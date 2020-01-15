The Underlying Trends Remain Bullish (Technically Speaking For 1/15)

This is my regular post for Tuesday-Friday which covers economic and technical developments in the US equity markets. Please see my weekly bond market and international post for developments in those areas. This column will periodically reference those columns for context. My Friday Technically Speaking column includes an overview of the US economy to provide an investing backdrop. Finally, the Passive-Aggressive Investor, which is published on Mondays, explains my basic portfolio strategy.

The Bank of Japan released its latest regional economy report (emphasis added):

According to assessments from regions across Japan, all nine regions reported that their economy had been either expanding or recovering. The background to this was that domestic demand, in terms of such items as business fixed investment and private consumption, had continued on an uptrend, with a virtuous cycle from income to spending operating in both the corporate and household sectors, although exports, production, and business sentiment had shown some weakness, mainly affected by the slowdown in overseas economies and natural disasters.

This chart from a recent speech by BOJ head Kuroda shows the primary strengths and weaknesses of the Japanese economy:

Demand (left chart, blue) started to rise in mid-2018 and continues higher. Exports (left, red), however, started to stagnate in late 2017. This caused a drop in manufacturing (right chart, red). Services (right chart, blue) remain. However, the latest Markit Economics service sector report showed a mild contraction. According to Markit, the manufacturing sector is also contracting.

The banking system is in far better shape than during the Great Recession. The New York Fed's Liberty Street Economics blog published the bank's annual update of the safety of the US banking system to financial shocks. They used four measures (which are explained on the blog) which are used in the following four graphs:

While each measure has ticked slightly higher over the last few years, all remain far below levels from not only the Great Recession but the previous expansion.

Student debt has increased at a sharp rate. From the St. Louis Fed's FRED blog (emphasis added):

Outstanding student debt in the U.S. has more than tripled since 2006, surpassing $1.6 trillion. Student debt started at 4% of gross domestic product in 2006, rose drastically throughout the Great Recession and stabilized at nearly 8% of GDP in 2016. This dramatic growth has made student debt a much-discussed topic among policymakers and the public, but little is usually said about its specific components.

The general argument is that this rise in debt has forced millennials to put off major life events, such as getting married, buying a house, and having children. This, in turn, hinders their ability to build wealth long term.

Let's turn to today's performance tables:

This is a very odd table - how often to you see the long end of the Treasury market and small-caps occupying the first and second slots? Those are followed by the TLHs and the DIAs. To add to the confusion, micro-caps and the QQQ are both fluctuating around 0%.

Today's sector performance is bearish: utilities, real estate, and healthcare occupy the top three spots. Utilities had an especially good day: they were up 1.40%, while the second-best performing sector gained 0.88%.

Every so often, I like to look at the charts without price candles to strip out the daily noise, allowing us to look at the underlying trends. Using that analytical method, we can see that the market trends are still very positive.

The SPY's short- and long-term EMAs are all moving higher. The shorter are above the longer - the most bullish alignment possible. Also, note that the slope of the EMAs is smaller, which is a bit more sustainable.

Mid-caps have the same orientation, as do...

... small-caps, and...

... micro-caps.

The moving averages show that the short-, intermediate-, and long-term market trends are still positive. The only drawback to the above charts is that the smaller indexes have a steeper slope, which means their recent rallies might be a bit more suspect. But aside from that, the markets remain in a good place.

