revenue of $7.1B, which exceeded Baidu's advertising revenue of $5.3B for the first time. ByteDance's short video application TikTok and curated news application Toutiao have been successful in garnering significant interest from younger generation Z users.

This has had the effect of diverting a significant volume of search share, particularly in the news and video category amongst this demographic away from Baidu and towards ByteDance. Baidu is taking steps to respond, including trying to more aggressively grow its own newsfeed network, which is now close to 2.4 million publisher accounts. The business is also attempting to get some traction in the short form video category, having rolled out Haokan video, Nani video, Quanmin video and most recently Fanle, which targets users between 18 and 24 years of age and will offer original dramas of a few minutes each in duration.

Arresting ByteDance’s momentum won't necessarily be a trivial exercise for Baidu as once a platform has a critical mass or aggregation of users posting content, it becomes relatively difficult to try and move them away to alternative offerings. TikTok now has more than 1B monthly active users across its application platforms, making Baidu's task a fairly difficult one.

Nonetheless, the market is overly pessimistic in my view on Baidu's prospects in the face of competition from ByteDance, and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Chinese consumers will still have to go somewhere for generic searches beyond the specific verticalized categories that ByteDance and Tencent dominate, and Baidu will likely still be their desired destination. For Baidu’s competitors, successfully adding additional verticalized applications is an endeavor that takes significant time and effort to perfect without tainting the user experience. That said, it is important Baidu doesn't become complacent, as strong momentum and network effects become hard to repel.

Takeaways

While Baidu has appreciated almost 50% within the last two months, the business still appears relatively undervalued, with stabilization in the Chinese advertising market likely to occur over the next 6 to 12 months as economic uncertainty dissipates. At a forward P/E of only 17 times earnings, with significant new business in enterprise cloud computing, autonomous driving and the smart speaker category barely monetized, if at all, Baidu still has the potential to offer a long-term investor meaningful upside in spite of threats from competitive platforms.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.