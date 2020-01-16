Summary

The company is growing fast on a number of innovative introductions like the B2B channel and checkout technology.

These innovations not only boost growth, they have also further reduced customer acquisition cost, which has already fallen sharply and these are not the only leverage boosting mechanisms operating.

Given the growth and leverage in the business model, the shares are still quite reasonably priced.

While delinquency rates are falling as more business comes through their B2B channel, economic headwinds could turn that, which remains a risk.