Jussi Askola Positions For 2020: Strong Buys Among REITs

REITs offer a superior mix of value, income, growth and resilience than most other stocks. REITs also are less affected by the election.

Opportunities remain abundant in the REIT sector. After a strong 2019, we expect their recovery to continue in 2020.

With markets remaining at significant highs, and investors looking for higher income, maybe the area they should look at is real estate.

Jussi Askola is well known for his coverage of REIT and other real estate investment opportunities on Seeking Alpha. He started High Yield Landlord, a Marketplace service focused on real estate investments, in August 2018. Below, he shares his observations of what 2020 may bring for investors, especially those eyeing REIT investments.

What do you expect to be the key driver of stock market performance over the course of 2020? If you focus on a specific asset class, please address that.

I'm not someone to make single year predictions. I'm a strong believer in that we cannot accurately and consistently predict short-term results, so I do not worry about it. As Warren Buffett would say: The only value of stock forecasters is to make fortune tellers look good.

I'm a real estate investor and think like a landlord, and not like a trader. Therefore, I prefer to focus on key drivers that are relevant to long-term performance. Reformulated in that way, I believe that it all comes down to valuation and fundamentals. The rest is noise.

Today, the S&P 500 is valued at 24x FFO, which represents a 30% premium to historic average, despite decelerating growth and concerns over the lateness in the cycle.

In comparison, our favorite sectors (REITs, MLPs, and other Real Asset sectors) trade at historically cheap valuations, growth remains steady, and they offer greater resilience in a potential recession.

We believe that the more reasonable valuation and resilient fundamentals will drive their outperformance in the coming years.

As we begin 2020, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks/your preferred asset class?

I'm bullish on REITs, and this is where I continue to allocate roughly half of my net worth. 2019 was a very strong year for us with 48.99% total returns (vs. 19.24% for RMZ REIT index), and we expect this strong performance to continue in the coming years. Here are five reasons why:

REITs Are Historically Undervalued: After three years of underperformance, the REIT market is priced for a strong recovery. This began in 2019, but even today, REITs remain priced at just 16x FFO, a slight discount to NAV, and a historically large yield spread relative to the US treasury. REIT Fundamentals Remain Strong: Cash flow continues to grow at a steady 5% per year, and balance sheets are stronger than ever before. Investment spreads on new acquisitions remain healthy, and cap rates have further compression potential, which would lead to higher property values. REITs Offer Superior Mix of Income, Value, Growth: When you earn a 5% dividend yield, all you need is 5% annual growth to reach double-digit total returns. Add to that a few percentage points from valuation expansion and you can fetch 12%-15% annual returns. REITs can realistically achieve this and have done so for the past many decades. With other sectors, we are much less certain about future returns. REITs Are in the Right Place at the Right Time: In a world of decelerating economic growth and peaking interest rates, investors are expected to keep shifting capital from higher-growth cyclical investments toward defensive income investments. We expect REITs and other real asset classes to benefit from this change in market leadership. REITs Outperform in Late Cycle and Recessions: Over the past 30 years, REITs have outperformed the S&P 500 by 7% per year during late cycles periods on average. And they have provided nearly 2x greater downside protection during recessions.

Regardless of what the market brings to us, we believe that REITs have the potential to outperform in the coming years.

Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year? What about REITs specifically?

Given the decade-plus of easy monetary policy, continued massive government deficits, and the history of fiat currencies (which always eventually get inflated to worthlessness), we believe that inflation is eventually bound to come. When exactly is uncertain, but there are reasons to believe it will be sooner rather than later.

For example, governments around the world are running up record deficits while interest rates are near or – in some cases – less than zero, and the global economy is well into a period of steady economic growth. When the next global downturn hits and/or interest rates finally turn higher back toward historical norms, governments will be faced with defaulting or further devaluation of their currencies through increased deficit spending financed in large part by monetary easing.

We believe that this is the biggest risk to the market in the coming years. It could lead to rapid devaluation of many equities and take a toll on the entire market sentiment.

REITs are not immune to this risk, but they are better protected because real estate generally increases in value during times of accelerating inflation. Rents are adjusted upward, often automatically according to the lease agreement, and higher construction cost leads to higher replacement values.

How does the political climate affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

It does not. I do not mix politics with investments unless it's very important to the thesis. As an example, Prison REITs: CoreCivic (CXW) and Geo Group (GEO) would probably be better off if Trump wins the reelection.

However, for most REIT investments, I'm not convinced that politics is what we should focus on. We better put our attention on fundamentals and valuations.

"In the 54 years (Charlie Munger and I) have worked together, we have never foregone an attractive purchase because of the macro or political environment, or the views of other people. In fact, these subjects never come up when we make decisions." Warren Buffett

Throughout our history, REITs have delivered annual returns in the 12% ballpark over many decades – whether Democrats or Republicans were in office. And there’s no reason to believe that this would abruptly change for REITs anytime soon.

For other asset classes, I'm not so sure. As an example, Elizabeth Warren could go after Amazon (AMZN) or push for greater taxation. The need for real estate and REITs is not greatly affected by the political climate.

In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned as we begin the New Year?

In a recent article, I explain that I invest up to 60% of my portfolio in various real asset investments such as REITs, MLPs, airports, toll roads, and other listed infrastructure companies.

At High Yield Landlord, we believe that these assets are set to outperform in the coming decades because they offer superior income, predictable growth, inflation protection, and recession resilience. They are essential infrastructure that our society desperately needs. We need roads, we need energy, we need apartment communities. The owners earn steady income, often in the 5%-10% range, and combined with growth, we expect total returns to far outpace those of the S&P 500.

I'm not alone to think so. Over the past 10 years, institutional capital has nearly tripled in this space, and another ~$50 trillion is expected over the coming decade:

When your next alternative is low-yielding bonds or richly valued stocks, real assets have a lot to offer in 2020.

Another asset class that we like is property-backed loans. We are able to generate 8% to 10% yield from loans with below 65% LTV, 1-2 year maturities, and property as collateral. We believe that the risk to reward of these investments is very strong because they do not allow large institutional investors to participate (not enough liquidity or volume). We appreciate the high and steady income, but also the diversification benefits that these investments provide in a REIT heavy portfolio. They boost income and lower volatility.

What "surprise" do you see in the market that isn’t currently getting sufficient investor attention?

Specific to the REIT sector, we believe that the market has completely slept on the transformation that is happening at mall properties.

Mall REITs such as Simon Property (SPG), Macerich (MAC), Taubman (TCO), and Pennsylvania (PEI) are today priced at ridiculously cheap valuations because the market sees them as “shopping destinations” with high exposure to closing stores and e-commerce risk.

In reality, malls have become “mixed use destinations” over the past few years with large entertainment and service components. Moreover, properties are being densified to include condominium towers, hotel rooms, and office space on top or adjacent to the mall.

This is where millennials want to live with Starbucks (SBUX) below and the gym a short walk away. Renters are paying large premiums to live and work at mixed use properties, and the returns on such investments have been very lucrative for mall owners.

Yet, the market continues to focus on the "retail apocalypse" and prices mall REITs at 50% discounts to NAV and single-digit cash flow multiples. Eventually, we believe that “mall” REITs will become “mixed use” REIT, and valuations will expand as the market learns more about this new property type.

Please note that not all mall REITs are worth buying. Please be picky and do your homework.

What issue is receiving too much investor attention and/or is already priced in?

Interest rates and their impact on REIT market performance is gaining way too much attention, in our opinion. The common market perception is that REITs are poor performers during times of rising interest rates.

In reality, REITs have outperformed the S&P 500 more often than not and generated positive returns in 87% of time periods of rising interest rates since 1992.

This also makes good logical sense. Rising interest rates are generally the result of economic growth and inflation – which are both very positive to REITs. It leads to increasing rents, higher occupancy, and cash flow growth.

Moreover, since REIT balance sheets are today stronger than ever, we believe that the market’s excessive focus on interest rates is irrational. Investors should worry more about individual opportunities rather than how interest rates may or may not impact the entire sector.

Our selected REIT investments yield over 7% on average, grow cash flow at 3-5% per year, and trade at just 9.5x FFO. Therefore, they have a significant margin of safety even if interest rates were to rise in 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.