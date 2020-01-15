Mylan N.V. (MYL) CEO Michael Goettler on 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Results Conference Call - Transcript
About: Mylan, Inc. (MYL)
by: SA Transcripts
Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL)
38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 15, 2020, 11:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Robert Coury - Executive Chairman
Michael Goettler - Chief Executive Officer
Rajiv Malik - President
Conference Call Participants
Chris Schott - J.P. Morgan
Presentation
Robert Coury
Thank you, Chris. And good morning everyone. And a special good morning and good afternoon and good evening to the Mylan and Upjohn employees around the world who are joining us today for our webcast.
I would like to start off by saying how excited I am to be here today and to talk about the creation of the VIATRIS, where we will once again be at the forefront of establishing a new kind of