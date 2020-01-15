Chilean Equities At An Intriguing Low

Chile has been able to maintain a favorable credit rating, much of which has been attributable to the fact that the country has a low government debt to GDP, even though this figure has risen substantially in the past decade.

Chile's economic growth rate declined in 2019 on the back of falling copper prices, given that copper exports account for around 15% of the country's GDP.

The recent political tension in Chile during the end of 2019 has resulted in a pullback in Chilean equities. Political conflicts will not have a lasting impact on Chile's economy.

The recent political tension in Chile during the end of 2019 has resulted in a pullback in Chilean equities. This opportunity is well worth examining, given the country's favorable long-term prospects and economic superiority to many other countries in Latin America. The MSCI Chile Capped ETF (BATS:ECH) is now trading near a 5 year low, and other banks in the country, such as Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH), are also trading at multi-year lows.

Investors can most effectively gain exposure to Chile by investing in the MSCI Chile Capped ETF, which invests in a variety of industries in Chile.

Top 5 Investment Themes for the ETF

Utilities 29.22% Financial Services 23.76% Industrials 12.98% Consumer 10.27% Basic Materials 10.19%

Source: Yahoo Finance

Opportunity Overview

Political conflicts will not likely have a lasting impact on Chile's Economic Progress: Chile has been through months of political turmoil since late 2019, which has included vandalization of metros and other properties, as well as the death of over 20 people. The consensus among many listed companies and rating agencies is that the economic impact of these events will only be short term in nature. Within the frontier market space, there are clear benchmarks of cases where short-term political events caused market turmoil, but the market would rebound after quickly when investors realized there would not be a long-term economic impact. For example, there was a sell off in Vietnam in 2014 amid South China Sea tensions, but the index quickly rebounded afterwards as blue chip valuations dropped and investors realized that there would not be any long-term economic impacts. The VN Index actually rallied substantially during the following 5 years.

A larger concern includes the fact that tensions are not just Chile specific but broadly present in the region. Moving forward, Chile, and other countries in the region, may have issues implementing certain fiscal consolidation measures, given the social unrest in the country. However, Chile's current fiscal deficit of 1.5% of GDP is very modest when examining other frontier and emerging markets that have much higher fiscal deficits. However, Chile stands out in the region for a wide variety of factors, and its export structure is very diverse, as it exports the majority of its products to the United States, China, Japan, South Korea and Brazil. This can support growth prospects in the future amid regional economic setbacks. Furthermore, Chile is a regional standout due to its comparatively higher economic growth, low public debt, ease of doing business and strong financial institutions. Chile is strategically positioned as the world's largest copper producer, which is well positioned to outperform certain regional peers, as the UN projects that regional growth will only reach 2.3% this year. Overall, an extended bull market in copper is necessary for Chile's economic growth to break 5% again.

Chile is still poised to be an economic leader in Latin America, with growth only dropping slightly from the levels seen during 2017-2018. According to Moody's, Chile's GDP growth will reach 3.2% this year, which is only a slight decrease from the growth levels seen during 2017-2018. This level of growth is still superior to growth levels seen in many other regional markets, as Latin America is only projected to deliver 1.8% economic growth this year. As I noted in a previous article, Chile's financial institutions have been praised by investors for their ability to perform well during the GFC. Furthermore, the relatively lower inflation in Chile is also another standout feature, which can support various consumers stocks in the country.

The short-term sell off in the equity markets has created an interesting buy opportunity for Chilean equities, as the stock market's P/E is at a multi year low. The stock market's P/E dropped from its 2019 peak of 20.4 in February to its current level of 14.82. At the moment, Chile's stock market valuation is on par with other emerging markets, while it has usually commanded a premium, and the market also offers a comparatively higher dividend yield of 3.7%. While banks have suffered from lower asset quality in recent months, this impact has mainly been driven by SMEs and consumer lending. Ratings Agency Fitch notes that larger banks will be less affected by these setbacks. At the moment, NPLs only account for around 1.94% of total loans. Chile's leading position within Latin America has resulted in the market commanding a premium to MSCI emerging markets and also to other regional peers, which is justifiable to some extent. I would only note that select global markets such as Egypt, and other South Asia markets such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka, all trade at notable discounts to Chile (most will deliver stronger economic growth too).

Macro Profile

Inflation Inflation rose to 3% during December 2019, compared to 1.7%-1.8% during the beginning of the year. Government Debt as a % of GDP 25.6% Foreign Exchange Reserves Foreign exchange reserves covered 7.6 months of imports as of December 2019 Current Account Chile has had a current account deficit for every year since 2011 (currently at 3.1% of GDP) Exports Copper exports account for circa 15% of GDP. Unemployment 6.9% Another key issue includes the high level of youth unemployment, which fell from its peak of 26.6% in 2009 to 18.2% in 2018. External Debt 61.8% of GDP compared to only 40% in 2011. Fiscal Deficit 1.5% of GDP

Source: Trading Economics/CEIC/Reuters/Statista

Copper price decline puts a strain on economic growth and currency performance: Chile's economic growth rate declined in 2019 on the back of falling copper prices, given that copper exports account for around 15% of the country's GDP. The price of copper has failed to reach the peak experienced during 2011-2014, during which economic growth was able to surpass 5%. One key factor to note is that the currency was further impacted by both the price of copper, as well as the political protests, which have forced the country's central bank to sell off its reserves to defend the currency. This explains why the currency has depreciated more in the past 12 months.

Chile's currency performs poorly following political protests Chile has been able to maintain a favorable credit rating, much of which has been attributable to the fact that the country has a low government debt to GDP ratio, even though this figure has risen substantially in the past decade. The main concern moving forward includes the potential setback in economic growth due to plunging commodities, as well as the country's relatively higher level of external debt.

Chile's Public Debt as a % of GDP is low by Regional Standards

As noted previously, Chile may have trouble implementing certain fiscal consolidation measures, although it is crucial to note that its fiscal deficit of 1.5% of GDP is much lower than that of other frontier and emerging market peers that I have covered, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Egypt and Colombia.

While this provides a margin of safety, the country's high level of youth unemployment is also another major thorn, which could become a catalyst for additional social unrest in the country, especially if a macro setback results in the country's youth unemployment levels reaching its previous peak.

Youth Unemployment Remains a Major Thorn Source: Macrotrends

US investors can most easily access Chile by investing in the MSCI Chile Capped ETF, or by individually investing in banks such as Banco De Chile. Notably, around 70% of Latin America's population is un-banked, which means there is ample growth potential for banks in countries such as Chile. While the previous Chile sell off narrative has been driven by copper prices (which have actually risen in the past 5 years), this new sell off is purely based on politics, without much thought given to the country's long-term economic prospects. This makes Chile an interesting destination for those willing to hold for 5 years, and accumulate during future downturns in the equity market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.