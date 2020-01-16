Ascena: Dressing Up For Bankruptcy

A Decade of Failed Acquisitions

Ascena (ASNA) is the proud owner of once iconic but now struggling retail brands Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lane Bryant. Like owners of other "lofty" retail brands - Ascena is not immune to the impact of the rise of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and specialty fashion e-commerce merchants.

But Ascena's rapid descent is much more striking than the now-frequent story of the fading of a once-mighty brick-and-mortar retailer as online shopping ascends. Looking back, what unfolded was a series of failed acquisitions and management blunders that began ten years ago.

Value Segment Discarded

Just this year, Ascena management decided to completely dismantle its "Value Segment" - involving roughly 1,500 Dress Barn and Maurices locations. The Value Segment represented the bulk of the Ascena's retail empire prior to the transformation of Ascena into a "Premium Fashion" empire that began a decade ago. The transformation first began with two disastrous acquisitions: the purchase of failing teen fashion merchant Justice, a Limited Brands cast-off, and the misguided entry into plus-size fashion with the levered acquisition of Charming Shoppes (i.e. Lane Bryant) in 2012, which added $325 million of debt to Ascena's balance sheet.

Ann Taylor - The Fatal Blow

The fatal blow, however, was in 2015 with the acquisition of Ann Taylor and LOFT - to the tune of a $2 billion full retail price tag - using mostly borrowed money. Total debt accumulated from the decade-long buying spree sits at $1.34 billion. From this debt load, the company will now sink.

The company publicly announced plans earlier this year to sell/abandon its core Value Fashion franchise. The accountants then forced the final recognition of the folly of the prior decade of acquisitions and poor management decisions. Dress Barn was called Dress Barn for 50 years for a reason. The business was a "value" chain to its bones; adopting a trendy new corporate name and going upscale in series of switcheroo plays was not going to "fool" the accountants, nor prevent the inevitable.

Thus, we saw write-downs of goodwill, intangibles, and other assets that flushed $513 million of value off the balance sheet in the Aug. 3, 2019, ended quarter. Coupled with the massive write-downs of goodwill $1.36 billion in 2017, nearly $1.9 billion has now vanished from Ascena's balance sheet. This is a cosmic-sized write-down in relation to the scale of Ascena's asset base; almost as large in fact as the combined purchase price of Ann Taylor and Charming Shoppes.

What Remains

Earlier in 2019, to help complete the transformation, the Maurices value chain was sold for the bargain basement price tag of $203 million. Now what remains is the final act in 2020, shuttering the 544 remaining Dress Barn locations and addressing what to do with Kids Fashion chain Justice and Plus-size chain Lane Bryant. Kids Fashion - composed of 828 Justice branded stores, appeared to go into free fall in the previous quarter - a same stores drop of 6%. This is a notoriously fickle segment. No guidance whatsoever was provided as to this segment. We simply have no idea. My guess: it's likely the Justice Brand won't survive the 2020 back-to-school season.

Once winnowed down - what will be left of the Ascena - a smaller Ann Taylor and LOFT - only generates around $2.5-3.0 billion in go-forward annual sales. Ann Taylor/LOFT operated 1,030 stores in 2016; they enter 2020 with 962 stores. Recall, in 2016 - Ascena with all its component parts intact - was a $7 billion revenue retailer. Ascena is now jettisoning/closing 1,577 Value segment stores. In other words, after the pending 2019 surgery is complete, it will be down 1,577 stores. My prediction of the imminent follow-up surgery required to remove of the moribund Plus/Kids lines - this will represent another 1,856 store closings. When all this surgery is completed, the company will have shrunk to less than half its size just three years ago. Yet, during that three-year period, Ascena's $1.3 billion debt load remained roughly constant. And the company permanently wrote down $1.9 billion of its assets. Few retailers can shrink that quickly and survive, even without being saddled with the debt load Ascena now carries.

Ascena's New Board Foreshadows Chapter 11

The independent directors that now make up Ascena's board come with a predictable opening move in a war with creditors; file bankruptcy prior to or after the 2021 holiday season. New director Paul Keglevic brings with him the distinct honor of having guided energy giant Energy Future Holdings/TXU through a four-year bankruptcy fight that cost creditors nearly $1 billion in professional fees and expenses - one of the most expensive on record. There is a direct parallel here to what I pointed out in recent coverage in Seeking Alpha that highlighted the 2019 new board arrivals at Frontier Communications (FTR) - including Keglevic's. Frontier's board had conflicted roles in a bevy of major business failures that, in my opinion, portend disaster for creditors at Frontier, and I contend foreshadow what may be in store for stakeholders in Ascena.

To be more specific, Keglevic and others at Frontier's board (namely affiliated with M-III Partners) had major roles at many costly restructurings, including Philadelphia Energy Solutions, Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI), Cobalt International Energy (CIE), PetSmart, Shopko, Sears, Fullbeauty, and Barneys New York. Many of those restructurings are still pending; some involve competing interests that are not fully disclosed; some involve bondholders/creditors that straddle multiple cases.

For shareholders, the appointment of the second new director at Ascena, Gary Begeman, should be likened to the arrival of the Second Horseman of the Apocalypse. Begeman spent nearly a decade as General Counsel at NII Holdings, where he oversaw the dismantling and eventual liquidation of what was Nextel's underfunded and tech-obsolete wireless network in Latin America, involving 14 businesses in a 2014 trip to bankruptcy court. There was sale in the bankruptcy of its Mexican assets to ATT in April 2015 that is still involved in a nasty escrow dispute. Four years post-bankruptcy, in December 2019, the remains of the carcass, Nextel's Brazilian assets, were sold. In that sale just last month, América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) picked the bones and closed a purchase of Nextel Brazil in a deal that yielded only $166.3 million to NII shareholders. This ten-year train wreck resulted in the hammering of the original holders of $4 billion of N-III debt.

Begeman was at (now extinct) Nextel back in 2005 when it was acquired by Sprint (NYSE:S) in a $35 billion transaction, which Forbes later referred to as one of the "worst acquisitions ever". The entire Nextel network was decommissioned by Sprint in June 2013. Prior to Nextel, Begeman oversaw the $4+ billion bankruptcy at XO Communications, again as General Counsel.

The N-III/ Nextel and XO saga's involved rampant mismanagement of formerly strong telecom "brands". Begeman's tenure at these three telecoms coincided with what others in the investor community have characterized as significant breakdowns in corporate governance and a record of guidance that did not always present the full picture to investors. With Begeman's appearance two months ago at Ascena, taken in combination with the simultaneous arrival of Frontier's Keglevic, the current shareholders of the company formerly known as Dress Barn should worry. With this tandem about, will they suffer a similar fate as Nextel?

Recent Board Communications are Not Credible

Ascena management has been a revolving door. Current "interim" Executive Chairman Carrie Teffner - on the October earnings call - claimed Ascena management is "moving our brands in the right direction as we capitalize on their distinct market leadership position." Teffner, "energized by the progress made", boldly stated that recent maneuvers have "set us up to successfully achieve double-digit EBITDA margin and enhanced shareholder value long term." These statements are self-serving, but I examine these comments more closely. What were these 2019 maneuvers, and can one attempt to garner a reasonable interpretation from the limited guidance provided?

Decline of the Majors - Is Ascena More Like J.C. Penney?

Retail industry investors have watched the steady decline of traditional mall retailers giants; among the strongest and best capitalized, Macy's (M) and Nordstrom (JWN), have weathered the storm the best. Yet those stocks have essentially lost half their value over the past 4-5 years despite a record 2019 bull market. Early results from the just completed holiday season were not good. By contrast, Ascena's stock price has dropped more than 95% over the past five years - and traded below $1 until last month's 1-for-20 reverse stock split. We have no real information about how holiday sales went. The drop at Ascena follows more closely the path at J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP). At around the time Ann Taylor was acquired by Ascena, J.C. Penney was roughly a ten-dollar-per-share stock. It now trades below a $1/share.

Liquidity Constraints Increase Chance of Bankruptcy

On the October earnings call, Chairman Teffner claimed "we have large iconic brands and a business with significant liquidity". One only needs to read between the lines to better understand what this statement is signaling. Teffner commented on liquidity then, because liquidity constraints were of paramount concern. Obviously, it was critical not to interrupt the flow of vendor shipments going into the holidays, so Teffner did not want to give a clue that those shipping inventory that they should have more reasons to worry. The company had already gone dark in terms of any direct communications with most of its vendors.

But there was a deeper need for this subtle messaging. Ascena entered the all critical holiday season without much of a cash buffer at all. Despite a $203 million cash haul from selling Maurices in fiscal q4 (ended Aug. 3, 2019), cash balances declined $66 million by Nov. 2. In other words, cash on the balance sheet at the end of that most recent reported quarter (i.e. fiscal q1 2020) was historically low, despite the one-time liquidity event from the Maurices sale. The company made no dent in its $1.3 billion of long-term debt during the most recent quarter, nor did it pay down its revolver further. With little room to maneuver, history tells us the bankruptcy is the likely path to be chosen.

Wind-down of Dress Barn

The Dress Barn shut down will be tricky. As of Nov. 2, 2019, the parent company had to record as long-term lease obligations $826 million on its balance sheet. But it's the re-classification to "short term" of lease obligations of $173.2 million that are of greater concern. Much of this I contend is related to Dress Barns' stores slated to close, but we don't know how much.

The closing of 544 Dress barns will bring further pain to bloodied mall owning REIT's who make up the bulk Dress Barn landlords. When they hand back the keys, bankruptcy seems Ascena's best defensive weapon.

Compounding these landlord issues, Ascena has been plundering its CAPX budget over the last several years to save cash. In the year ended July 2017, Ascena spent $258 million on CAPX across its retail footprint. In the year ended Aug. 4, 2018, Ascena spent $186 million. Last year - that was only $136 million. Perhaps when most of the stores were bargain-priced, skimping on CAPX was less of a concern. Now with what is remaining being higher fashion Ann Taylor and LOFT stores, the condition and update of the stores is more crucial to its fashion conscious buyer. Or to a potential acquirer.

My Quick Analysis of the December Investor Update - What it All Means?

Given the massive wholesale change in the business model during 2019 at Ascena, it's almost impossible to predict what 2020 will look like from a financial standpoint.

The December Investor Update predicted an adjusted operating loss in Q2 2020 of $40 to $60 million - comparable to the $50 million (adjusted) operating loss in the Q2 period last year. As a reminder - Q2 is comprised mostly of the all-important holiday season (Pre-Thanksgiving through Christmas). But it's almost impossible to directly compare these two periods year over year. The recent guidance was given in the middle of this season (December 9) - just after Black Friday but before the holiday season completed. In sum, the guidance was based partly on some actual sales performance that were already in the bag. But it was also still part "crystal ball".

The business mix and operations in the two successive holiday periods have changed radically from one season to the next. Questions abound. For example - how much of the operating loss in each of these respective periods (2020 v 2019) should be attributed to the Dress Barn versus Ann Taylor/LOFT. Given that SG&A is reported on a combined basis, we don't really know. What level of discounting did Dress Barn conduct during the just completed holidays?

This year, Dress Barn is essentially beginning a liquidation process - they have announced to the world that all those stores will be closed. That was not the case in the 2019 holiday period. Maurices' results were not part of the guidance provided for the just finished Holiday season (given that the company was sold earlier this year) but were a material part of comparable period results in 2019. Again - this makes comparing the 2020 v 2019 holiday seasons difficult.

Another clue - recent guidance indicates that Ascena plans to spend $80 to $100 million in CAPX in 2020. Is that enough? Ultimately, with so many Dress Barns closing, lease payments dedicated to landlords at closing stores could eat into the cash otherwise available for CAPX at Ann Taylor/LOFT.

In any event, the 2020 holiday results will come out (likely) in the coming days or weeks, but I do not think they will contain enough detail to allow for careful "post-mortem" analysis of each individual business segment/chain. Let's see what management reports, but there is no real sign yet as a basis to remain hopeful.

Outlook for Creditors - What Does a Good Scenario Look Like?

In my view, Ascena - without a massive debt reduction - simply won't have the financial wherewithal to properly maintain Ann Taylor and LOFT stores in the long run - including store updates, CAPX and replenishment of inventory.

Thus, the best scenario would be for Ascena to simply liquidate all of its other remaining operations. This is comprised of 1028 Plus Fashion Stores (Lane Bryant, Catherines) and the Kids Fashion (Justice) line of 826 stores. A massive liquidation of Plus/Kids - all at once and through a bankruptcy - will be smoother and more fruitful - than executing piecemeal liquidations at different points in time. In other words - it's simpler to close the Dress Barn stores (which are now in motion) at the same time the company liquidates its other remaining failing chains, and vice versa. These chains don't compete with each other; they serve completely different markets. That's the ideal scenario for concurrent liquidations. There is no risk of cannibalization during the resultant going out of business sales. It's actually more painful and more expensive to liquidate them separately in successive transactions in a drawn-out multi-year affair.

Through conducting one massive unified multi-chain closure process (Plus/Kids and Dress Barn), Ascena has the most leverage with its creditors in Chapter 11 - including the most critical one - with its landlord's.

Management's job becomes much easier. They will no longer need to waste their time pondering and providing guidance to Wall Street as to the future of this remaining hodge-podge of weak assets. Once they announce that ultimate closure, they can simply stop communicating whatsoever with the Street. They can focus on negotiating with the liquidator community and access DIP financing after they file a bankruptcy petition. Then, they hand over the reins/keys to the retail vulture investor world and no longer need to worry about operating those to-be-shuttered businesses ever again.

By engaging liquidators and ridding themselves of the responsibility of liquidating these assets themselves, management can spend all of its remaining time maximizing the outcome of the auction of Ann Taylor and LOFT as going concerns. The completion of the sale of Ann Taylor/LOFT - culminating with the simultaneous approval and confirmation of a Liquidating Chapter 11 plan and final distribution to creditors - would be the sole management objective remaining. Management success or failure should be gauged on the outcome of such sale - and they should be provided with financial incentives tied to that objective.

What is Ann Taylor Worth?

When announced in 2015, Ascena was to acquire ANN Inc. ("ANN") for $47.00 per share in a cash and stock deal that implied a $2.0 billion enterprise value for ANN. That represented a premium of 21.4% over then most recent closing price - offering $37.34 in cash and 0.68 of an Ascena share for each ANN share.

Backing out the control premium, let's assume $1.8 billion was in fact what Ann Taylor was worth 4 1/2 years ago. Given that Macy's and Nordstrom lost half their value during that interim time period - despite the 2019 record bull market - a stand-alone Ann Taylor's drop would likely have been at least as severe. That means, at best, Ann Taylor/LOFT would be worth $900 million today (half the normalized value of $1.8 billion in 2016). But the last few years haven't been kind to Ann Taylor. Under investment in CAPX will be an issue for a new owner, particularly given the skimping that occurred under Ascena's ownership the last three years. These CAPX issues will likely cut further into this $900 million potential value.

It's important to note; these figures assume an idealized world; one outside of the bankruptcy court system. I now turn briefly to examine other auctions that took place within that system as a cautionary tale.

Begeman's Role and the 3 D's of a Distressed Sale

No matter how well the sale process is handled, a distressed sale in bankruptcy process is characterized by three D's - desperation, distraction, and delay. Given the haircuts (i.e. 40%-50%) seen in a typical distressed sale, one might expect $500 million of proceeds if the auction of Ann Taylor is handled in a reasonably competent manner. But if the insiders and new board are not honest, cut side deals and/or stretch out the process that ultimately self-enrich, all bets are off.

As a history lesson, let's look at Begeman's repeat tours of duty at Nextel. He first spent three years at the "original" Nextel - followed by his retention at the Nextel Latin-American remnant - NII ("NII") - for nine more years. Both were unmitigated disasters. The lawyers and other bankers feasted.

Begeman's presence on the board - perhaps more than any other factor - must be viewed as a critical new data point to consider for Ascena holders of debt and equity. In my opinion, given the end-result of his combined 12-year tenure at Nextel/NII, Begeman's arrival at Ascena should bring chills to creditors. At minimum, it provides a warning sign - there is a real risk that a poorly executed and conflicted restructuring will potentially destroy any hope of meaningful recovery at Ascena.

The Sears Mess as a Proxy for What Could Happen Here

If an Ascena bankruptcy process takes two years (from the date of filing), professional fees could certainly total $200 million, based on the cost of other recent retail bankruptcies like Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ). Two years is typical of a successful bankruptcy (not pre-packaged) involving a material going concern sale. Sears hired premium-priced counsel and bankers like the ones that will oversee the bankruptcy process at Ascena and conduct an auction of the remaining viable brands.

Sears sold its Craftsman brand to Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) for a bargain price of $525 million (up front) in 2017. Sears filed for Chapter 11 in October 2018. In less than a year, professionals billed the Sears Bankruptcy estate for approximately $170 million - a "remarkable 25 percent of the total administrative expenses". The professional fee churn in a year was about of third of the value of Sears most cherished - Craftsman - which they sold the year before.

The Sears movie ended just as 2019 came to a close. And it was horror show. In a flurry of near incomprehensible transactions - again involving Sears most valued brands - Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard ("KCD") - Sears managed to squander whatever value remained. A sliver of cherry-picked Sears-branded outlet stores changed hands. Negotiations and a series of insider-driven transactions with the aptly-named Sears successor - "Transform Holdco" - yielded little but costly litigation with hedge fund giant ESL (the previous Sears owner) with its remaining bondholders. Transform Holdco and its rapid-fire deal-making were rife with self-dealing so complex as to be unintelligible to those not on the inside. Trade vendors got stiffed.

The final stripping of the Sears carcass that playing out over the last few months went as follows: The unlikely 2019 pairing of the Vitamin Shoppes and Liberty Tax - what is now called the Franchise Group (FRG) - announced suddenly they were now the owner of what was left of Sears Hometown and Outlet. As background, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (SHOS) was previously carved out and then publicly spun off from Sears to raise cash in 2012. On October 23, 2019, FRG effectively completed the further carve-out of certain Outlet Stores from SHOS - along with some contractual inventory relationships and licenses through Transform. In the final move, the Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) chain acquired the DieHard brand on Dec. 23, 2019, for a distressed price of $200 million.

In other words, SHOS was both sold to FRG and further dismantled in the same year. A carve-out of an unprofitable carve-out. In a feat of retail alchemy - Transform Holdco (controlled by ESL) now offers those KCD brands on a non-exclusive basis (under license or otherwise) to customers of what remains of the Sears Hometown and Outlet chain - which are now owned by the Franchise Group. The story is almost incomprehensible.

See these excerpts from the January 8, 2020, FORM 8-K/A at FRG:

Background

Sears Outlet Stores, ("SOS," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us") is a carve-out business of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. ("SHO" or "Parent") which combines the accounts of Sears Outlet Stores, L.L.C., Leasing Operations, LLC, and Outlet Merchandise, LLC. On April 23, 2012, SHO was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sears Holdings, and on October 11, 2012, Sears Holdings completed the separation of SHO. On October 23, 2019, SHO completed the sale of the Company, including substantially all of the assets and liabilities to Franchise Group Newco S, LLC (the "Purchaser"), an indirect subsidiary of Franchise Group, LLC (formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc.), pursuant to the Equity and Asset Purchase Agreement, dated as of August 27, 2019.

As noted above, the Company depends on SHO to provide all key products and services to the Company and SHO depends on Transform Holdco (Sears Holdings prior to Transform Holdco acquiring most of the operating assets and assuming the related operative agreements and obligations of Sears Holdings from bankruptcy in mid-February 2019) for most of its key products and services. Consequently, if Transform Holdco is unwilling, unable, or otherwise fails to provide these key products and services or if Transform Holdco's brands are impaired, the Company could be materially and adversely affected.

These key products and services include:

inventory procurement, including KCD (KENMORE®, CRAFTSMAN®, and DIEHARD®) products and other products, which collectively account for a majority of SHO's revenue. For the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019, products which SHO acquired through Transform Holdco (Sears Holdings prior to mid-February 2019) accounted for approximately 78% of SHO's merchandise purchases, logistical, supply chain, and inventory support services, online, computer and information technology infrastructure (including the point-of-sale system used by the Company and dealers and franchisees), and support, use of the Sears brand name and other intellectual property owned by Transform Holdco.

Sears shut roughly 3,600 stores in a ten-year decline, just 182 stores remain. All of the head fakes and false starts by hedge fund ESL during that time provided little benefit for Sears creditors. At various points in time, ESL claimed to want to fix or operate the chain, but that simply never played out.

A Sears-like Demise - What's in Store for Ascena?

Perhaps Ascena will be spared the drama and messy outcome that befell Sears. But frankly, Ascena's unexpected rapid-fire moves in 2019 make such a comparison worthy of consideration. The buying binge at Ascena left shareholders with a debt laden hang-over. And 2019 deal-making is now just a blur. So many changes occurred in such a short time period that - like with Sears - it's hard to get a handle on what will be left at the end to fight over. And prior period comparisons are almost a waste of time.

There is a real risk that what remains of the Ascena businesses might be pillaged and plundered during a drawn-out restructuring. Management has revolved, and the board chair is operating on an interim basis. Who is really watching the store?

The information provided to shareholders in October about positive signs and progressive at Ascena was less than the full picture and somewhat illogical given all the recent changes. The follow-up Investor Supplement in December provided nothing further that would instill confidence in management or the board. Or lead a reasonable investor to believe that future communication is likely to be more genuine.

The expensive legal professionals that helped clean-out Sears are now lurking at Ascena; and the boards effectively overlap when Frontier/Ascena/Sears are viewed as operating as a unified group in terms of personnel and thought process. In my opinion, that is an appropriate lens through which to view, given the "inter-locking" board history among the three companies. There may technically be a full complement of board members at these respective legal entities, but I contend that just a few of those board members - the so-called restructuring experts - are/were in fact calling the shots.

Ascena's Creditors - My Back-of-the-Envelope Conclusion

I return now to the outlook for creditors. My prediction - expect $300 million net-net after bankruptcy fees and expenses - if Ann Taylor is successfully sold for $500 million. That just leaves the liquidating of everything else (i.e., Plus Fashion + Kids Fashion + Dress Barn). If that yields another $300 million, creditors should applaud. That includes the sale of any related fixed assets and liquidating all remaining inventory. Thus, I project $600 million in total recoveries for creditors after expenses. That's it.

Assume unsecured creditors and landlords are offered $100 million (in aggregate) to get their blessing in a Liquidating Reorganization Plan (or via an effective cram-down). This leaves long term/secured lenders with a net recovery of $500 million. On the $1.34 billion in long-term debt outstanding, that's about 37 cents on the dollar. Worst case scenario - the bankruptcy extends beyond two years, or the Ann Taylor sale craters. Then all bets are off. And in any scenario, equity holders of course get nothing.

Further notes on Ascena's Board make-up:

My analysis cites various publicly available bankruptcy filings and SEC disclosures in over a dozen bankruptcies and restructurings. In some cases, the retention of Ascena's board members Keglevic and Begeman served as chief restructuring officer, CEO or General Counsel. In others, Keglevic and Begeman serve as independent directors. These relationships are therefore subject to change, as some of the engagements are short term in nature, or terminate as the businesses liquidate, seek successor management or emerge from bankruptcy. The same major law firm that represents Ascena and also had significant roles in most of the dozen other bankruptcy filings identified as connected to Ascena, Frontier and/or their respective independent board members - see Mark Curriden of The Texas Lawbook - Updated 1:43 pm CDT, Thursday, March 29, 2018.

According to Bloomberg Law News and court filings, one of Frontier's board members who is affiliate with M-III Partners was added to the boards of Fullbeauty Brands Inc. and Shopko Stores Inc. before they filed for Chapter 11. Both Fullbeauty and Shopko hired the same bankruptcy counsel that represented EFH and now are engaged by Frontier and Ascena.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.