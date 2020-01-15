JPMorgan Chase: Earnings Strengthen Long-Term Outlook

Given this performance, and given the bank's efforts to be a leader in financial technology, JPMorgan is as well positioned as anyone to lead the industry forward.

The return wasn't achieved in the realm of "basic banking" as low interest rates and Fed policy made it difficult for any bank to earn a higher net interest margin.

JPMorgan Chase, more than any other large bank, is financially positioned to move into the future and meet the challenges, technological and other, that the industry will be facing.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) continues to provide information that it is the industry leader in terms of being financially positioned to meet the challenges of the twenty-first century.

JPMorgan has made substantial moves in the area of financial technology over the past couple of years, adding highly talented leaders to build the bank of the future, and the financial strength of the bank certainly helps to underwrite and sustain this effort.

The bank posted a return on tangible equity of 17 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 and a 19 percent return for the full year.

In 2018, the full year return on tangible equity was 17 percent.

These are results that qualify JPMorgan Chase as an organization that possesses a competitive advantage over others in the industry. Economists have produced this concept of competitive advantage to help understand when a business possesses some qualities that others in the industry don't have.

Furthermore, economists refer to an organization having a "sustainable" competitive advantage when the return on capital remains at 15 percent or more for five years or more. JPMorgan has not quite achieved this record, but is closing in on it.

All this is good news for the JPMorgan Chase shareholder.

The result was achieved with an increase in trading revenues for the year of 56 percent. The lead gainer was in fixed-income trading revenues, up by 86 percent.

Thus, it was not the “basic banking” part of JPMorgan that produced the results this year.

JPMorgan, of course, as all commercial banks in 2019, has been facing low interest rates and three policy rate reductions by the Federal Reserve during the year.

Net interest income fell 1 percent in 2019. This was the first year-over-year decline since the third quarter of 2015.

Furthermore, business lending. Not so good. Business investment spending has been lagging all during the year as a result of slow economic growth and the threat of a trade war between China and the United States.

These factors are not expected to improve much, if at all, in the near future, so JPMorgan will probably be facing slow growth in the area of commercial and industrial loans over the next year or two.

The only good news from the “basic banking” business was that credit card balances and revenues were up for the year, along with revenues.

In addition, consumer lending rose at a nice pace during the year. This result is consistent with the fact that it is consumer spending that is the "workhorse" of the current economic recovery. Given the current outlook, this should continue to be the case over the next couple of years.

So, the banking business, as a whole, continues to move along much as the overall economy is moving along. Modestly, without much sparkle.

Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan’s Chairman and CEO, continues to stress the efforts the bank is making in the technology area, and from all I can tell, he is backing up this claim by what is going on in the bank and the people the bank is hiring. This, too me, is the essence of the future.

Mr. Dimon has a commercial bank that has now posted a 19 percent return on tangible equity for the full year of 2019. Mr. Dimon is also allocating resources to meet the demands of the future. No other bank in the country seems to be doing as much as JPMorgan to become one of the large banks that survives the changes needed to become a “new” Modern Corporation.

In this, JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be a survivor, something that is going to be very important over the next five years or so of technological revolution in the banking industry.

