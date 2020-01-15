Summary

All the known threats are gone, and the incremental buyer has bought.

We can continue to run up on euphoria and momentum or we can have a healthy sell off. I'm working off of that thesis. We have a momentary sell-off.

I have been de-risking by building cash and recently hedging using the VIX and now shorting an overbought name expressed through a PUT.

You don't have to go as far as me. You should be working on setting up a pile of cash up to 25% to 35% of your trading budget to use to shop for bargains when the sell off does happen.

If you are an investor please ignore this. An investor is an owner and as such should never sell unless you absolutely must. You should be building a portfolio that generates revenue for you.