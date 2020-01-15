Cisco: Too Cheap For Too Long, Here's Why

As Cisco revenues become increasingly subscription-based, this will lend itself towards top-line stability, and investors will be happy to reward its predictability with a higher multiple.

Cisco is a free cash flow generating machine that is being under-appreciated by investors.

Investment Thesis

Cisco's (NASDAQ:CSCO) ability to prevent cyber-security attacks together with its push towards being a ''zero trust leader'' continues to play out. Over the medium to long term, Cisco has strong tailwinds to its back allowing itself to continue being a free cash flow oozing company.

I charge that investors are not fully pricing in Cisco's prospects. This stock is a highly compelling investment with significant upside potential. Here's why:

The Secret To Investing

Want to know how the truly wealthy investors generate strong returns over prolonged periods of time?

By being incredibly patient and allowing the company to do the work for them. What do I mean? Please see Cisco's adjusted free cash flow below:

Source: author's calculations; figures in billions of dollars

Can you observe the trend in the free cash flow?

Rather than getting caught up in the individual increments in each year, instead, can you note the overall trend over a period of years steadily increasing? That's the company's moat right there! Over time, investors can simply buy shares and allow Cisco to compound investor's capital.

Moving on, different investors look at companies in different ways to appraise the quality of the company.

Personally, I'm a huge fan of ascertaining just how high the company converts its revenues into free cash flow after stock-based compensation payouts.

In my opinion, companies with a free cash flow margin above 5% are companies with strong competitive advantages that are able to charge a premium for their product or service.

In essence, the higher the company's ability to convert revenues into adjusted free cash flow, the stronger the demand for the company's offering. Please see below:

Source: author's calculations, figures in billions of dollars (except percentages)

Given that Cisco clearly converts its revenues into free cash flow at close to 20% (and even higher of late), speaks of Cisco's ability to charge high prices for its customers' trust in its offerings.

High do I elaborate or these nuances? Because I'm attempting to demonstrate that irrespective of Cisco's price movements quarter to quarter, Cisco evidently has a strong moat, in that, its customers are happy to pay a premium to use its platform to connect to their networks.

Moreover, I contend that the increase in free cash flow margin from 17% to 24% over its trailing twelve months can be attributed to Cisco's push towards becoming increasingly software-based -- reinforcing the overall theme that Cisco has a strong moat.

Valuation - Large Margin of Safety

Source: author's calculations

Superficially, it appears that Cisco trades at a substantial premium to the rest of its peers. Having said that, as noted above, Cisco's ability to convert its revenues into free cash flows is truly unparalleled with the rest of its peers.

Moreover, it would be challenging for a rational and objective investor to claim that paying 13.3x to cash flows from operations is a heavy premium for a company in a leading position.

Investors Crave Predictability Above All Else

Furthermore, as a sanity check, notwithstanding Cisco's push towards becoming increasingly subscription-based, compared with its own historical averages, presently investors are not being asked to pay a premium for its stock. Specifically, note how Cisco used to be valued at 14.3x to cash flows from operations (not including capex and acquisitions adjustments) and today the stock is still being valued at close to 13.3x.

In actuality, I suspect that Cisco is likely to see the multiple investors are willing to pay for its stock increase over the next twelve to eighteen months. What makes me say so?

Because Cisco's push to adopt a subscription-based revenue model with its customers will lend itself towards its top-line having less volatility from quarter to quarter.

Consequently, given this steady and predictable growth, Cisco is likely to reporting into the future, investors are likely to feel more comfortable with the stock and perceive it as being less risky.

Takeaway

Compared with selloff investors had to endure following Cisco's results from Q4 2019 and Q1 2020, going forward I trust these are likely to start to become less frequent and less pronounced.

Overall, Cisco has a very steady top line, backed with strong free cash flow generation, and best of all, its stock is cheaply valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.