Lockheed Martin: Modest Potential Upside Even Without A War

Introduction

Following the recent military strikes between the United States and Iran, it is easy to understand why defense contractors have seen their share prices rising to all-time highs. One such company is the industry behemoth, Lockheed Martin (LMT). Given that their share price has surged around 50% during the last twelve months, it may appear as though that there is no upside potential remaining unless an actual war were to break out. Nevertheless even without this humanitarian disaster eventuating there still appears to be modest upside potential remaining at their current share price.

Valuation Assumptions

Aside from the fairly normal assumptions that they will continue maintaining an adequately strong financial position, the primary assumption relates to their cash conversion, specifically their free cash flow to net income ratio. The graph included below compares these two metrics since the merger of Lockheed and Martin in 1995, which clearly shows that despite being lumpy, their free cash flow has fairly closely tracked their net income on average. It was assumed that in the future their free cash flow to net income ratio will be 90%, which should provide a realistic middle of the road assumption based upon their historical performance.

Data by YCharts

Valuation Scenario

The valuation scenario foresees their earnings per share and thus free cash flow per share following the consensus estimates provided in the graph below for 2020 through 2025, which as of the time of writing are $24.17, $26.43, $27.64, $27.39, $30.60 and $30.20. Given the aforementioned free cash flow to net income ratio assumption of 90%, this means their free cash flow per share is foreseen being $21.75, $23.79, $24.88, $24.65, $27.54 and $27.18 during this same time period.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

After 2025 the scenario simply foresees their free cash flow growing at a steady pace of 2.50% per annum perpetually into the future, which is a significant slowdown from the compounded annual growth rate of 5.71% from 2019 to 2025. Naturally if a major military conflict were to eventuate, then these earnings estimates would be increased significantly, however, the probability of such an outcome happening is outside of the scope of this valuation.

Valuation Technique

The valuation scenario used a standard discounted free cash flow model, which naturally works in the exact same manner as a discounted dividend model. Their cost of equity was estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model and whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. This model produced a cost of equity of 7.55% with the following inputs, a risk free rate of 4%, a 60 month Beta of 0.71 (SA) and an expected market return of 9%.

The observant reader will likely notice that the risk free rate is significantly higher than the current United States Treasury yield of 1.85%, meanwhile the expected market return of 9% is also higher than the 7.50% normally assumed in my valuations. Both of these were purposely altered to ensure that the valuation and thus potential upside of their shares is not simply just a function of diminished broader future expectations.

Valuation Results

The valuation returned a result of $472.38, which is 12.73% higher than their current share price of $419.02 as of the time of writing. This indicates that their current share price still offers modest upside potential even if a war does not break out. Naturally any major military conflict would significantly increase the upside potential, however, I would be very wary of relying on such a devastating outcome to justify an investment.

Given their very high reliance on funding from the United States government, this is naturally the biggest risk to this valuation and any subsequent investment thesis. The later part of this year will see the next Presidential election and clearly the outcome could have significant implications for military funding. It does not matter which area of the political spectrum an investor's personal beliefs reside, it is well known that the re-election of President Trump would be the most favorable outcome for the defense industry. Unfortunately it is still too early to assess the extent that they may be impacted if a different candidate wins the election. Ultimately only time will tell who will lead the United States for the next four years and thus set the backdrop for the defense industry.

Conclusion

Although the valuation still produced a result that indicates upside potential, since this was only modest, I believe a neutral rating is warranted with a possible upgrade depending on the outcome of the next Presidential election.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.