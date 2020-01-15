Why Active Management In Funds-Of-CEFs Works

We find that active funds of CEFs have outperformed over the last decade by about 1% per annum before fees and 0.6% after fees.

We analyze both active and passive funds of CEFs - funds that allocate primarily to other CEFs - to see whether one type has an edge over the other.

The active vs passive debate is a hot topic in the world of investing with strong views on either side.

The active vs. passive is one of the major investing debates at the moment, generating lots of strong feelings on either side and fueled by the recent news that the amount of assets managed in passive funds has surpassed those in active funds. Steve Eisman of "The Big Short" fame has recently called passive investing "a bubble" as many passive funds tend to skew towards larger stocks while tilting away from small-cap value stocks.

In this article we take a look at funds-of-CEFs, or, in other words, funds that invest in other closed-end funds. More specifically, we break down the performance between active and passive funds to see whether one type has an edge over the other. Although the sample size is fairly small, we find that active funds have historically outperformed by about 1% before fees and 0.6% after fees.

Evidence From Major Asset Classes

How have active managers performed versus passive benchmarks in the major asset classes? Interestingly, the evidence from stocks and bonds presents a mixed picture.

In stocks, active performance appears to have been disappointing. The S&P conducts detailed manager analysis and has consistently found the majority of equity managers underperforming. Below is a brief summary of longer-term returns.

By the end of 2018, some 92.09% of active large-cap core stock fund managers over the past 15 years had underperformed the S&P 500. In addition, this was the ninth straight year that a majority of actively run funds in such a congested U.S. funds marketplace had lost to their respective blue-chip index, according to the latest SPIVA research. (Large-cap growth managers did even worse over that period -- 94.59% trailed their respective S&P index through Dec. 31, 2018.)

Evidence from fixed-income is somewhat more positive possibly because of various structural features of the bond market such as new issuer concessions, non-economic buyers and over-the-counter rather than exchange trading.

Do Funds of CEFs Make Sense?

Before we get into the details it is worth asking whether funds-of-CEFs, whether passive or active make sense at all. After all, investors are paying a second layer of fees on top of already fairly high CEF fees with many funds of CEFs boasting expenses above 1%. Put another way, are there enough structural inefficiencies in the CEF market for clever investors to take advantage of.

We have two possible answers here. First, anecdotal evidence suggests that certain features of the CEF market are economically irrational. For example, funds that distribute in excess over their earnings tend to trade at tighter discounts. Another example that points to market inefficiencies is the pattern of steep price drops of funds that cut their distributions.

The second type of evidence is more systematic and comes from our own experience of attempting to find fund characteristics that deliver alpha. Evidence shows that there are persistent drivers of excess returns such as price momentum, risk-adjusted carry and discount spread to sector, among others. The chart below shows historic performance of six CEF investment factors that we follow on our service that have historically outperformed an equally-weighed CEF allocation.

CEF Active vs Passive Investing

We have previously compared sector performance of CEF funds versus their ETF benchmarks and arrived at a similar conclusion to the one above - equity-linked CEF sectors tend to underperform their passive benchmarks while fixed-income sectors tend to outperform.

In this article, however, we are asking a different question which has to do less with CEFs and more to do with funds-of-CEFs. In other words, do active funds of CEFs outperform passive funds of CEFs? In this analysis we restrict ourselves to those funds that allocate the majority of their portfolio to CEFs.

An important caveat to mention upfront is that in practice passive and active funds can look a lot alike. For instance, active funds of CEFs have an investment framework that ranks CEFs according to various metrics. This framework can look very much like a passive CEF index. That said, this is not very dissimilar to actively run equity funds which pursue a quantitative investment framework or ranking.

The table below captures what our funds-of-CEFs universe looks like. It consists of two CEFs, five ETFs and three mutual funds. Seven of the funds are active while three are passive in the sense that they mechanically follow publicly available indices of CEFs.

It's clear that ten funds is not a particularly large sample. Moreover, the funds all have different sector exposure and trading horizon which further complicates any comparison. With those caveats let's see what the data shows.

A few things immediately stand out from the table:

passive funds have lower fees of roughly half a percent on average

the price volatility of passive funds is generally lower, particularly well below the CEFs which suffer from the discount dynamic that boosts volatility. GCE is an outlier due to its poor liquidity rather than anything to do with the underlying assets.

TTM yields of passive funds are on the lower side. Some of the mutual fund yields are skewed by large long-term capital gains distributions.

Before looking at active vs passive funds, let's take a look at the aggregate NAV return statistics of the three types of funds. This is important because the three types of funds have different abilities to use leverage and particularly because the last decade or so has been a very strong bull market in both stocks and fixed-income assets.

Overall, there is not a huge difference in returns for the three fund types. As might be expected the three types of funds track each other fairly well with the CEFs and mutual funds tracking each other somewhat better. Interestingly, the CEFs do not appear to have benefitted from their ability to use leverage. ETFs also appear to have closed the performance gap more recently, possibly due to the strong performance by the Saba fund (CEFS).

Once we break the funds down into active and passive we see that active funds come out somewhat ahead.

Return statistics show us that active funds have delivered 0.6% return above passive funds. However because active funds have on average a higher fee of 0.4%, this means that on a before-fee basis, active funds have delivered an excess return of 1% per annum. Active funds also have a lower return volatility as well although this is really an artifact of GCE which skews these results.

A look at annual returns suggest that over the last five years or so active funds have traded in a more narrow range than passive funds. They had a lower drawdown in 2018 and a weaker rally this year.

Active funds have had a fairly consistent outperformance over 3-year, 5-year and 7-year periods except over the previous year where they have lagged.

Takeaways

Our analysis of funds-of-CEFs suggests that active funds have historically delivered excess returns over passive funds. Active funds have generated about 1% stronger return per annum with 0.4% of this figure going back to management in the form of higher active fees.

Given the small sample size and limited horizon, investors should take this analysis with a grain of salt. Whatever their choice, however, we think investors should diversify across a number of funds as fund performance can be variable. Finally, funds-of-CEFs is not for everyone as investors in these products cannot exercise as much control over their actual risk exposure. That said, we think more hands-off investors can potentially benefit from active management in the fund-of-CEFs space.

