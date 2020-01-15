B&G Foods: Dividend Cut Very Likely

The dividend needs to be cut by at least 50% to allow for maintenance capital expenditure and whatever is left of the dividend to be funded by operating cash flow.

A thorough analysis of its financial statements would suggest a resounding "no" - the dividend is not secure at all.

B&G Foods currently pays a highly attractive 11.5% dividend yield. The big question is: is this a yield trap, or is it sustainable?

Introduction

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is a holding company for consumer packaged and processed foods. Some of its brands include:

Source: B&G Foods Website

Various Seeking Alpha commentators have taken opposite sides, with some taking a bullish stance and arguing for B&G as an investment by virtue of the size of the dividend here and here, while detractors have repeatedly warned of the fragility of the dividend here and here.

My goal in this article is to provide a thorough analysis of B&G Foods' financial results over the past decade, and find patterns - and most importantly, interpret these patterns into pros & cons on the stock.

In short, the financial patterns suggest that we should not expect the dividend to be covered - and indeed the dividend itself needs to be slashed at least 50% so that maintenance capex can be funded from operating cash flow. Additionally, margins & returns on acquisitions have deteriorated, indicating that either B&G has been acquiring lower and lower quality assets, or that the acquired assets have decayed under B&G's stewardship.

All figures in the charts that follow are courtesy of Seeking Alpha's Key Data pages.

Income Statement

Blue: Simply looking at the income statement figures, it might appear on the surface that B&G Foods is a company that is growing its revenues, operating income, and net income proportionally. However, simply looking at the gross numbers hides the qualitative aspects of the business, which can be revealed by doing a traditional ratio analysis. Here we go:

Profit Margins

All figures are courtesy of Seeking Alpha's Key Data pages.

Green: Simply looking at the net profit margin also makes it appear that the business is doing well. But what numbers contributed to these profit margins?

Orange: Over the past decade, gross margins have fallen. SG&A as a percentage of gross income has risen, and the operating margin has similarly declined. At the same time, the net interest expense has remained roughly level, at ~40% of operating income, indicating that the company is enormously dependent on debt.

This does not paint a picture of a healthy business.

Returns on Acquisitions

Blue: In order to calculate ROIC, we must calculate the actual amount of capital that has been invested in the business. This means adding together gross property, plant, and equipment, goodwill & intangibles, and also adding back in the accumulated amortization of goodwill and intangibles. The result is a number that I will call "Gross Acquisition Cost" - assuming that B&G Foods only gains new brands by acquiring them elsewhere, these figures show the total amount of capital that has been used in acquisitions up to date.

Orange: Revenue Yield % on Gross Acquisition Cost attempts to measure the amount of revenue generated by each dollar spent on acquisitions. This was calculated by dividing each year's Revenue by its Gross Acquisition Cost. As we can see, over time each accumulated dollar spent on acquisitions has generated less and less revenues. This suggests two possibilities:

Over time, B&G Foods has acquired brands that provide fewer and fewer revenues per dollar spent on the acquisition. Under B&G Foods' supervision, their existing brands have decayed over time.

Neither of these are positive developments for investors.

Green: Operating Income Yield % on Gross Acquisition Cost tells the same tale as the revenue yield described above - either the quality of the acquisitions declined over time, or the acquired brands decayed over time under B&G Foods' stewardship.

Cash Flows

Blue: Up until the end of 2016, B&G Foods was able to cover its dividend with operating cash flow. So far so good.

Red: From 2017 - present, total dividends have exceeded the sum of the past 3 years' worth of operating cash flow. This is clearly not sustainable, and this indicates that a drastic dividend cut is imminent - most likely at least by 50% - so that capital expenditure (most likely maintenance capital expenditure) can be again funded from operating cash flows.

Orange: Here we see B&G Foods' dependence on issuing debt and equity to fund its cash acquisitions. It should be clear by this point in the analysis that such extravagance cannot be sustainable, as the dividend is already in trouble.

B&G's Long-Term Debt

All data were extracted from the Q3 2019 report.

Amount (thousands) 4.625% senior notes due 2021 700,000 5.25% senior notes due 2025 900,000 5.25% senior notes due 2027 550,000

B&G has a very high debt burden, and the coupon rates are comparable to yields on BBB/BB corporate bonds. These senior notes are the majority of B&G's debt, and cause it to spend 40% of its operating income on debt service.

B&G Is A Sell - Get Out While You Can

The dividend needs to be cut by at least 50% in order for both the dividend and maintenance capex to be both funded through operating cash flows. It's easy to imagine the dividend being eliminated altogether. Given that the dividend needs to be cut so dramatically - it's a case of get-out-while-you-can.

I also believe that this stock is nearly impossible to value as it is, because so many inputs are missing:

It's clear that gross margins and operating margins have fallen over the last decade, but we don't know why. Have input costs risen? Not much can be done in that case. Have product prices been lowered over time?

We don't know whether the acquired assets have decayed under B&G's stewardship, or if B&G has been acquiring poorer assets over time. At least if it's the former case, there might be hope that the brands could be rejuvenated.

If brands have decayed over time, how much intangible value do they still have? We don't know how the intangibles were originally valued, so how can we possibly know how to value them now?

The market for food brands is very "thinly traded" - if B&G were to divest some of its brands to buy back its debt, how much would other companies be willing to pay for them?

Needless to say, a business that cannot be valued is uninvestable - I'd look for better places to park my capital for high yield than B&G Foods.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.