The Andersons Inc.: Acquisition Drives Revenues But Debt Keeps Stock Price Low

The company originally had a stake in Lansing Group, which turned into a full purchase at the beginning of 2019. Lansing Group focused on logistics in energy related materials.

Andersons Inc. is an undervalued dividend growth stock. The company has built in diversification in both agriculture and energy.

Thesis: Andersons Inc. (ANDE) is undervalued according to book value. This balance sheet undervaluation and steady dividend accompanied by strong diversification and rising revenues makes Andersons a compelling buy.

(source)

About Andersons Inc.

I’m going to be brutally honest, I’ve never written about an agricultural company before. My expertise is limited to backyard gardening, but don’t you worry when it comes to managing a large agricultural company I’ve logged many hours in Farmville - I know, I'm pretty lame, but all jokes aside, I found this company compelling, and although I don't know much about Agricultural stocks yet... The built in energy diversification is a great way to get acquainted.

Andersons Inc. is primarily an agriculture company that operates within the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. The rail sector stands out as a hedge on the agricultural industry but also synergizes with it. It synergizes through renting its rail cars for transportation of goods such as ethanol and agricultural goods, but it also diversifies with goods such as frac sand. Ethanol is also a built in crossover for energy and agriculture, since its derived from corn.

I found Andersons Inc. interesting since it parallels the energy aspect of another investment I currently have in Smart Sand. Andersons Inc. supplies rail cars, handles logistics and even trades frac sand in the Permian basin. Since I have studied the frac sand space extensively I can see great promise in Andersons’ Inc. agricultural roots and potential expansion into energy.

While the debt load Andersons Inc. has is likely its reason for undervaluation, the harsh climate in agriculture, transportation, and energy is likely dragging on Andersons Inc. and its potential revenues. A recovery in the energy sector and/or a US-China trade deal, will likely push up all of these verticals driving up revenues in Andersons Inc.

The Numbers

Andersons Inc. currently has a book value of ~.8 but has a high level of debt with borrowing slowing in most recent quarter. The cash the company has is low but receivables are high and being collected. The receivables can pay off about half the debt. With total inventory accounting for the rest of the current liabilities.

Andersons Inc. and its earnings have not been stellar over the past quarter and the overall trend is lower than the past. However Revenue has been increasing, especially since the recent Lansing Group Acquisition. Andersons Inc. previously owned a stake but fully purchased it at the start of 2019. This increase in revenues is helping to drive Andersons Inc. and its valuation to higher levels, but they need to reign in costs to get EPS back above its overall average.

Cash flow has improved in the most recent quarter and less debt has been taken on. This is a possible sign that a turnaround is taking place when it comes to earnings. If more receivables and inventory can be turned into cash, Andersons Inc. will begin to pay of its hefty debts.

The company has a modest dividend of ~2.81%. This sets the payout ratio at ~60%. The recent slump in earnings has lowered the TTM (trailing twelve month) payout ratio. Yet, despite the earnings slump and rising debt, the dividend is increasing on a yearly basis, making this a small cap dividend growth stock.

Because of the low payout ratio and company diversification, I feel the dividend is safe where it stands, and with a 22 year long dividend growth history I doubt the company would destroy the share price through a dividend cut. In fact it's five year average dividend yield is 1.92% and the company is currently yielding almost a percent higher, this coupled with a valuation below book value suggests this stock is undervalued.

The Lansing Trade Group Acquisition

Andersons Inc. previously owned about a 3rd of the Lansing Trade Group. It decided to fully acquire the company and completed this acquisition at the beginning of 2019. This acquisition burdened Andersons Inc. financially by adding 324 million more in potential debt.

Andersons Inc. has since fallen to its lowest levels since the acquisition because of its heavy debt load. The stock has recently come onto my radar as it has begun showing signs of life as a price recovery seems to be taking place. This price recovery comes on the heels of less debt being taken out after management realizations and pushes for debt reduction.

The Lansing Trade Group brings a lot of synergistic opportunities to the table. Its trade group and logistics verticals diversify Anderson Inc. by pushing it into the energy sector. This may even be the reason for the acquisition since the energy sector has been at depressed levels for a while now.

Since the Anderson rail group repairs and leases rail cars, adding more logistics capabilities makes sense. From my experience reviewing Smart Sand, frac sand pricing is on the downturn due to a glut in sand, and logistics is where frac sand companies will be able to win business and maintain revenues.

(source)

Titan Lansing may be able to utilize its contracts with the railroad companies to drive down pricing, since it is not only involved in frac sand movement but also grain, corn, ethanol, etc. Overall I think the Titan Lansing acquisition is off to a slow start because of industry headwinds, but will only improve in the future.

It is also likely that the trade spat between China and the United States is also coming to an end pushed share prices up at the end of 2019. While Andersons Inc. will likely benefit from increased sales of agriculture and bio-fuel to China I would not rely on this entirely. In fact I think debt reduction is the most likely catalyst for Andersons Inc. to push to new highs after its big drop from the completion of its Lansing merger.

Ethanol plant ELEMENT

ELEMENT is a joint venture Andersons Inc. has with ICM. I really have no clue why this is in all caps but I keep seeing Andersons Inc. refer to it that way. I'm assuming its an acronym of some kind but can't for the life of me find what it is. ELEMENT is located in Colwich, Kansas has begun operations and promises to be the most efficient dry mill ethanol plant in the United States.

(Source)

This plant will expand revenues for Andersons Inc. into 2020, but also provides some nice federal and research tax credits to help drive profits. The discussion from the latest earnings call suggests that because of Ethanol supply shutdowns the price of Ethanol has recovered somewhat. Andersons Inc. took the time to make its plants more efficient and is ready to produce more Ethanol when prices move upwards.

Overall the energy side of Andersons Inc. plays an important role in the future of energy. While oil is considered taboo to most millennial investors it way better than coal. Coal is still used extensively in the rest of the developing world and while the US may transition to better renewable future.

Competition and Risk Landscape

While I was digging into the Andersons Inc. 10-K, I found little about their competitors. They go on to say they compete with regional buyers of grain, but also sometimes at the national level. Andersons Inc. has a focus at the regional level and competes with smaller companies.

After some digging I was able to notice that Monsanto, ADM and Cargill were among some of the largest competitors to Andersons Inc. These companies compete highly in the agricultural space and sometimes Ethanol but have not expanded into the frac sand logistics space.

This is where Andersons Inc. stands out from the pack. They accretive diversification of their recent purchase of Lansing Trade Group puts them in a position to grow in a way these other companies cannot do. While this may be strategically sound it could also be a risk, since to much diversification could lead the company to have no real focus and it could fail to be great at any vertical.

Conclusion

An investment in Andersons Inc. currently looks like a diversified play in the agricultural and energy sector. The stock remains undervalued and is being unfairly punished, as its embroiled in both the China-US trade war and energy glut brought on by the shale fracking revolution.

The high debt is worrisome to any value investor, but Andersons Inc. has a great track record and consistent dividend increases allay many fears. I suggest taking an appropriate investment in Andersons Inc. as part of a diversified portfolio to capture the dividend while its high, and holding for as long as its undervalued.

Let me know what you think in the comments below.

If you liked my analysis of Andersons Inc., be sure to give this article a like and "follow" me on Seeking Alpha. It helps me out and gives me the encouragement to write more articles that can give you insight into possible profitable investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.