Wheaton Precious Metals: Precious Little Reason To Invest Here

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) superficially seems like a choice investment - after all, it is the 16th largest precious metals company in the world and boasts a decent balance sheet and healthy revenues. However, the nature of the business itself calls this initial optimism into question.

Wheaton Precious Metals is engaged in the business of metal streaming, which entails buying the rights to buy gold and silver at a low fixed cost rather than owning gold and silver mines outright. At present, Wheaton has streaming agreements with twenty-three operating partners, among whom can be named Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY), Newmont Goldcorp (NEM), and Vale (VALE).

As it is a step removed from operating the mines, Wheaton has no control over the output of these mines and is thus entirely dependent on how much gold and silver its partners elect to mine. In addition, it is also at the mercy of market prices for precious metals. These two factors account for the fact that while revenues have been consistently strong, net income has fluctuated considerably over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2014 684.96 million 220.7 million 2015 829.91 million -207.31 million 2016 1.18 billion 258.54 million 2017 1.09 billion 74.9 million 2018 1.03 billion 553.6 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Wheaton Precious Metals' Investor Relations page.

Quarterly results for the present financial year show that this trend of healthy revenues and erratic net income is continuing.

2019 Quarterly Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 299.17 million 76.24 million Q2 253.49 million -166.83 million Q3 295.28 million 100.31 million Total 847.94 million 9.72 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Wheaton Precious Metals' Investor Relations page.

To its credit, at present Wheaton Precious Metals does have a decent balance sheet, with long-term debt of $1.35 billion easily dwarfed by a net worth of $6.89 billion. Short-term finances appear robust as well, as total current liabilities of $44.59 million are offset by total current assets of $208.41 million, cash on hand worth $200.75 million, and total accounts receivable of $4.92 million.

But the erratic nature of earnings, combined with the balance sheet being a priority, means that there is little room for shareholder benefit. Return on equity (trailing twelve months) is merely 0.30%, and while a dividend has been paid since 2011, it has been far from consistent in that time, with cuts implemented in 2014 and 2015. The nature of the business suggests that this pattern will repeat going forward, and so, for a shareholder to get any benefit from this investment, a discount to fair value is required.

Wheaton Precious Metals is trading -11.13% below its 52-week high of $30.90. Chart generated by Finviz.

Currently, Wheaton trades at a share price of $27.46 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.67, significantly higher than its five-year average P/E of 92.94, the mining sub-sector average of 45.39, and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 24.21. Its current dividend yield of 1.30% is lower than its five-year average dividend yield of 1.41%. Furthermore, its price-to-cash flow ratio of 25.61 is at a premium to both the sector average of 9.32 and the market average of 9.33, its price-to-book ratio of 2.36 is slightly less than the sector average of 2.42, though at a premium to the market average of 1.81, and its price-to-sales ratio of 14.67 is at a premium to the sector average of 3.35 and the market average of 1.69. These factors suggest that Wheaton Precious Metals is grossly overvalued at this time - but by how much?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15, which gives me a valuation ratio of 61.71 (925.67 / 15 = 61.71), then I divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $0.45 (27.46 / 61.71 = 0.45). I will then divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 9.96 (925.67 / 92.94 = 9.96), and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $2.76 (27.46 / 9.96 = 2.76).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.09 (1.41 / 1.30 = 1.09), and then divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $25.19 (27.46 / 1.09 = 25.19). Finally, I will get the average of these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $9.47 (0.45 + 2.76 + 25.19 / 3 = 9.47). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 190%.

In summary, while Wheaton Precious Metals boasts top position among metal streaming companies, has reported consistently strong revenues, and has a decent balance sheet, the nature of the business itself leaves it too dependent on outside factors which have rendered its profits erratic, and this, in turn, has led to an erratic dividend record. One would require a discount to fair value to feel assured about investing here, and that is not on offer at this time. Simply put, there is precious little reason to invest here at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.