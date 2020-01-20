The Biggest Risks Of 2020 For REITs

We share a few practical tips to beat market averages and discuss a few names to avoid in 2020.

Some REITs are overvalued and rely heavily on capital markets to generate attractive returns. Others are over-leveraged and/or outright mismanaged.

REITs are by far my favorite investments and I put my money where my mouth is. As of right now, more than 50% of my net worth is invested in REITs and other opportunities presented at High Yield Landlord.

Needless to say that I'm bullish going into 2020. We are still able to find regular opportunities that offer great value and we are putting new capital to work.

Nonetheless, we are not closing our eyes on the risks. It's easy to get overly optimistic about your investments and willfully ignore or overlook important risks. Everybody can relate to this mistake and it has led to occasional losses to all of us, including me.

REITs can be particularly unforgiving to investors who overlook risks. Just think of CBL (CBL) or Wheeler (WHLR) – which have both lost ~95% of their value over the past few years.

Data by YCharts

It has been many years since I became a professional REIT analyst and I have gotten to study the good, the bad, and the ugly of the sector. To avoid the ugly, you must first learn how it looks like. Below, we discuss the biggest and most overlooked risks of active REIT investing. Look out for these risks as you screen through the list of ~200 REITs for potential opportunities. Hint: A great majority of REITs are affected by several of these risks. At High Yield Landlord, we are left with only 19 names after going through our screening process:

Risk #1: Excessive Reliance on Capital Markets

REITs must pay out 90% of their taxable income in dividends to shareholders. This is one of the main reasons why we are so bullish on REITs:

It gives us, shareholders, control over the cash flow. It allows us to earn steady and growing dividends. And it reduces conflicts of interest between management and shareholder.

On the flip side, it also forces the management to tap external capital markets if and when it wants to make significant new investments. This is not a negative per se. We have often argued that it adds another layer of scrutiny on REITs which must get the green light from analysts and the SEC before it can target potentially investments. It protects shareholders.

However, this excessive reliance on capital markets becomes a big risk when the REIT is priced for never-ending growth. As an example, many net lease REITs such as Realty Income (O), STORE Capital (STOR) and Essential Properties (EPRT) trade today at up to a 40% premium to NAV.

source

That's quite expensive and it's backing a lot of growth into the valuations. If for a reason or another, these companies were to lose their access to capital markets, even temporarily, their share prices would quickly crash down.

The high valuation is only sustainable as long as these REITs are able to access public capital to keep making new accretive investments. The strategy works just fine today but you should know that you are not making a traditional property investment anymore. You are making a growth investment in a spread business.

Risk #2: Overleveraged Balance Sheets

REITs learned their lesson from the great financial crisis: Too much of a good thing can become harmful to long-term returns. As a result, most of them have significantly deleveraged their balance sheets and are now in a stronger position than ever before.

This is not however the case of every REITs and you should be very careful to not invest in overleveraged companies so late into the cycle. As Warren Buffett likes to say:

Leverage results in exceptional returns in good years, but what good is it if you then lose it all when the cycle reverses? At High Yield Landlord, we have a Market Intelligence Sheet with leverage ratios for every single REIT to help us screen out overleveraged companies.

One good example today is Plymouth Industrial (PLYM). The company is very small in size, and in its effort to quickly scale up, it has sacrificed the strength of its balance sheet. Leverage is very high at a ~65% LTV, and unfortunately, the quality of its assets also is quite low. It puts the company at great risk if and when the cycle reverses. We have invested in the company in the past and even earned a nice profit in 2019, but we would not invest at the current prices.

Risk #3: Conflicted Management Teams

All public companies suffer more or less from conflicts of interest. Managers want big salaries and bonuses. Shareholders want high returns. And these two do not always go hand in hand.

Fortunately for REIT investors, these issues are greatly mitigated by the fact that:

Most managers are significant shareholders of their own REIT. They must pay out 90% of taxable income in dividends. And their salaries are generally tied to key performance indicators.

As such, we have found that REITs are generally friendlier to shareholders than most other public companies. It's one of the key reasons why REITs have historically generated much stronger returns than the S&P 500 (14% per year over the past 20 years).

Nevertheless, we find that roughly one fifth of REITs are uninvestable due to conflicted management teams. Most commonly, these will be externally-managed REITs that use heavy leverage and share issuances to constantly grow the size of the portfolio. The reason why they are so interested in growing the portfolio is because it generates them fees, not because it's any good for the shareholders.

All the RMR Group (RMR) managed REIT entities have been victim of this practice and they have all underperform as a result: Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), Service Properties Trust (SVC), Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT), and Office Properties Income (OPI):

Data by YCharts

You Cannot Avoid Risks, But You Can Mitigate Risks

Investing money is all about weighting risk and reward. You must take risk to get ahead, but you should only take smart risks with good probabilities of success.

We have structured our REIT portfolio in a way that puts the odds on our side.

Avoid REITs Trading at Massive Premiums to NAV: We avoid overpaying for REITs by paying great attention to NAV. We favor REITs that trade at significant discounts to fair value which affords us better margin of safety and appreciation prospects. Our REITs are not reliant on public capital markets to generate high total returns. They pay higher yields, grow organically and have catalysts in place to expand valuations.

Avoid Overleveraged REITs: Our average LTV is below 35% for our portfolio companies. We believe that this focus on lower leverage and more conservative balance sheets will drive our outperformance when the cycle finally reverses.

Avoid Poorly Managed REITs: It seems like common sense to only invest in companies that are well managed. However many investors get seduced by the high dividend yields and / or low valuations and hold their nose when it comes to management quality. This is very dangerous. A low valuation is meaningless if the management is untrustworthy. And a high dividend is quickly cut to lower levels when dilution from ill-advised investments kick in.

As a result, our portfolio attempts to remove some of the biggest risks of REIT investments: Conflicted interest, excessive valuation, and overleverage.

Opposite of that, our portfolio is heavily invested in well-managed companies with conservative balance sheets and opportunistic valuations.

Some important portfolio statistics:

9.5x FFO on average

7.5% average dividend yield

68% payout ratio

3-5% expected annual growth

35% LTV

19% discount to NAV

No externally managed companies

High average insider ownership

This approach has served us with up to 3x greater total returns than the broader REIT market over the past years:

(*see relevant disclosures at the end of this article)

Bottom Line

Contrary to popular belief, higher reward can be matched with lower risk. Active investing is often focused on identifying the next big winners. We believe that by simply avoiding the biggest losers, you could materially increase your average results.

REIT ETFs (VNQ, IYR) invest in all companies: The good, the bad and the ugly. We suggest that identifying the ugly is just as important, if not more, than finding the good ones. If you can remove the conflicted, overleveraged, and overvalued REITs from the mix, your returns will improve. And all of this, with less risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Relevant disclosure to presented performance: past performance is no indication of future results. Our portfolio may not be perfectly comparable to the relevant index. It is more concentrated, includes international REITs, and may at times invest in companies that are not typically included in REIT indexes. The performance of our portfolio is underrepresented because it is affected by withholding taxes on all dividends. Calculations done by Interactive Borkers. This is the only active account that I own that has a >3 year track record.