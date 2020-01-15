Facebook: Conviction Buy Despite Regulatory Fears

I explore this idea thoroughly, then provide a brief financial illustration of Facebook's undervaluation as a result of regulatory fears.

I analyze the effect targeted, or "digital", ads have on U.S. GDP. The financial impact of these tools on the U.S. economy serves as a moat for Facebook et al.

Facebook is a money spigot that, at present, is undervalued due to regulatory fears. I explain in-depth why these fears are unwarranted.

Introduction

Today, I lay out the case for why Facebook (FB) is a "sleep well at night stock", poised to decimate market returns over the coming decade and beyond. It doesn't take a CFA level III credential to see that Facebook possesses financials that would make Warren Buffett blush (interestingly, however, Buffett hasn't put cash to work in a company that has likely fueled many of his Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) investments). Predicated on the use and collection of user data, Facebook generates massive free cash flow from their various platforms that act as the yellowpages for over 2B people worldwide.

I wanted to write this article in the summer of 2019, but alas, I was working in Central America at the time and could not devote the proper attention to writing it. Now, as we find ourselves in a broad euphoric rally, we are all looking for value in what's becoming a more and more overbought market, and Facebook just may be that value play. Or perhaps a more fitting description would be a great "growth at a reasonable price" play.

While Facebook and Alphabet (GOOG), specifically their Google Properties arm, have fallen largely out of the newscycle, the monetization of user data remains a topic that governments and citizens will continue to address over the coming decade. Today, I am here to define the reasons why legislation will never materially harm the business models of Facebook and Alphabet (And Amazon (AMZN), Twitter (TWTR), Snap (SNAP), Tik Tok, etc.), and therefore, why they are as good investments as ever.

Outline

Targeted Ad Revolution Introduction Targeted Ad Revolution Impact on U.S. GDP Growth Valuation Exploring The Financial Aftermath of Cambridge Analytica Et Al. Concluding Remarks Buy/Sell Recommendation

Targeted Ad Revolution

The targeted ad revolution has been nothing short of a miracle for businesses of all sizes. It has enabled, on average, businesses to generate ~10x the ROI on tradtional advertising mediums (newspaper, TV, radio, billboards, etc.). This frees up ad capital to be spent on other job creating projects. Judy Franks of Northwestern University expressed the targeted ad revolution exceptionally well:

Over one hundred years ago, John Wanamaker proclaimed, “Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is, I don’t know which half.” With the rise of Programmatic Advertising [targeted ads], many believe we have finally solved the problem. Programmatic Advertising enables marketers to make advertising investments to select individuals in a media audience as opposed to having to buy the entire audience. Advertisers use a wealth of Big Data to learn about each audience member to then determine whether that audience member should be served with an advertisement and at what price. This all happens in near real-time and advertisers can therefore make near real-time adjustments to their approach to optimize the return-on-investment of its advertising expenditures.

With over 2 billion users on Facebook, it's no secret why 60 million active business pages exist on the site and approximately 7 million businesses actively advertise using the platform. Targeted, or digital, ads have exploded in popularity, wresting majority market share from traditional advertising after about a decade of their existence.

Source: Data and Research on Digital for Business Professionals | eMarketer

Interestingly, news outlets aren't as keen on reporting what a boon social media has been to businesses of all sizes as they are on reporting the "horrendous acts" of privacy invasion perpetrated by these mega-corporations. The sensationalism does not only mislead the general public and potentially harm investors, but also it creates a veritable threat to the U.S. economy.That is, the media misportrays and mischaracterizes the targeted ad revolution, and as a result, individuals lobby their government representatives to address the alleged privacy invasions... futiely I might add, but we will get to that later.

If you were to type into Google "Facebook privacy scandal" or "Google sells your data", you would be met with innumerable articles and YouTube-hosted news clips detailing the alleged egregious infractions these corporations have committed with respect to your privacy, and as a corollary, your well being.

What is significantly more difficult to find is information regarding the impact these mega corporations have had on U.S. GDP. The formula for U.S. GDP includes factors, such as personal consumption and business investment; both of which are largely impacted by the targeted ad revolution.

Before I begin my case for why Facebook will ultimately find themselves insolated from U.S. government regulation, I want to ask you to consider the following questions:

How much does Facebook or Google contribute to GDP by allowing small, medium, and big businesses to create the most effective ads mankind has ever seen?

Would the U.S. economy experience contraction if, suddenly, millions of businesses were unable to use targeted ads to find those who actually want to buy their products?

We explore statistically the answers to these questions in the following sections.

Targeted Ad Revolution Impact On U.S. GDP Growth

It does not take a stretch of the imagination to understand that a highly efficient ad system employing user data, as can be found at Facebook and Google, would create more productive or economicly efficient businesses. That is, the ROI on a dollar spent advertising through traditional means could not match the ROI spent on targeted ad technology.

Today, advertisers on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Google's Properties have the ability to advertise to people based on a series of factors, including but not limited to: level of education, geographical region, income, precise interests like favorite shopping medium or brand preferences, gender, etc.

So with the obvious highly positive impact of targeted ads, why is the media and why are consumers so determined to destroy these companies that have revolutionized commerce and ads for the world? Why do they want to eliminate tools that allow businesses to spend less on ads and spend more on job creation?

Well, for one, sensationalist media likes being "the noise" that grabs our subconscious instincts, such as our flight, fight, or free mechanism. It's a shame, however, because focusing on the tangible benefit of these ad platforms would benefit many more millions than villifying Google and Facebook for such activities as monitoring whether you like Breitling or Rolex watches, or if you watched the recent Marvel superhero movie and might be interested in buying a superhero themed calendar.

Studies regarding the extent to which targeted ads impact GDP do not abound on the internet; though, if Facebook and Alphabet were wise, they would publish these in droves. While it wouldn't be enough to completely sway public opinion, it would certainly help. After a few hours of searching and reasoning, I've compiled a few studies and developed a basic mathematical depictions to give us some idea of how targeted ads have impacted and will impact GDP.

In 2014, the Association of National Advertisers commissioned a study in which they determined that advertising created $3.4 trillion (as of 2014) worth of U.S. GDP, or 19% of total GDP. Notable statistics from the study were as follows:

Advertising expenditures generated $5.8 trillion in overall consumer sales including direct, indirect and induced expenditures;

The expenditures represent 16 percent of all sales activity in the U.S.;

Advertising spending will increase at an average annual rate of 3.3 percent through 2019;

By 2019, advertising will directly and indirectly foster $7.4 trillion in U.S. economic activity ; and

; and By 2019, advertising will help support more than 23 million U.S. jobs.

At the time, targeted (digital) ads only accounted for 35.4% of all ad spend in the U.S. Even at this time, targeted ads were helping generate substantial GDP growth, but oh how things have progressed.

Source: Data and Research on Digital for Business Professionals | eMarketer

Targeted (digital) ads now make up the majority of ad spend. This is very noteworthy, because every percentage point of growth in targeted ad spend generates a disportionate amount of GDP contribution.

According to Nielsen, Digital ads generate $218 for every $100 spent; whereas, traditional ads generate $109 for every $100 spent.

Therefore, with each step we take further into a world comprised entirely of targeted (digital) ads, we also raise the status quo of GDP and GDP growth by ~10x, per every $100 spent on ads, relative to the economic output that used to be generated by $100 of ad spend.

To further highlight the effect, I created the below table:

With 35% digital ads and 65% traditional ads

Cash Outlay By Businesses Economic Output $1.295T (targeted) $2.59T $4.41T (traditional) $4.81T Total Economic Output $7.4T

With 55% digital ads and 45% traditional ads

Cash Outlay By Businesses Economic Output $4.07T targeted) $8.14T $3.05 (traditional) $3.33T Total Economic Output $11.47T

As the extremely simplified graphs above demonstrate, targeted ads create 55% greater economic output, which is our reality today. If the targeted ad model were materially hamstrung, we could see GDP contraction to the tune of trillions of dollars, which would almost certainly cause recessionary conditions until we arrived new "normal" economic output from non-targeted ads.

Additionally, the capital efficiency of targeted ads enables businesses to spend less on ads, which thereby generates more capital for job creating expenditures. So in turn, we would see a contraction in job creation as well.

These concepts, depicted through the above calculations, are essential to understanding the impact hamstringing, or eliminating, targeted digital ads could have on the U.S. economy. Hampering the ability to target users based on their location, preferences, income, etc. would, at this stage in the game, have a profound impact on the economic output of the U.S.

Valuation: On The Way To $330

While Facebook's current valuation is not the cheapest it's ever been, it is reasonably priced in light of free cash flow growth of 40% annualized over the last 5 years.

Source: YCharts.com

Below we can see the growth of Facebook's free cash flow per share, which dipped significantly during the year of scandals in 2018.

Source: YCharts.com

To explain the dip and why Facebook's shares remain undervalued, let's take a look at the financial aftermath of Cambridge Analytica and Facebook's year of scandals.

Exploring The Financial Aftermath of Cambridge Analytica And Other Scandals

In response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook increased their spending on security through higher operating expenses and higher capex. This resulted in lower operating margins and lower free cash flow margin, as we can see in the chart below.

Source: YCharts.com

Capex to revenue reveals that Facebook increased capex at around the time the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke, and lower operating margins reveals that Facebook increased spending on security measures around the same time. Of course, this reduced the present value of their future cash flows, as future cash flows became lower due to higher capex and higher operating expenses. Compounded by the fear of regulatory action, Facebook's higher spend to right the wrongs of Cambridge Analytica et al. sent the share price rocketing downward.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Assumptions Values Free Cash Flow to Equity (Past 5 yrs) 40.4% Free Cash Flow to Equity Growth (Future 10 yrs) 20% Terminal Growth Rate 2% Free Fash Flow to Equity per Share $6.80 Discount Rate (90 year annualized return of SPY) 9.8% Fair Value 330.66

Source: YCharts.com and CNN Business Financial Projections

Conservatively, Facebook's present fair value is $330.66, and at the current price of $221, there's such a sufficient margin of safety as to allow me to recommend the stock at its present valuation. Further, this share price does not take into account future share buybacks, to which Mark Zuckerberg has already proven amenable.

Concluding Remarks

My entire premise rests on the following system of logic:

According to Nielsen, targeted, or digital, ads generate $218 for every $100 spent; whereas, traditional ads generate $109 for every $100 spent In 2014, when digital ads made up 35.4% of total ad mix, advertising's contribution to U.S. GDP was $3.4 trillion dollars. In 2019, it was projected to be $7.4T. Considering that the majority of advertising in 2014 was made up of significantly less efficient ads, the amount of economic output, or GDP, that advertising now contributes is significantly higher, due to more efficient digital/targeted ads. In light of this information, we are at the point of no return in terms of regulating the new system of targeted/digital ads. Eliminating the model would have extreme deleterious effects on the U.S. economy, potentially catapulting us into recession.

Additionally, it's no secret that political high ground is bought. With small, medium, and large businesses now generating massive ROIs through their digital ads, incentives for elected officials to destroy those mediums for advertising will decrease dramatically, if they have not already.

Sensationalist media and the dog and pony shows in Congress are exemplary examples of "the noise" surrounding Facebook and Alphabet, both of which have experienced share price depression as a result. While Facebook might seem expensive on a relative basis (32x price to free cash flow), my conservative DCF model, as well as the future impact of share buybacks, reveal that Facebook is currently underpriced and a rare case of value in an expensive market. Even in this expensive market, today, Facebook is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.